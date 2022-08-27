ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Lions cut former 1st-round pick

Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfs#Fantasy Sports#American Football#Miami Dolphins One#Mi New Player Bonus Bet#Dolphins
The Associated Press

Titans, Henry go for AFC South 3-peat chased by Colts, Ryan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Another year, yet another new starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts brings high expectations that this time Matt Ryan will put them back atop the AFC South. Then there’s the defending two-time divisional champ. The Tennessee Titans insist they aren’t paying much attention being given to the Colts. “I’ve been here long enough to understand that we’ve never been the talk of the town,” Titans two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard said. “I mean, that’s just what it is. It’s not necessarily that I prefer it that way.” The Titans have put together six straight winning seasons with playoff berths in four of the past five seasons. Tennessee survived using an NFL-record 91 players — most ever in a non-strike season — to earn the AFC’s No. 1 seed for 2021. They also have a healthy Derrick Henry back.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Treylon Burks scores first TD of preseason on pass from Malik Willis

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks is finally on the board for a touchdown after scoring one in the preseason Week 3 contest against the Arizona Cardinals. The play came in the second quarter. Quarterback Malik Willis found Burks wide open over the middle and hit him with a short pass. Burks did the rest, taking the ball into the end zone for a 14-yard score.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
profootballnetwork.com

DraftKings Kansas promo code: pre-launch bonus expires this week

If Kansas bettors aren’t already excited about the upcoming September 1 launch date for mobile sports betting, this DraftKings Kansas promo code should make them downright giddy. DraftKings Sportsbook. States: KANSAS. NEW PLAYER BONUS. $100 + PROMO AT LAUNCH!. PRE REGISTRATION BONUS!. Ahead of September 1, new players who...
GAMBLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy