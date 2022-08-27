Read full article on original website
The Scary Downside To Charging Your Phone Overnight
What could be more convenient than setting your phone on a charger and leaving it to power up all night long? The problem with this charging method is that it isn’t the best option when it comes to your phone’s ion-lithium battery — but you may still be wondering why. Your charging habits can make or break your phone battery and they could mean the difference between a phone that lasts a long time and one that will need to be replaced sooner. This is the scary downside to charging your phone overnight.
ohmymag.co.uk
Android users: Samsung wants to pay you to make a switch. Here’s how
If you have an Android phone, Samsung is offering you a chance to upgrade to its newest phone models with little or no cost to you. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 phones – both foldable devices – will go on sale on August 25, with prices ranging between £999 and £1,650. But, you can benefit from this sweet deal that the Korean tech giant is offering.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Phone Arena
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Completely and predictably overshadowed by the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 over the last few weeks, Samsung's latest "conventional" ultra-high-end phones are back in the spotlight today all of a sudden thanks to some... surprising Amazon offers. These are by far the best Labor Day...
Best Android phones under $400 in 2022
There are a lot of great budget phones out there right now. But despite it being a year old (and discontinued), the Pixel 4a is still the best phone under $400 that you can buy.
TechCrunch
T-Mobile phones will connect to Starlink for free starting next year
SpaceX’s Elon Musk and T-Mobile’s Mike Sievert announced the “technology alliance” at the space company’s Starbase in Texas. “It’s a lot like putting a cellular tower in the sky, just a lot harder,” said Sievert. “Your phone doesn’t really know it’s connecting for space. It’ll think it’s connected to a cell tower, because that phone is using industry standard technology communication protocols and it has the spectrum already built in, as the vast majority of phones in circulation today do.”
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the foldable phone most people should buy
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the best foldable phone for most people, offering good performance and cameras within a design that's more pocket-friendly — and cooler — than your typical phone.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 review: The best Android smartwatch, for now
With the Galaxy Watch 4, there was a lot of hype surrounding the arrival of Wear OS 3. But with more competition on the horizon, it's definitely plausible to think that the Galaxy Watch 5 might not hold the crown of best Android smartwatch for too long.
Phone Arena
Amazon outdoes itself with better-than-Prime Day OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro deals
If you choose to ignore the somewhat contentious durability issues of the just-released OnePlus 10T, you might find it all but impossible to buy a better phone at a similar price right now. Then again, not everyone can afford to spend even $650 on a new handset, which is where last year's OnePlus 9 comes in.
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 looks nice and all, but I've got my eyes on the Motorola Razr 2022
Both Samsung and Motorola introduced their latest clamshell foldable this month. While the Galaxy Z flip 4 will likely sell more, the Motorola Razr 2022 shouldn't be overlooked if (and when) it gets a global launch.
When will my phone get Android 12?
Need to know which phones will get Android 12, or have already? Here is all the latest information we have.
The Galaxy Watch 4 boosts Samsung’s global smartwatch market share
The smartwatch market is more crowded than ever with newer premium models launching almost every other month. Samsung, to name a brand, just came out with its Galaxy Watch 5 series of devices. But it turns out, in a bit of surprise, that the Galaxy Watch 4's popularity has had an impressive carry-over effect. Even more astonishing, the Korean manufacturer made its gains in a growing overall market for smartwatches.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ powerhouses are on 'clearance' at crazy low prices
When looking for the best tablets money can buy at any given time, it's almost always a good idea to choose a brand and go with said company's latest and greatest models. Unless, of course, you're on a tight budget, in which case you might want to consider either a newer mid-ranger or an older flagship.
Phone Arena
Only iPhone 14 Pro is expected to get a much-needed charging upgrade
With Apple's September Far Out event approaching, iPhone 14 rumors are heating up. The latest leak comes from tipster DuanRui, who says that the iPhone 14 Pro will support 30W charging. Apple says that the iPhone 13 series takes around 30 minutes for a 50 percent charge when juiced up...
CNET
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Big Changes Expected for the 2022 Phones
Apple's new iPhone 14 line is expected to have its big reveal at the company's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. This is where the 2022 iPhone series is expected to launch, and rumors further point to the iPhone 14 getting a Sept. 16 release date. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
makeuseof.com
How to Reset an Apple AirTag
Apple’s AirTag is a perfect way to track almost anything, from your luggage to keys and other items. But if you ever want to give an AirTag to someone else, you’ll need to reset it since each tracker is tied to your specific Apple ID. We’ll show you how to reset an AirTag.
makeuseof.com
How to Change the Webcam Settings on Windows 11
Almost all professionals are using their webcams more than before given the shift towards remote and hybrid work models. If you're spending more time looking into a webcam lens than meeting someone face-to-face, it makes sense to have complete control over your device. Fortunately, Windows has several built-in settings for...
makeuseof.com
How to Temporarily Disable Sleep Mode in Windows 10/11
The Windows operating system features built-in power options to help you configure power and sleep settings for your PC. When enabled, by default, Windows will go to sleep after 15-30 minutes of inactivity. However, what if you want to keep your PC awake for a longer time?. One way to...
OnePlus 10T smartphone gets reviewed (Video)
The new OnePlus 10T smartphone launched recently, we previously saw an unboxing video of the handset and more recently a durability test. Now we get to find out what the new OnePlus smartphone is like in a new review video from Tech Spurt, let’s find out more details about the handset.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the “Last Line No Longer Available” iPhone Error
Do you keep receiving a "Last Line No Longer Available" error while attempting to place a call on your iPhone? You're not alone, as several iOS users have come across the same issue. Below, we'll briefly discuss what this error means, why it shows up on your iPhone, and teach...
