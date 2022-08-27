Fjällräven Travel Pillow review: a little bit of camping luxury that’s worth finding room in your pack for

Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Eyesight warning: Teenager ‘blind’ after eating one of the nation’s favourite meals daily
Sight, along with touch, hearing, smell and taste, helps you to navigate the world and appreciate all it has to offer. That’s why maintaining it is so essential. Although vision declines with age, evidence suggests diet plays a role in eye health too. In fact, a teenager went “blind”...
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
TikTok Has Proclaimed These Birkenstocks The Official Fall Shoe—Here's Where to Buy Them
TikTok is declaring the new shoes of the fall season, and we bet you’re already a fan of the trending brand. It’s time to start shopping for autumn, and Birkenstock has the shoe that you’ll want to snag ASAP. Birkenstock’s Boston clogs are taking over everyone’s shoe collection, and for good reason. These versatile clogs can be worn year round, but their comfy and cute appearance suits the fall season the best. The Boston clogs truly go with anything to create the ultimate cozy style, thanks to their neutral color and outdoorsy appeal. And they’re so easy to wear, not just because of their bohemian...
hypebeast.com
The Anthénea Pod Is a Floating Luxury Hotel Suite
Inspired by the floating pod from the 1977 film The Spy Who Loved Me, the Anthénea is a luxurious take on the concept and brought to life by Jacques-Antoine Cesbron, Jean-Michel Ducancelle, Yannick Littoux. This eco-friendly vessel features solar panels, two electric propulsion pods, a silent electric motor, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton's Panama Sandal Puts Luxury Footwear in Sport Mode
Following the release of its playful $2,280 USD James Ping Pong Set earlier this week,. has returned with a sporty new footwear delivery: the Panama Sandal. Constructed with a breathable, open-toe design, the head-turning sandal fronts a bicolor upper composed of technical materials and rubber, as well as a matching outsole made with flexible micro. Adjustable velcro straps tie the piece together and decorate the top of the lightweight offering with Monogram-Flower motifs in stand-out tones. Meanwhile, the back strap proudly hosts the statement-making Louis Vuitton signature.
This Gorgeous Tiny Home For Sale For Under $51K Takes Van Life To The Next Level
This tiny home on wheels takes van life to a whole new level. You can travel from coast to coast without having to leave the comfort of your home in the unique property. This van was specifically designed and renovated for safe and comfortable living. Whether you prefer to live off the grid or to wake up in a new city every morning, this tiny home is stylish and comfortable.
No Room For a Vanity? Meet the Two-In-One Mirror Shelf That’s Perfect For Small Spaces
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Most apartments come with some counter space in the bathroom or, if not, at least enough room for a desk. But nothing beats the comforting and luxurious experience of sitting down at an actual vanity and taking your time in doing your full skincare or make-up routine. If, like me, you don’t have the square footage in your home to accommodate a dresser solely dedicated to getting ready, you know the struggle of leaning over a sink to get close to a mirror or pushing office supplies out of the way so you can lean your elbow on a flat surface to get your eyeliner wing jussst right. Well, we think we might’ve found the small-space solution to these (and other) problems, and it’s available at West Elm.
Best chair beds: a space-saving way to host overnight guests
The best chair beds allow you to put up overnight guests in style, even if floor space is tight; here's our pick of the most compact and budget-friendly options
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How To Style Your Bed Like A Designer
If you want to design your bed like a designer, you can easily do so by going about it in steps, starting with the three basic looks of any bedding design.
"For The Love Of Thor, Turn Off Your Wipers": Fast Food Workers Are Sharing Things They Really Want Customers To Know
"If you go to Taco Bell and want anything grilled, please order those items first. It takes a few more seconds than usual to make those items."
yankodesign.com
This bureau-style desk comes with a foldout table, a shelf, and even a dock for your laptop
Where was this when I was searching for WFH furniture?!. Designed by Japan-based Taiji Fujimori Atelier, the Writing Bureau creates the perfect nook for your productive work sessions. It sports a small footprint thanks to its folding design, but opens out into a spacious writing surface for your notepads, tablets, phone, charger, and finally your laptop. A slot at the back also lets you dock your laptop and shut the desk when not in use.
How To Decorate Your Home With Blankets
Blankets aren't just for keeping you cozy. They can also help elevate a room or coax out a theme. Here are clever ways to decorate your house with blankets.
Before and After: This Teeny Bedroom’s Boho-Meets-Whimsical Redo Spares No Detail
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A Faux Fireplace and Other Glam Touches Revive a Plain 1920s Bedroom
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Historic homes often have fascinating backstories. Take, for example, Kristy DeGina’s 1920s Hollywood Hills pad in Los Angeles, which used to be a hotel. Even more glamorous? The part that she rents used to be the ballroom.
Comments / 0