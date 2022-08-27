Cortland Lawson hits grand slam for first career professional home run

Former Vol Cortland Lawson is playing with the Fredericksburg Nationals.

Fredericksburg is a Single-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Lawson was selected in the 14th round by Washington (No. 411 overall) of the 2022 MLB draft.

The former Vol started at shortstop Friday in Fredericksburg’s 23-8 win against the Down East Wood Ducks.

He went 2-for-4, recording four RBIs, three runs and two walks in the contest. Lawson hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, recording his first professional home run.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Lawson appeared in 65 games in 2022 for the Vols. He recorded 12 home runs, 45 RBIs, 42 runs, 54 hits, nine doubles, two triples, 42 walks and two stolen bases in 2022.

Tennessee won the Southeastern Conference East division for the second consecutive season, the league regular season and tournament championships in 2022.