Official: Manchester United Youngster Joins Birmingham City On Loan
Manchester United youngster, Hannibal Mejbri has joined EFL Championship side Birmingham City on loan for the 22/23 season.
BREAKING: Man City Closing in on Deal for Dortmund Defender
According to The Athletic UK, Manchester City are close to signing Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland Central Defender Manuel Akanji. Akanji, who is 27, has been at Dortmund since 2018 and has made more than 100 Bundesliga appearances for the club. Akanji would be expected to add depth and injury coverage...
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 4
Week 4 of the 2022-23 Premier League season was less about surprises against the big boys than reminders that when the star teams act stubborn, they’re capable of defying the odds. Chelsea overcame a red card to outscore Leicester City 2-1 while 10v11. Man United stood firm while clearly...
Callum Hudson Odoi Spotted In Leverkusen Ahead Of His Move To Germany
Callum Hudson-Odoi has landed in Germany for a medical exam ahead of a potential move to Bayer Leverkusen.
Match Recap: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Leeds United - Back Down to Earth with a Bump
Since the first whistle blew, things didn’t look good for Leeds United. The Defence couldn’t lock down Brighton while the offence did not do much in the first half, and when the offence came together with possession, Leeds were unlucky. Brighton dominated possession throughout the 1st half but...
Alexander Isak, the prodigy who thrived in La Liga, can thrill Newcastle
Sweden’s youngest goalscorer has already overcome career hurdles and has the free-flowing class to live up to his £59m fee
'United delighted and keeper will wrap up business'
Manchester United have not had it easy trying to sign Antony this summer - but they are delighted to have finally got the deal over the line. Ajax rejected a number of offers earlier this summer for a player manager Erik ten Hag rates so highly. United regard his strengths...
Micah Richards column: Ex-Aston Villa defender says Steven Gerrard will turn it around
I'm a firm believer that fans have every right to voice frustration if their team dip below the levels expected, but I thought the reaction at the end of Aston Villa's home defeat by West Ham on Sunday was a little bit over the top. The Premier League season is...
MATCHDAY: Brighton protects unbeaten start; Milan clubs play
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Brighton is the big surprise after the first four rounds of the Premier League, with Graham Potter’s team taking its unbeaten record to Fulham at the start of a midweek round of games. Brighton has three wins — against Manchester United, West Ham and in-form Leeds — and a draw so far and has only conceded one goal. The south-coast club is defying expectations following the sale of two key players during the offseason — Marc Cucurella to Chelsea and Yves Bissouma to Tottenham. Chelsea visits Southampton and welcomes back defender Kalidou Koulibaly from suspension, even if midfielder Conor Gallagher starts a ban of his own after his red card in the 2-1 win over Leicester on Saturday. In other games, Leeds hosts Everton and Brentford visits Crystal Palace.
Two Up, Two Down: Sunderland show fighting spirit in Norwich defeat
Our performance was sublime and given what has happen every during the last twenty four hours, it was more than we could have hoped for. After suggestions of player revolt and the real possibility of heads dropping, everyone gave their all in a battling performance that ended with Sunderland, unfairly, on the wrong end of the result.
The Hundred: Who can still reach the knockout stages of men's and women's competitions
With one round of matches to go it's all to play for in The Hundred. In the men's competition five teams are battling for the three places in the knockout stage, while in the women's tournament there is a three-way tussle for one remaining spot. All will be decided in...
Report: Chelsea Close To Loan Agreement With Ajax For Hakim Ziyech
As transfer deadline day approaches, Chelsea are close to sending Hakim Ziyech back to Ajax on loan.
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v West Ham United
The less said about the Crystal Palace match, the better. Moving on to more promising vistas, this week’s match features a winless (in league play) West Ham traveling to Villa Park. Prior to today’s match, the Hammers lost their home opener to Manchester City 2-0, followed that up with a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest, and topped it all off with a 2-0 home loss to Graham Potter and Brighton. This is all very much fool’s gold, though. The abysmal record belies the team’s aptitude. Players to look out for include midfielders Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice, along with striker Michail Antonio, who has yet to score a league goal this season — nobody has for West Ham, to be fair.
Champions League Teams Guide | Group A | Atletico Madrid, Porto, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge
Groups have been drawn and LFCTR are here to give you a summary of each group and side. First part is Group B, which has Atletico Madrid, Porto, Bayer Leverkusen, and Club Brugge.
'Ronaldo to Napoli could happen, but there are obstacles to overcome'
Cristiano Ronaldo's rumoured move to Napoli could happen, but there are a lot of issues for the Italian side to overcome before deadline day, according to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. He told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It is fascinating, but it is also slightly tedious now. Every week it’s...
Liverpool Edge Hill: Historic railway site gains heritage protection
What is said to be the cradle of railway travel has been earmarked as a nationally important archaeological site after a long campaign. The government recognition for Edge Hill Engine Station in Liverpool crowns 40 years of work by volunteers. Opening in 1830 as the first locomotive terminus, it was...
