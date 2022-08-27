(Utah News Connection) Salt Lake City is notorious for its bad air days this time of year, but there is a silver lining to the brown cloud. The Free Fare for Clean Air program begins today, providing free use of the entire Utah Transit Authority system on high-pollution days. The idea is to get cars and trucks off the roads when the state Division of Air Quality predicts unhealthy ozone pollution levels.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 9 HOURS AGO