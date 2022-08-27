ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

KULR8

WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Laramie. County through 615 PM MDT... At 544 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Hillsdale, or 12 miles east of Cheyenne, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50...
CHEYENNE, WY
mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming: September Starts and Summer Ends Hot, Dry, and Dangerous

Summer isn’t over yet – there will be intense heat, persistent dryness, and possible record-setting high temperatures throughout Wyoming during the first two weeks of September. The National Weather Service Office in Riverton has analyzed current weather patterns and found a hot trend. All of Wyoming will feel...
WYOMING STATE
KULR8

WY WFO RAPID CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...GUSTY WINDS FROM SHOWERS... A line of showers and isolated thunderstorms will move through. the area this evening. Wind gusts over 40 mph will be possible the. showers. —————
ENVIRONMENT
107.9 Jack FM

Which Wyoming Street Name Do You Think Is The Most Popular?

More than likely you've heard the song 'Where The Streets Have No Names', right? Good news for us, Wyoming is not that place. All over the country you can visit different cities and see some of the same street names as you would here in Wyoming. According to a Washington Post study a few years ago, there are over 1 million individual roads in the U.S., and some of the most popular streets in America are numbered, trees or named after Presidents.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming resident dies in motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan

CASPER, Wyo. — A 73-year-old Wyoming resident died Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. There were no witnesses, and the exact time of the crash is unknown, the highway patrol said. According to the report, the rider failed...
SHERIDAN, WY
county17.com

Motorcyclist dies south of Green River after hitting rock in roadway

CASPER, Wyo — A 62-year-old Wyoming died Friday morning in a motorcycle crash south of Green River, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. The investigation indicates that the the Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling on Little Firehold Road (CR 9) AROUND 10:30 a.m. when it struck a large rock in the roadway.
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

‘Deadman’s Curve’ Takes Another Victim In Fiery Crash; WYDOT Launches Safety Campaign

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s a section of mountain highway just west of Buffalo in the Bighorns known locally as “Deadman’s Curve” that is aptly named, especially for out-of-state “flatland” drivers unaware or unbelieving of the dangers. Even with multiple safety measures in place, it continues to claim lives as authorities seek better accident prevention on the steep grade.
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

WYDOT housing recommended for approval

The Teton County Planning Commission has moved forward 23 units of employee housing for the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The planners recommended approval of the deed-restricted employee units south of town that will be used to house WYDOT employees. Neighbors expressed concern about the traffic and water quality because of...
TETON COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/29/22–8/30/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
WyoFile

ExxonMobil to store CO2 on BLM lands in Wyoming

ExxonMobil has received a federal permit to inject CO2 for permanent underground storage below public Bureau of Land Management property in southwest Wyoming. The company will inject up to 60 million cubic feet of CO2 per day from its Shute Creek natural gas processing facility near La Barge, according to the BLM. The greenhouse gas will be stored in a briny portion of the Madison Aquifer some 18,000 feet below the surface in an area that straddles the border between Lincoln and Sweetwater counties.
WYOMING STATE
northfortynews

Cheyenne OBGYN Welcomes New OBGYN

Cheyenne OBGYN has announced the addition of Dr. Christopher Niehues, OBGYN to their team. Located at 2301 House Avenue, Suite 400 in Cheyenne, Cheyenne OBGYN provides personalized and compassionate health care in all aspects of obstetrical and gynecological care to women of all ages. Dr. Niehues brings a wealth of...
CHEYENNE, WY
Sheridan Media

Cheyenne Central at Sheridan Football Highlights – 8/26/22

Cheyenne Central at Sheridan Football Highlights – 8/26/22. 1st Quarter: 0:05 Colson Coon 67 yard TD run (Called back for holding) 0:53 Bartlett 30 yard run from Sheridan 45 to Sheridan 15. 1:07 Aiden O’Leary intercepts Bartlett. 1:17 Ethan Reisdorfer 34 yard run from Central 34 to Sheridan...
SHERIDAN, WY
svinews.com

Car seat legislation could be returning to Wyoming Legislature

SHERIDAN — A piece of legislation designed to increase child safety on Wyoming roads is being considered by the Wyoming Legislature’s Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs committee this interim session. Proposed legislation 23-LSO-0025 requires all children younger than the age of 2 to be placed in a rear-facing...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Candidate filing deadline is today for Wyoming’s General Election

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The deadline is today for independent candidates seeking election in Wyoming to file to appear on General Election ballots this fall. Independent candidates have until the Secretary of State Office closes to file, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. Independent candidates wanting to run for federal, statewide, state legislative or county office must submit petitions signed by registered voters. Details about the number of required signatures and other independent candidate filing requirement are available from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

