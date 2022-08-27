Read full article on original website
You're Invited! Harvest Fair Will Include Free Hayrides, Live Music & Kid's Crafts!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
4 Magical Harry Potter Events Happening in September!Dianna CarneyHolden, MA
You're Invited! Greek Food Festival Will Include Traditional Treats, Delicious Sweets & Live MusicDianna CarneyBrockton, MA
Pony Rides, Free Food & Live Music at the Largest Military & Veteran Expo in the Region!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
America's oldest bar has been serving guests since 1673 and is still serving guests todayAnita DurairajNewport, RI
ABC6.com
Parents in Coventry prepare for new school year with inflation and safety in mind
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Class is back in session for students across the country. And like many others, parents in Coventry are dealing with the issues of inflation and concerns over the safety of schools as they dropped their kids off for student orientation at the Father John V. Doyle school on Wednesday.
‘Student discourse’ classes teach Warwick students to interact, speak respectfully
After years of social distancing and virtual learning, the "social discourse" instruction will teach students how to work together and interact with each other in a respectful way.
ABC6.com
‘Parents are now frustrated, rightfully so,’ Pawtucket mayor reacts to back to school delay at elementary school
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Students at Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket did not go back to the classroom Wednesday as originally planned. Both parents and students were ready for the first day of school at the brand new Henry J. Winters Elementary, when Mayor Don Grebien announced that the school would not be ready in time Tuesday because of health and safety issues.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford’s beloved “Landing Gift Shop & Chandlery” closing doors after 8 years
“Hi Friends, we here at ‘The Landing’ would like to thank all of you for the love 💕 and support you have given us and our artists and their families for the past 8 years. We would like to inform everyone that we will be closing our doors at the end of the month. We have a new landlord and he has envisioned a new use for the space.😊
New Bedford High School Beloved SRO Willie Coates Retires
New Bedford Police Officer Willie Coates recently retired after a 32-year career. Coates earned the trust, friendship and respect of thousands of public school students since becoming a School Resource Officer in 2001. With his strong moral character, sense of ethics, compassion and respect for others, he became an integral...
WPRI
12 on 12: Lighting the Way debuts tonight
In our latest 12 on 12 Digital Original, T.J. Del Santo takes you inside the aging Conimicut Lighthouse and talks to Warwick’s mayor about new efforts to save the historic landmark in Narragansett Bay. Lighting the Way debuts Wednesday on WPRI.com and 12 News at 5.
whatsupnewp.com
Escobar Farm Corn Maze opens on September 2 with a maze that celebrates Field of Dreams
Escobar Farm’s Corn Maze opens for the 2022 season on Friday, September 2 at 10 am. The maze this year celebrates Field of Dreams and covers 8 Acres. In the maze are the words health, faith, love, success, and happy. According to Escobar Farms’ website, the maze was designed by Brett Herbst of The Maize.
Students prepare for return to school amid eased restrictions
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many students in Rhode Island and Massachusetts will be returning to classrooms on Monday with significantly fewer restrictions than this time last year. The recent easing of Covid-19 quarantining, and testing guidelines is giving both kids and teachers a more positive outlook on the upcoming semester. “We’re heading into the school […]
reportertoday.com
September 2022 Book Club @ East Providence Public Library
Monday September 26th, 2022 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm virtual meeting on Zoom OR Wednesday, September 28th 11:00 am - 12:00 pm in person meeting at Weaver Library. We will be reading Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison. Stop by to pick up a copy or download the title from eZone.
ABC6.com
Students head back to the classroom across Rhode Island, southern Massachusetts
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Students across Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts are headed back to the classroom Monday. Class is back in session at following districts and schools:. Barrington. Bay View Academy. Bishop Hendricken High School. Blackstone Valley Prep. Cranston. Davies Career and Technical School. E-Cubed Academy. Providence. Submit...
savebuzzardsbay.org
Master of the Fishermen’s Clambake
Nothing says New England like a clambake, and no event upholds that tradition better than the annual Fishermen’s Clambake in Westport. Just like an orchestra needs a maestro, a successful clambake needs a bakemaster. The maestro of the Fishermen’s Clambake is Jeff LaValley, who has been master of the bake for many years. Looking forward to this year’s Clambake on September 18th at Buzzards Bay Brewing in Westport, we decided to interview our bakemaster for a little history and a lot of insight into what makes the Fishermen’s Clambake so great.
Turnto10.com
More Rhode Island cities to turn on speed cameras
Drivers across the ocean state will be forced to slow down in school zones or pay up starting Wednesday. East Providence, Pawtucket, and Central Falls are all turning on their speed cameras Wednesday. Providence turned on their 20 speed cameras earlier this week. "I know it's hard on the parents...
King Richard’s Faire Washing Well Wenches Comedy Duo Have Thrown in the Towel
This weekend marks the opening of a beloved tradition here in Massachusetts: King Richard's Faire. However, long-time fans of the faire will not be met with the antics of the Washing Well Wenches, Sprout and Gerty. In a Facebook post last week, the sketch-comedy duo announced that their time at...
ecori.org
On Guard: Public Access to Westerly Beaches Tightens
WESTERLY, R.I. — Thomas Micele lives less than 2 miles from what he calls “the most beautiful beach in Rhode Island,” but between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from mid-June to mid-September he and the vast majority of Ocean State taxpayers have no access. A guard blocks the entrance.
Turnto10.com
Wright's Dairy Farm expands to Providence
(WJAR) — Popular spot Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery announced they will expand to a second location in Providence. The new location, Wright's Creamery, will be home to their ice cream production, according to a Facebook post from the dairy farm. The dairy farm's location in North Smithfield will...
reportertoday.com
Last Tour of Season to Pomham Rocks Lighthouse on Sept. 6
The public will have only one more day this year to visit Pomham Rocks Lighthouse. The last tours of the season are scheduled for Tuesday, September 6 at 10 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. All other tours have sold out. The morning Sept. 6 tour will leave Al’s Marina at 28 Water Street, East Providence at 10 a.m. and return at 12:30 p.m. The afternoon tour will leave the dock at 1:30 p.m. and return at 4 p.m. Register in advance at https://www.pomhamrockslighthouse.org. Boat capacity is 15 passengers.
ABC6.com
Former Cumberland High School students react: Gym teacher, volunteer football coach resigning to avoid firing
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — To some former Cumberland High School students the news of a former gym teacher and volunteer football coach resigning to avoid being fired was not a surprise. One former student, who graduated in 2021, said, “I’ve heard people talking about him like Snapchatting people or...
$3 movies for National Cinema Day on Saturday
For one day only, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of theaters.
ABC6.com
4 men sentenced after exploiting homeless around Providence for nearly $700K
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — United States Attorney Zachary Cunha said Wednesday that four men from Georgia were sentenced to federal prison for their involvement in a scheme that exploited homeless people around Providence. Cunha’s office said that 28-year-old Jalen Ronald Stanford, Cortavious Benford, Michael Williams, and Austin Weaver —...
Fall River-Style Chow Mein Sandwich Even Better With This Added to It
Recently, we put the beloved Fall River-style chow mein sandwich head-to-head against the Salem-style chop suey sandwich, and it’s no surprise the SouthCoast staple was the winner. However, when discussing the Battle of the Bunned on the air, a strange-sounding suggestion began trickling in from the callers. “Well, have...
