Read full article on original website
Related
QB Deshaun Watson leaves Browns as NFL suspension begins
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland starting quarterback Deshaun Watson began serving his NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct Tuesday, a punishment that will keep him away from the Browns until Oct. 10. Watson, who was placed on the reserve/suspended by commissioner list before practice, was spotted leaving the team’s...
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL・
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
Steelers Trade Vikings for OL Jesse Davis, Cut Joe Haeg
The Pittsburgh Steelers make a change at offensive tackle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Titans, Henry go for AFC South 3-peat chased by Colts, Ryan
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Another year, yet another new starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts brings high expectations that this time Matt Ryan will put them back atop the AFC South. Then there’s the defending two-time divisional champ. The Tennessee Titans insist they aren’t paying much attention being given to the Colts. “I’ve been here long enough to understand that we’ve never been the talk of the town,” Titans two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard said. “I mean, that’s just what it is. It’s not necessarily that I prefer it that way.” The Titans have put together six straight winning seasons with playoff berths in four of the past five seasons. Tennessee survived using an NFL-record 91 players — most ever in a non-strike season — to earn the AFC’s No. 1 seed for 2021. They also have a healthy Derrick Henry back.
Minnesota Vikings plan to waive quarterback Kellen Mond
In a not surprising move, the Minnesota Vikings waived 2021 third-round pick Kellen Mond. The writing was on the wall for Mond after the Vikings traded for Nick Mullens. He had an unfortunate tenure with the Minnesota Vikings. The first week of training camp in 2021 saw Mond get COVID-19...
Treylon Burks scores first TD of preseason on pass from Malik Willis
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks is finally on the board for a touchdown after scoring one in the preseason Week 3 contest against the Arizona Cardinals. The play came in the second quarter. Quarterback Malik Willis found Burks wide open over the middle and hit him with a short pass. Burks did the rest, taking the ball into the end zone for a 14-yard score.
Reports: Vikings acquire DT Ross Blacklock from Houston
The Minnesota Vikings acquired defensive tackle Ross Blacklock from the Houston Texans on Tuesday, multiple outlets reported. The teams will
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN
Fantasy football daily notes: Pollard's role to expand, Dobbins' Week 1 status, Steelers injuries
Fantasy football daily notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. The news: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hinted at a new role for...
profootballnetwork.com
DraftKings Kansas promo code: pre-launch bonus expires this week
If Kansas bettors aren’t already excited about the upcoming September 1 launch date for mobile sports betting, this DraftKings Kansas promo code should make them downright giddy. DraftKings Sportsbook. States: KANSAS. NEW PLAYER BONUS. $100 + PROMO AT LAUNCH!. PRE REGISTRATION BONUS!. Ahead of September 1, new players who...
Comments / 0