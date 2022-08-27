ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Classic: Lady Vols defeat Loyola Chicago in season opener

By Ken Lay
 3 days ago
The Lady Vols (1-0) rallied to capture a five-set victory against Loyola Chicago Friday at Thompson-Boling Arena in the Tennessee Classic.

Tennessee prevailed in the match, outlasting the Ramblers, 22-25, 25-23, 28-26, 25-16, 15-7.

Morgahn Fingall recorded 24 kills to lead the Lady Vols. She also totaled six blocks and 11 digs in the contest.

Emily Merrick recorded 13 kills, while Erykah Lovett finished with 10 kills and three assists for Tennessee.

Natalie Hayward led Tennessee with 50 assists. She also recorded 12 digs.

Poala Laborda finished the contest with 16 digs for the Lady Vols.

The Tennessee Classic will continue Saturday. Tennessee is set to host Bowling Green (11 a.m. EDT) and Purdue (6 p.m. EDT).

