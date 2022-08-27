Read full article on original website
The Best Standing Desks for Upgrading Your Home Office
Whether you work from home, have a hybrid schedule or are heading back to the office, finding the best standing desk can make a difference in improving your health and helping you move more throughout the day. Harvard Health Publishing points out that while claims of weight loss are unproven, standing desks can encourage you to change your posture more frequently and thus potentially decrease the risk of back and shoulder pain. With tons of standing desk options, it can be overwhelming to find out which model or brand makes the most sense for you, your space and your work style....
makeuseof.com
An Expert’s Guide to Using JaxCore on Windows
Microsoft includes additional customization options in every Windows version. But that's not enough for you if you're a customization enthusiast. Don't you get tired of staring at the same dull Windows look? Changing the default Windows theme might make things more interesting, but only for a short time. Where Windows...
makeuseof.com
How to Manage Background App Refresh on Apple Watch
Just like your iPhone, your Apple Watch also has a feature called Background App Refresh, which helps apps search for new content even if you're not using them. While this feature is handy, it might also help reduce your Apple Watch's battery life faster. Fortunately, you can manage Background App...
makeuseof.com
How to Temporarily Disable Sleep Mode in Windows 10/11
The Windows operating system features built-in power options to help you configure power and sleep settings for your PC. When enabled, by default, Windows will go to sleep after 15-30 minutes of inactivity. However, what if you want to keep your PC awake for a longer time?. One way to...
makeuseof.com
How to Blur Parts of an Image for Free Online: 5 Tools
If you ever share screenshots or photos online, knowing how to blur parts of your image is a handy skill to have. Whether you need to send a screenshot with confidential information to a colleague or just want to draw focus to a certain part of your image, we'll show you how to blur the parts that you want to hide.
makeuseof.com
TV Time vs. Trakt vs. Serializd: What's the Best App to Track Your Favorite Movies and Shows
Like most of the world, you probably watch a lot of movies and TV shows in your spare time. In an age where there's an app for everything, you'll be unsurprised to learn there are several apps for rating movies and TV shows. TV Time, Trakt, and Serializd tend to...
makeuseof.com
Why Did the Latest Tesla FSD Version Add $3K to the Price?
Tesla has increased the price of its FSD (Full Self Driving) software to $15K. This is a steep price increase over the previous system version, which came in at an eye-watering $12k. Both versions are expensive, especially for software that won't actually take you grocery shopping while you watch your favorite movie in the backseat.
CARS・
makeuseof.com
How to Measure Resistance With a Multimeter
Resistance is one of the most important values to be measured in electronics. For this reason, every multimeter comes equipped with an ohmmeter. With an ohmmeter, tinkerers and engineers alike can design and troubleshoot various electric and electronic circuitry. Although resistance values of components are freely available online, due to...
makeuseof.com
How to Quickly Change the Splash Screen on Fedora
One of the best things about Linux is the virtually unlimited number of ways you can customize your system. Among all the available options, one sure way to make your system stand out is with a unique splash screen. Although it’s not something that is highly publicized, there are actually...
makeuseof.com
How to Reset an Apple AirTag
Apple’s AirTag is a perfect way to track almost anything, from your luggage to keys and other items. But if you ever want to give an AirTag to someone else, you’ll need to reset it since each tracker is tied to your specific Apple ID. We’ll show you how to reset an AirTag.
makeuseof.com
How to Change the Webcam Settings on Windows 11
Almost all professionals are using their webcams more than before given the shift towards remote and hybrid work models. If you're spending more time looking into a webcam lens than meeting someone face-to-face, it makes sense to have complete control over your device. Fortunately, Windows has several built-in settings for...
makeuseof.com
Labor Day Sale: Save on Compatible Ink and Toner
Labor Day isn't far off, and we thought that it would be an awesome way to celebrate with an awesome deal for printer ink. We know printer ink is so expensive and with everyone working from home, there's a growing need of actually using your own printer instead of your employer's.
"For The Love Of Thor, Turn Off Your Wipers": Fast Food Workers Are Sharing Things They Really Want Customers To Know
"If you go to Taco Bell and want anything grilled, please order those items first. It takes a few more seconds than usual to make those items."
makeuseof.com
M2 MacBook Air vs. 14-Inch MacBook Pro: Which One Should You Buy?
Apple has released some stellar MacBooks since it transitioned to ARM-based Apple silicon processors. The Cupertino-based company refreshed the high-end MacBook Pro models in 2021 and released the M2 MacBook Air in the summer of 2022, both featuring an all-new design. Consumers might not see all the visual and hardware...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Your Webcam Not Working in Your Browser on Windows
In this day and age, getting your webcam working with your browser is more important than ever. From business meetings to entertainment, there's a lot you can do with a webcam through your browser. As such, if your Windows camera isn't working on your browser, here's how to fix the...
makeuseof.com
How to Add Preview and Details Pane Options to File Explorer’s Context Menu
Windows File Explorer includes Preview pane and Details pane options that show preview and info sidebars for selected files when enabled. These options are in a Show submenu within Explorer’s View menu. However, you can make those options more accessible by adding them to Explorer’s right-click context menu.
makeuseof.com
How to Translate a PDF File Into Any Language
Whether you’re a researcher who wants to dig into a topic or work with foreigners, you might want to translate a PDF into another language. While translating text files is quite simple, PDFs can get a bit trickier. This is especially true if you want to translate a scanned PDF or want to translate on a mobile phone. Here, we discuss all the different ways of translating a PDF.
makeuseof.com
Is Linux Lite the Simple, Fast, and Lightweight Linux Distro You Need?
Linux is a highly customizable and open-source operating system kernel. This is why you'll find tons of Linux distros out there to choose from, making it pretty hard to make a choice. However, if you are looking for a simple, fast, and lightweight distro, Linux Lite might be the one...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "Messages Failed to Load" Error on Discord for Windows
Is Discord showing you the "Messages Fail to Load" error when you navigate through a channel? It occurs when Discord is unable to load messages. Most of the time, this happens when you aren't connected to the internet or blocked from a channel. In rare cases, the app itself or an IP address block might be to blame.
makeuseof.com
How to Skip the User Selection Screen on Your Nintendo Switch
The Nintendo Switch is a fast and responsive console that blends customizability with robust hardware and software. Suitable for many types of gamers, the Switch can be a great addition to your and your family's gaming devices. You can have multiple users on the Nintendo Switch, but if you're the...
