Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
San Antonio attraction Ripley’s Haunted Adventure closing to make way for Alamo visitor center
The $450 million Alamo Visitor Center and Museum is set to take over the historic Crockett and Woolworth buildings.
Little Bites: Southerleigh Haute South menu, Pinks on the Patio and more San Antonio food news
Our new Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.
Inaugural San Antonio Country Music Festival will debut in October at South Side venue
South Side-born Mario Moreno and his band the Smokin' Guns will headline the day-long event, which includes more than a dozen acts.
Ford Parade of Lights will illuminate the San Antonio River Walk beginning this weekend
An online map shows the parade route so visitors and locals alike can find places to watch the procession.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Japan gets spooky for its 13th anniversary convention in San Antonio
Expect celebrations of horror anime as well as the horror-focused indie games that have exploded in the U.S.
San Antonio's Best Quality Daughter holding fundraising dinner for reproductive rights
Local chef Jennifer Hwa Dobertin will host guest chef Mason Hereford from New Orleans' award-winning Turkey and the Wolf restaurant.
Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Modest Mouse, Miss May I, Ryan Bingham and more
Those who missed grabbing tickets for sold out shows by Texas country legend Robert Earl Keen and venerable LA punks the Circle Jerks have plenty of other options.
San Antonio's newest Burger Boy opening in Live Oak this Wednesday
The store is the latest in a rapid expansion for the San Antonio-based company.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Antonio movie theaters to sell $3 tickets this Saturday in celebration of National Cinema Day
The promotion comes as movie theaters struggle to recover from the pandemic and the rise of streaming services.
Humanitarian duo behind San Antonio's Folklores Coffee asking for help after car accident
Mayor Ron Nirenberg and the State of Texas have recognized the couple for their work feeding the elderly and underprivileged.
San Antonio teacher fired for 'unprofessional' comment captured on video
'The very fact that you exist annoys me!' the terminated teacher appears to tells a student in a video clip circulated on social media.
Advocates asking city council for funds for public bus route between San Antonio and Austin
The $1.5 million public transportation proposal comes as billionaire Elon Musk calls for pricy tunnels connecting the two fast-growing cities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Antonio-tied couple trot the globe for their travel-centric print publication The Jungle Journal
The Jungle Journal is an adventurous project designed to chronicle their travel experiences while shedding light on global issues from ecology and social justice to spirituality and indigenous activism.
Beto O'Rourke pauses campaign appearances after getting sick, checking into San Antonio hospital
'I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but promise to be back on the road with you as soon as I am able,' the candidate for Texas governor said.
U.S. Secretary of Labor praises San Antonio's new job-training initiative on visit
The city plans to train 28,000 residents by the end of 2025 as part of the Ready to Work program.
Comments / 0