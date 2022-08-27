Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Prep roundup: Denison-Schleswig wins two matches at AHSTW tourney
ANKENY, Iowa — The North High School volleyball team played at the Ankeny Centennial tournament on Saturday, and one of the matches they played was a 25-15, 25-11 loss to Iowa City Liberty. The Lightning hit .440 in that match, and Shelby Kimm had 12 kills. Denison-Schleswig 22-21, Earlham...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City East volleyball notches first win of season over Bishop Heelan
SIOUX CITY — The East High School volleyball team went into O’Gorman Fieldhouse and swept Bishop Heelan on Monday with set scores of 25-8, 25-22 and 25-22. After Olivia Mentzer scored the final point on a kill, the Black Raiders flooded the floor. They were happy to gain their first win of the season.
Sioux City Journal
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff volleyball loses two at home tourney
SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University volleyball team lost both its matches Saturday at the Newman Flanagan Center. First, the Chargers played a close five-set match with Valley City State. VCSU won the match 17-25, 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 15-11. Chloe Johnson led the Chargers in kills with 19,...
Sioux City Journal
Waldorf wears out Briar Cliff defense to open season
SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff defense just couldn’t get off the field defensively Saturday night. Briar Cliff opened the 2022 season with a 42-24 loss to Waldorf at Memorial Field, and the Warriors’ offense just kept wearing out the defense. The Warriors fired off 79 plays,...
Sioux City Journal
SPORTS BRIEFS: Alexa Johnson lands GPAC soccer player of the week honors
SIOUX CITY – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) announced the first weekly honors of the 2022 women’s soccer season on Tuesday, which saw freshman forward Alexa Johnson earn GPAC Offensive Player of the Week honors for her efforts in Missouri this past weekend. The Spencer High School...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Briar Cliff unveils baseball stadium renovations, renames it Sisters of St. Francis Field
SIOUX CITY — The whole project started on a paper napkin. Three years ago, Briar Cliff University baseball coach Corby McGlauflin and Kevin Negaard sat at a Sioux City restaurant, and the two brainstormed a rough draft of what the new baseball facility should look like. The Chargers christened...
stormlakeradio.com
Peterson Native Wins Miss Rodeo Iowa
An area native was crowned Miss Rodeo Iowa this past weekend. Micah Barnes of Peterson gained the honor in the Miss Rodeo Iowa pageant in Fort Madison. Micah graduated from Alta Aurelia High School in 2016, and went on to attend Buena Vista University. Micah's father, Marty Barnes, is the owner of the Barnes PRCA Rodeo.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City Explorers embrace gay baseball player Solomon Bates
SIOUX CITY — Solomon Bates is just like every other baseball player who puts on a Sioux City Explorers uniform. The 6-foot-2 pitcher from Oak Hills, California, has a dream to make it to the big leagues, but his dream might differ in this way: Bates wants to become the first openly gay baseball player in Major League history.
Sioux City Journal
Denison's Day of Jubilee: Special preparations are in active progress for a meeting to be held in Denison, Iowa, to honor the nomination of Hon. L. M. Shaw and Hon. J. C. Milliman. Speakers so far include Congressmen Geo. D. Perkins, W. P. Hepburn, and J. P. Dolliver, Hon. C. M. Harl of Council Bluffs, and Hon. A. B. Cummins of Des Moines. Bands from Denison, Logan, Charter Oak, Odebolt, Carrol, and the great band of Hawarden will lead the crowd from Northern Iowa. They will pass through Sioux City and join numerous delegates on the way.
Sioux City Journal
Hawks
Dennis and Sandra (Lilly) Hawks of Sioux City will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Friday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 1906 W 6th St., Sioux City, IA 51103. Dennis and Sandra were married on Sept. 2, 1972, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Aberdeen, S.D. Their children are Timothy (deceased); Lance and Lori of South Sioux City; Marc and Angela Hawks-Johnson of Houston, Texas; and Sarah Mohr of Maryland. Dennis and Sandra have seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Sioux City Journal
Ruth Woods
Ruth Woods of Onawa, Iowa, will celebrate her 100th birthday over Labor Day week with relatives from California, Tennessee, Arizona and Bronson, Iowa. She will also visit with friends during the coffee hour after the morning service in the Community Church of Christ in Sloan, Iowa, on Sunday, Sept. 4.
nwestiowa.com
West Sioux raises substitute teacher pay
HAWARDEN—The West Sioux School District Board of Education unanimously approved higher pay for substitute teachers for the 2022-23 school year. The board, at its Sept. 24 meeting, raised the wage to $140 a day. This amount would be paid for the first 10 consecutive days a substitute teacher would...
Why Was This Man Tarred and Feathered in Luverne, Minnesota?
When most of us think of tarring and feathering, the American Revolution comes to mind. Back then, British Loyalists were tarred and feathered often, to be made examples of. But this archaic practice took place well into the 20th century, sometimes in the most unlikely of places. Luverne, Minnesota is...
Sioux City Journal
Country music's Shenandoah coming to Anthem
SIOUX CITY -- Shenandoah, a group that is a favorite of country music fans, will perform at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on Oct. 28. Known for such hits as "Two Dozen Roses," "Next to You, Next to Me" and "I Want to Be Loved Like That," Shenandoah has had more than 8 million combined album sales and 13 No. 1 radio singles over the course of more than three decades.
Sioux City Journal
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sioux City Journal
Hoss
Darrell and Karen (Reisch) Hoss of Sioux City will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Thursday. A celebration was held at Monarch restaurant in Omaha, Neb. Darrell and Karen were married on Sept. 1, 1962. Karen retired from the City of Sioux City Housing of Urban Development (HUD). Darrell was a farmer and Sears salesman before his retirement. Their children are Julie Hoss of Sioux City; and Gregory Hoss of Washington, D.C.
Iowa Community Seeing ‘Alarming’ Amount of Bats Entering Homes
Unless you're Bruce Wayne, I think it's safe to say most people aren't the biggest fans of bats. In fact, one evening while I was out walking with my girlfriend and her dog, we saw a few bats flying overhead as the sun was about to set. I simply mentioned it and my lady immediately got squeamish. I wouldn't say I'm at that level of disgust with what some have deemed the 'rats of the sky,' but I wouldn't say I'd exactly like to see one (or multiple) of them up close, either.
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
kicdam.com
Weather Blamed For Multiple Accidents in Clay County
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The severe weather in our area on Saturday lead to multiple accidents in Clay County. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, at around 5:45 that evening 45 year old Alberto Leon of Sibley was Westbound on Highway 18 near Everly when the heavy rain and high winds caused him to lose control sending him into the ditch. Leon was reportedly thrown from his motorcycle and received minor injuries.
Stray of the Day 8/29/22
Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Today we're showing off Luna, a 4-year-old, female, shepherd mix. She was found on the 3900 block of 3rd Avenue on August 9. She is chipped, and attempts are being made to contact the parents.
