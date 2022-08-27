NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Another year, yet another new starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts brings high expectations that this time Matt Ryan will put them back atop the AFC South. Then there’s the defending two-time divisional champ. The Tennessee Titans insist they aren’t paying much attention being given to the Colts. “I’ve been here long enough to understand that we’ve never been the talk of the town,” Titans two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard said. “I mean, that’s just what it is. It’s not necessarily that I prefer it that way.” The Titans have put together six straight winning seasons with playoff berths in four of the past five seasons. Tennessee survived using an NFL-record 91 players — most ever in a non-strike season — to earn the AFC’s No. 1 seed for 2021. They also have a healthy Derrick Henry back.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO