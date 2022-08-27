Connecticut hotels and tourist sites that plan for increased business around the fall foliage might be in for an erratic season this year. According to a Connecticut Public Radio report, trees change color when their leaves stop receiving water, which shuts off their chlorophyll production and leads to the autumnal hues celebrated across New England. This usually occurs during the colder weather when the trees usually shut down the water on their own, but the summer drought has sped up the process and many trees in the state have started turning color in August.

