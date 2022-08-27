ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IN

WISH-TV

Companies address high levels of lead detected in Indiana water lines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High levels of lead have been detected in the water lines across parts of Indiana. Those levels have prompted health care company CareSource to join forces with a digital safety monitoring company, 120Water, in an effort to clean up the state’s water supply. “Through the...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Ohio, Indiana eyed for EV battery plant

For the second time in less than two weeks, an automaker with a major presence in Indiana is exploring the possibility of building an electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant, potentially in the Hoosier State. Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. (NYSE: HMC) and South Korea-based LG Energy Solution said Monday they plan to invest $4.4 billion to build a battery production plant in the U.S. through a joint venture.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Walmart makes $75M investment in Indiana stores

The nation’s largest retailer has big plans for Indiana. Walmart says a $75 million investment this year around Indiana will include physical improvements to stores and also enhancements to pickup, delivery and online offerings. Jessica Villanueva, Walmart Regional General Manager has more.
INDIANA STATE
Washington, IN
Society
WTHR

More than 400,000 customers lose power in Indiana, Michigan

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 400,000 customers across Michigan and Indiana lost power Monday, utilities reported, as severe thunderstorms packing winds as high as 60 mph hour raked the region. DTE Energy reported more than 231,000 customers without power, Consumers Energy reported more than 157,000 Michigan customers without service just...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana 529 plan: 5 common questions

Indiana’s CollegeChoice 529 plan is a fantastic way to save for college expenses due to its low cost and strong investment options as well as the income tax credit received by contributors. Read on to discover frequently asked questions and answers regarding 529 plans. As a quick refresher, a...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
theshelbyreport.com

Coborn’s Joins CEO Action For Diversity, Inclusion Coalition

St. Cloud, Minnesota-based Coborn’s has announced that Chris Coborn, chairman and CEO, has joined the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion coalition. The organization is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to drive action and change in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. By signing this commitment, the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
theshelbyreport.com

Food Lion Expands Pickup Service At 15 Additional Stores

Salisbury, North Carolina-based Food Lion has announced the expansion of its grocery pickup service to 15 stores in the Carolinas, Georgia and Tennessee. The grocer is offering shoppers their first pickup for free. The 15 stores that now feature grocery pickup services are in Blue Ridge and Dawsonville, Georgia; Clarksville,...
GEORGIA STATE
WANE-TV

Storms cut power to thousands

NORTHEAST INDIANA (WANE) — A line of severe storms with heavy winds has caused power outages around the area. Indiana Michigan Power (IMP) said more than 18,000 people in northeast Indiana, northern Indiana and southwest Michigan were affected at the peak of the outages. As of 9:30 p.m., IMP...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
nbc25news.com

Gov. Whitmer declares energy emergency following BP refinery fire

LANSING, Mich. – Saturday, Gov. Whitmer took action after a fire caused BP’s Whiting, Indiana oil refinery to temporarily go offline. Officials say the governor is working to ensure continued access to an adequate supply of motor fuels by waiving regulations on motor vehicle hours-of-service rules, as the effects of the outage at the plant are expected to spread across the region and will impact drivers transporting such fuel.
MICHIGAN STATE
theshelbyreport.com

MGA Holds Annual Best Bagger Contest

The Minnesota Grocers Association held its 34th annual statewide Best Bagger Contest Aug. 27 at MGA’s office in St. Paul, Minnesota. Contestants came from across the state to compete for the title of Minnesota’s Best Bagger. The eight participating contestants were judged on speed, style, attitude, proper bag-building...
SAINT PAUL, MN
theshelbyreport.com

MGA’s Shaul Hopes Industry Learns From Supply Chain Reaction

Dan Shaul, executive director of the Missouri Grocers Association, and his members are dealing with many of the same issues that consistently trouble the industry nationwide, with supply chain challenges and labor shortages atop the list. These issues have been exacerbated due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are just symptoms...
MISSOURI STATE
Detroit News

Whitmer order lifts some fuel rules after refinery fire; critics

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Saturday issued an executive order lifting some rules on fuel supply transportation and moving forward the timeline for the state to access its fall gasoline supply after a fire at an Indiana refinery that may affect Michigan's supply and prices. The governor's executive order lifts...
MICHIGAN STATE
WISH-TV

Winds damage drive-in theater, high school football scoreboard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm warnings also were issued Monday in many parts of Indiana, and reports of damage came into the National Weather Service offices in the state. Storms in northwest Indiana had wind gusts up to 80 mph. A trained weather spotter reported an outdoor movie theater’s screen...
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
NEW ALBANY, IN

