News Argus
265 High Knoll Drive
Cute three bedroom house that has been completely renovated. Brand new modern fixtures, stainless appliances, granite countertops, hard floors, washer and dryer hookups. Fresh paint throughout. Lovely fireplace in the living room. Lots of room in the unfinished basement for storage. Pets allowed!. You’re going to be doing a self...
News Argus
Terra Crafton of Winston Salem
Crafton Townhomes - 2 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bathroom with 1 Car Garage- Available Now! - +2 Bedrooms. Income must be 3x the monthly rental amount. Pets allowed with approval and deposit. Do not accept Section 8 vouchers. Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. Contact Aleka at aleka@acorn-oak.com for more...
News Argus
5122 Farm House Trail
Wyngate Village AVAILABLE TO VIEW 9/2 - Wyngate Village-New Construction-2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Large open kitchen, fireplace in den. 1 car attached garage. Loft area upstairs along with 2 bedrooms, and 2 baths, laundry room. Location. 5122 Farm House Trail, Winston Salem, NC. Address approximated. Rent. $1850. Bedrooms. Studio.
News Argus
1902 Windingridge dr
Feel at HOME in this Nestled, lovely town home in Moss Brook Falls community. stately, all-brick, 2 master bedrooms upstairs, 1/2 bath main floor, and a complete finished/brand new carpet on the lower level with its own living room and bedroom. The completely renovated kitchen with granite countertops, has a...
News Argus
100 West Meadows Dr
Welcome Home!! - The West Meadows Apartments community is conveniently located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants and recreation. Our 2BR/1BA apartment homes have updated flooring, new finishes and appliances. Call (336) 530-5159 x42 or visit us at www.yopp-properties.com to schedule a tour today!. ** Pictures may not reflect actual...
News Argus
1828 Grand Silo Way
Exceptional one level living with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms - Exceptional one level living with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! This welcoming home offers an open concept plan with a large living area that includes a corner fireplace, beautiful updated kitchen with granite countertops, and hardwood floors throughout the living area and master bedroom. Peaceful screened in porch, 2 car garage, and washer/dryer included. 3 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms complete the wonderful layout. Landscaping covered by the HOA. Owner provided pest control and washer/dryer for tenant use. No pets.
News Argus
5328 West Market Street
One Bedroom, One Bathroom, Open Floor Plan with Patio, Washer/Dryer Connections, and Intrusion Alarm - Open the door to your home and you're greeted by the designer touches and structural finishes of quality--just like you deserve. Perfect for that person who wants to use all of their space - no lost square footage here. Got a king-size bed? No worries, it will fit! The huge walk-in closet will hold all of your wardrobe and extras without any complaints. Need space for that extra stuff? You got it here with a coat closet and a linen closet too!
News Argus
711 Jefferson St.
Piedmont Manor - A Great Place to Live - Piedmont Manor is located in Kernersville and is conveniently located at 711 Jefferson Street. We are close to everything including shopping, dining and I-40 / Hwy 421. Please call the property today at (404) 905-3180 x84. Location. 711 Jefferson St., Kernesville,...
News Argus
1622 Ardsley Street
Amazing 3BR Home in Ardmore with Wood Floors, Fenced Yard, Garage, and more! - Looking for that perfect Ardmore home? Then look no further. This adorable 3BR / 1.5BA home features wood floors, bathroom attached to master, bay window in sunroom, a huge fenced-in backyard, and ample parking (with garage!). Back yard features a private feel with a storage shed, patio, and lots of room. Perfect for pets! Basement garage is a great place for added storage.
News Argus
523 RIVERTREE LANE
- BURKE CREEK CONDOMINIUMS one level (middle level) condo; NEW CARPET; excellent condition; nice large living room w/gas log fireplace; Nice deck; kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal; Secure door entrance system to building; sprinkler system; ceiling fans, store room off deck. gas heat / central ac; No pets.
News Argus
124 TAYLOR STREET
124-3 Taylor St-2BR/1BA- West End APT!!!! - 2BR/1BA, Loft Living Room, Stainless Steel S/R/DW/Micro, W/D, Custom Kitchen Cabinets & Countertops, Hardwoods, Natural Gas Heat & Central A/C, 2nd Floor. Bedroom Has Separate Private Entry, Water Included. $600.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn...
News Argus
3223 Anderson Dr
Beautiful 3bed/1bath - For rent! Comfortable 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom located south of Winston Salem State College. This home feature newly updated kitchen, hardwood floors, spacious living space, Lofted front porch, private driveway and lots of natural sunlight. This home is located just a few minutes from downtown Winston-Salem, and a very short drive from Salem Lake Park, and The Marketplace Mall. You will also have access to amazing foods like Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro for some American cuisine or have a five-star experience at Bernardin’s Restaurant. You can have all this and more. Schedule your tour today!
News Argus
5831 Sutter Ln,
3br/2.5bath Stunning brick home - Property Id: 977001. Stunning brick home in Kernersville's highly desired Oakmont neighborhood! TONS of updates which include... NEW roof, NEW water heater, NEW gas furnace, NEW carpet, NEW toilets, NEW window screens, NEW remodeled owner suite tile shower, NEW top of the line stainless steel appliances, including a gas range from Thor Kitchens, and NEW light fixtures. This home has been impeccably maintained with all new paint throughout entire home, NEW gutter guards, recently pressure washed, repainted deck and updated and cleaned crawl space with NEW vapor barrier and proper ventilation. This backyard oasis is stellar with professionally maintained landscaping and coy pond!
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro cracks down on panhandling at busy intersections
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Driving around Greensboro, you might have noticed some new signs at busy intersections asking people to stay off the medians. Some signs read "no standing or sitting any time". WFMY News 2 spoke with city officials Tuesday to find out why the signs are going up.
1 dead after fiery motorcycle crash in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a motorcycle caught fire during a crash in Greensboro on Tuesday night on Lawndale Drive and Lake Brandt Road, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. The crash happened around 8:55 p.m. when a Yamaha motorcycle and a Toyota sedan crashed at the intersection of Lawndale Drive […]
Get ready for the Greensboro Food Truck Festival!
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Head to Downtown Greensboro this weekend and make sure to come hungry! The Greensboro Food Truck Festival will be held on Sunday, August 28 along Greene Street and Washington Street. The festival will host more than 50 different food trucks from all over the Triad and North Carolina in eight different […]
3 Charlotte men charged in Mooresville car theft
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte men were arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooresville, Mooresville Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Three suspects were found attempting to flee the scene in a stolen sedan and a brief […]
2 women hit, killed by tractor-trailer on US 52
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Family and friends of a woman killed by a tractor-trailer on US 52 tell FOX8 they believe she died trying to help someone. Elizabeth Goins, or Beth as her family called her, was kind and had a helping heart. Goins was stopped in the far right southbound lane between Ziglar Road […]
Winston-Salem man wins $322,865 after buying $1 ticket
WINSTON-SALEM, M.C. (WGHP) — Rolf Ozamiz, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $322,865 jackpot in the March 3 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Ozamiz claimed his prize two days before his ticket’s expiration date. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize before it expires. Ozamiz […]
Family reacts to discovery of missing High Point woman’s body
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The search didn’t end the way the family and friends of Heddie Dawkins had hoped it would. Family and community members spent a week searching for Heddie Dawkins, who went missing early morning Wednesday. “God is special sometimes,” said Cory Dawkins, Heddie’s grandson. “He has to take one of his […]
