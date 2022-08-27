Read full article on original website
Bob Ratliff, Sr.
Bob Ratliff, Sr. left us to join his son, Bobby Gene, Jr., granddaughter Brandi, and father, Earl on August 22, 2022. He was born in Ponca City Hospital to Erwin Earl Ratliff and Helen Josephine Domeny Ratliff on October 15, 1941. During his stay at the hospital, the love of his life, Bessie Cales was also being born and the two young mothers shared a recovery room. Bob and Bessie met as newborn babies and it was their destiny that they be reunited in holy matrimony years later.
Michael Edward Wilson
Michael Edward Wilson, 55, of Ponca City, OK, left this life on August 26, 2022, in Tulsa, OK. A Rosary Ceremony will be held at 6:00 PM, August 29, 2022, at Trout Funeral Home Chapel. A Graveside Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Ponca Tribal Cemetery, with Father Carson Krittenbrink and Oliver Littlecook officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK, 74601.
Shenandoah to appear at NOC Fall Lectureship
Body Tickets are still on sale for Grammy Award winning Shenandoah at Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa Thursday, Sept. 29, as part of the Carl and Carolyn Renfro Spring Lectureship Series. This tour is Shenandoah’s 35th Anniversary Tour. The event is sponsored by the Carl and Carolyn Renfro Endowed Lectureship...
Happenings
REUNION TO BE HELD Class of 1972 to hold 50th Reunion Saturday, September 10 at 11am @ Newkirk Senior Citizens center. For more information call/ text 580-304-9727. PIONEER WOMAN FUNDRAISER Donors will go to www. kaylawink.norwex.biz and place orders under “Pioneer Woman Fundraiser” at checkout. 25% of the sales will be given to the Pioneer Woman board. The fundraiser is ongoing through the end of the year.
Fresh Start
INGREDIENTS 1 can (15 ounces) white beans (drained and rinsed) (cannellini, great northern, or navy) 2 tablespoons lemon juice 2 tablespoons oil (canola or olive) 2 small cloves garlic, minced 1 teaspoon dried herb (basil, parsley, oregano, rosemary) INSTRUCTIONS 1. Place all ingredients in a blender or food processer. Blend until smooth. 2. Serve right away or refrigerate in a covered container for up to 4 days.
Kildare Baptist Church holds back to school event
Students all over Kay County have resumed classes last week and many community areas have come out to support students with fun events and activities with Kildare Baptist Church hosting an event of their own on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 2 pm to 4 pm. Kildare Baptist Church’s new pastor,...
Guthrie prevails in Wildcats’ opener
Body Turnovers are to be expected in the opening game of a football season, and they were a major part of the story in Friday’s Ponca City Wildcats’ opener. Guthrie won the game 35-23, and it was turnovers that played a major part in the contest. Turnovers helped the Wildcats to jump out to a 10-0 lead and it was turnovers that contributed to Guthrie being able to take the lead for the first time right before the half.
Kremlin defeats DCLA
LAMONT -- The Kremlin-Hillsdale football team got off to an early lead and went on to defeat the Deer Creek-Lamont Eagles 42-0 Thursday night. Kremlin scored a touchdown one minute and two seconds into the game on a 40-yard run by Maddox Myers. It added another touchdown in the first quarter, two in the second period to lead at half 28-0, one in the third period and one in the fourth.
Weekly Best Sellers
Courtesy of Magic City Books in Tulsa; Best of Books in Edmond; Brace Books in Ponca City; and Full Circle Books in Oklahoma City. 1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) 2. “Calling for a Blanket Dance” by Oscar Hokeah (Algonquin Books) 3. “The Seven...
Pioneer Tech is excited to add new staff members
Body Pioneer Tech is excited to add new staff members. Pictured left to right are John Maupin, Facilities & Maintenance; Morgan Lesemann, Precision Machining Instructor; Troy Buller, Visual Communications Instructor; Cortney Horne, Career Development Facilitator; Jayme Evans, Career and Guidance Counselor; Jessica LaBlue, Children’s Lab and Preschool Teacher and not pictured Maya Gentry, Children’s Lab and Preschool Teacher! These staff members are key in delivering Pioneer Tech’s mission of “enhancing lives and securing futures” for the communities of Kay, parts of Osage, and Pawnee Counties. For more information about Pioneer Tech and its programs go to www.pioneertech.edu or call (580) 762-8336.
