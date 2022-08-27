Read full article on original website
kiowacountypress.net
Ending school lunch-line shaming on Colorado’s November ballot
(Colorado News Connection) In November, Colorado voters will have an opportunity to end a practice known as "lunch-line shaming," which drew national attention after a Colorado child's arm was marked as a message to parents who had fallen behind on their lunch tab. Karla Gonzales Garcia, director of organizing and...
kiowacountypress.net
California regulators request EV charge pause, energy conservation for heat
(The Center Square) - With extreme heat expected to hit California and the West through Labor Day Weekend, California grid operators are calling on residents to voluntarily conserve electricity by avoiding the use of large electronics and even stop charging electric vehicles. The California Independent System Operator issued a statewide...
kiowacountypress.net
High pollution days bring free rides on Utah’s Wasatch range transit system
(Utah News Connection) Salt Lake City is notorious for its bad air days this time of year, but there is a silver lining to the brown cloud. The Free Fare for Clean Air program begins today, providing free use of the entire Utah Transit Authority system on high-pollution days. The idea is to get cars and trucks off the roads when the state Division of Air Quality predicts unhealthy ozone pollution levels.
kiowacountypress.net
Sturgis motorcycle rally brings $1.5 million to South Dakota
(The Center Square) - Revenue numbers were down from this year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally but still came in at $1.5 million, according to South Dakota officials. State sales tax collection was $902,399 compared to $1.03 million in 2021, according to the Department of Revenue. The state also collected $290,586 in tourism taxes and $351,385 in municipal taxes.
kiowacountypress.net
Ag stats: Colorado crop progress and condition report – week ending August 28, 2022
Dry, warm weather stressed non-irrigated crops and rangeland, but conditions were overall ideal for fieldwork and harvest activities, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 57 percent of the State is under drought conditions, down 1 percentage...
