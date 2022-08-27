Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For Longer Battery Life
There’s no point in owning an iPhone if you aren’t going to download apps that you love — that’s a given. But if you’ve noticed lately that your battery seems compromised, it may be time to reconsider which apps you allow to stay and which you’re willing part with. You shouldn’t have to charge your device 12 times a day, nor should you notice its battery power diminishing by what seems like the moment any time you use your phone. If these things are happening to you, there’s one app that many tech experts agree could be to blame. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for longer battery life.
CNET
Have You Cleared Your iPhone Cache This Month?
Your iPhone lets you browse the internet for virtually anything. Looking for a new recipe? Easy. Need a new internet provider? You can do that, too. Trying to figure out which actor appeared in the most 007 movies? Just search online. (The answer: Desmond Llewelyn, who appeared as Q in 17 Bond films from the '60s through the '90s.)
itechpost.com
Five Reasons Why You Should Wait for iPhone 14
With just a few weeks before Apple releases the much-awaited iPhone 14, would you still be opted to get the iPhone 13?. You must have been in need of a new iPhone right now and the iPhone 13 is the latest that you can get in the market. But there are reasons why you should wait a bit.
Refinery29
The New Apple Watch Is High-Key Worth It — Here’s Why
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. I’ve always liked the idea of a high-tech...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iPhone 14 colours just leaked (and I'm not sure what Apple is thinking)
From specs to design, we've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14 – expected for release next month. If leaks are to be believed, we're in for better battery (surprise!), a better camera (surprise!) and, at last, the nixing of the controversial notch. And now we might know what colours are in store.
Phone Arena
Apple hints that the iPhone 14 unveiling will include something not seen since iPhone 11
If you've ever viewed the video showing the full unveiling of the original iPhone by the late Steve Jobs on January 9th, 2007 at MacWorld, you'll feel the electricity that came from the live audience. Anyone lucky enough to be in the Moscone Center that day probably told their grandkids multiple times how they were there when the ultimate consumer product was first introduced.
9to5Mac
Apple September event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, iOS 16 release date, and more
In a few weeks from now, Apple will likely hold its traditional September event. If the company follows the trend, this will be the most important keynote of the year. Although there are several products Apple could be readying, there are two that people are expecting the most: the iPhone 14 series and the Apple Watch Series 8. Here’s what Apple could announce at its September event.
Apple Insider
T-Mobile Magenta Max now includes Apple TV+ for free
Subscribers to T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan will get Apple TV+ included at no extra cost starting August 31. On Monday, T-Mobile announced a new joint promotion between it and Apple that gives Magenta Max customers a free subscription to Apple TV+. T-Mobile says the Magenta Max plan offers over $225 in added value each month, and that this new promotion only extends that value.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple'siPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall.
Apple Experts Agree: The One Setting You Should Change On Your iPhone If You Want A Faster Phone
This post has been updated since it originally published on November 28, 2021. How happy are you with your phone’s speed? If it took you a minute to think about that, chances are you are experiencing lulls from the time you type in a website address to the time you actually access it. Considering how much your iPhone costs, there’s no excuse for that. But the truth is: some settings and apps we use really do contribute to a slower device. And once you address the cause of the problem, you’ll probably be far happier with your device. Where to start? We spoke with two Apple experts who make things crystal clear by suggesting settings you should change on your iPhone if you want a faster phone. You’ll wonder why you didn’t make these changes sooner.
Phone Arena
Apple's 9th Gen iPad is cheaper than ever ahead of a new edition's launch
Whether Apple will be looking to unveil a new "regular" iPad and a couple of upgraded iPad Pros alongside the iPhone 14 family on September 7 or together with refreshed Mac hardware at some point in October, said next-gen tablets are definitely coming (relatively) soon. That means several existing iPad...
Android Authority
How to block spam texts on the iPhone
It’s a certain unavoidable fact of life that you will get spam texts on your phone at some point. Whether it’s from someone you know who is annoying you, or an unknown person trying to sell you something, spam texts and calls can be the bane of owning a phone — unless you take proactive steps to protect your privacy. Here is how to block spam texts on the iPhone.
How to stop iPhone apps from tracking you
Apple offers a feature on the iPhone where you can control what apps are tracking you. You can decide to stop all apps from tracking you or you can choose to allow individual apps to track you. This feature gives you more control over your privacy on your iPhone with...
CNET
Should You Buy An Apple Watch Right Now? It's Complicated
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's September event is coming up in just a few days, which means new iPhones and Apple Watches are likely right around the corner. With that in mind, you might be wondering whether it's worth buying an Apple Watch right now. The answer is complicated, and it depends on how much you're willing to spend and what you want out of a smartwatch.
DuckDuckGo launches email service that rids inbox of secret trackers
Google rival DuckDuckGo has launched a free email service that intercepts trackers targeting people’s accounts.The privacy-focussed compay made a name for itself through its non-invasive search engine and web browser, with the new Email Protection service offering protection for people using popular clients like Gmail.Email Protection works as an extra layer to people’s existing email addresses, serving as a forwarding service to block hidden trackers like location targeting. It also allows users to create unlimited throwaway accounts, which can be used to sign up to websites and other online platgorms.After launching a beta version of Email Protection last year, DuckDuckGo...
Apple Insider
problems with Monterey12.5.1
I have just upgraded my Macbook to 12.5.1 and am locked out of my desktop files. A 30 minute call to Apple helpline failed to resolve the problem. Any suggestions on how to remedy the situation?. Tony. If you are able to login to your usual account and the desktop...
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Is Coming Soon. But, Will It Cost More?
Apple's Far Out launch event is scheduled for Sept. 7. This means that the iPhone 14's arrival is likely just a week and a half away. But with a slew of upgrades expected to come alongside the new iPhone, how much will it cost?. The successor to the 2021 iPhone...
iPhone warning for all users – five ‘memory hungry’ apps to delete now to free up space on your phone
IF your iPhone keeps running out of space, you can free up some storage by deleting memory-hungry apps that you hardly use. Knowing which apps to delete, however, isn't the easiest task – unless you use this handy trick. Filling up your iPhone storage is bad for your device's...
How to find your hidden iPhone apps
We previously published a guide on how to hide your iPhone apps, this guide will show you how to find hidden apps on your iPhone. The iPhone comes with a feature that lets you hide apps from your Home Screen, this is a useful feature if you have a lot of apps and do not want to have too many pages of apps. As well as hiding individual apps you can also hide whole pages of apps from your device.
Comments / 0