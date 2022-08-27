ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SB Nation

BREAKING: Man City Closing in on Deal for Dortmund Defender

According to The Athletic UK, Manchester City are close to signing Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland Central Defender Manuel Akanji. Akanji, who is 27, has been at Dortmund since 2018 and has made more than 100 Bundesliga appearances for the club. Akanji would be expected to add depth and injury coverage...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 4

Week 4 of the 2022-23 Premier League season was less about surprises against the big boys than reminders that when the star teams act stubborn, they’re capable of defying the odds. Chelsea overcame a red card to outscore Leicester City 2-1 while 10v11. Man United stood firm while clearly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'United delighted and keeper will wrap up business'

Manchester United have not had it easy trying to sign Antony this summer - but they are delighted to have finally got the deal over the line. Ajax rejected a number of offers earlier this summer for a player manager Erik ten Hag rates so highly. United regard his strengths...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Brighton protects unbeaten start; Milan clubs play

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Brighton is the big surprise after the first four rounds of the Premier League, with Graham Potter’s team taking its unbeaten record to Fulham at the start of a midweek round of games. Brighton has three wins — against Manchester United, West Ham and in-form Leeds — and a draw so far and has only conceded one goal. The south-coast club is defying expectations following the sale of two key players during the offseason — Marc Cucurella to Chelsea and Yves Bissouma to Tottenham. Chelsea visits Southampton and welcomes back defender Kalidou Koulibaly from suspension, even if midfielder Conor Gallagher starts a ban of his own after his red card in the 2-1 win over Leicester on Saturday. In other games, Leeds hosts Everton and Brentford visits Crystal Palace.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Two Up, Two Down: Sunderland show fighting spirit in Norwich defeat

Our performance was sublime and given what has happen every during the last twenty four hours, it was more than we could have hoped for. After suggestions of player revolt and the real possibility of heads dropping, everyone gave their all in a battling performance that ended with Sunderland, unfairly, on the wrong end of the result.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Aston Villa v West Ham United

The less said about the Crystal Palace match, the better. Moving on to more promising vistas, this week’s match features a winless (in league play) West Ham traveling to Villa Park. Prior to today’s match, the Hammers lost their home opener to Manchester City 2-0, followed that up with a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest, and topped it all off with a 2-0 home loss to Graham Potter and Brighton. This is all very much fool’s gold, though. The abysmal record belies the team’s aptitude. Players to look out for include midfielders Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice, along with striker Michail Antonio, who has yet to score a league goal this season — nobody has for West Ham, to be fair.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'Ronaldo to Napoli could happen, but there are obstacles to overcome'

Cristiano Ronaldo's rumoured move to Napoli could happen, but there are a lot of issues for the Italian side to overcome before deadline day, according to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. He told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It is fascinating, but it is also slightly tedious now. Every week it’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liverpool Edge Hill: Historic railway site gains heritage protection

What is said to be the cradle of railway travel has been earmarked as a nationally important archaeological site after a long campaign. The government recognition for Edge Hill Engine Station in Liverpool crowns 40 years of work by volunteers. Opening in 1830 as the first locomotive terminus, it was...
TRAFFIC

