Minneapolis, MN

CBS Minnesota

Charges: Woman thought she was getting into a rideshare in Minneapolis when driver abducted her

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 25-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly abducting a woman in downtown Minneapolis and driving south of the Twin Cities, where the victim escaped and called for help, prompting a series of police chases. Daquairus Black, of Minneapolis, is charged in Goodhue County with felony counts of kidnapping, false imprisonment, fleeing police, and illegal gun possession. According to a criminal complaint, the story starts at a Cannon Falls gas station, where an officer responded Saturday morning to a woman crying in the bathroom of a Casey's General Store, saying she'd been abducted.The woman told police that she had...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Security guards at Abbott Northwestern exchange gunfire with suspect

MINNEAPOLIS -- One person is in custody after an exchange of gunfire outside Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis overnight.According to Minneapolis police, the shooting occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday between hospital security and an "unwanted person on the property." The suspect left the scene following the shooting, but was later located and arrested, police said. A gun was also recovered. RELATED: 'There's an uneasiness:" Minneapolis health care workers concerned for their safetyThe hospital said security guards encountered an armed man "who they observed to be under the influence of a controlled substance" on campus. A window of the Courage Kenny...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Mother Jones

The Police Are Defunding Minneapolis

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2020, the allocation of money within city budgets—and specifically the distribution of Minneapolis’ budget—became a national concern. The slogan was Defund The Police. The idea was to take some...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis, MN
CBS Minnesota

Armed robbery outside Children's Minnesota prompts brief lockdown

MINNEAPOLIS -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital.Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, put officials say "their personal items were stolen."A "Code Yellow alert" soon went into effect for about 30 minutes, with staff members urged to avoid windows and doors until an "all clear" announcement was made on the hospital's P.A. system.Last week, Minneapolis police said they have seen a rise in robberies and carjackings in the 3rd Precinct...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Frightening New Phone Scam Reported In Minnesota

A press release from The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public about a telephone scam currently being reported in St. Louis County. The phone scam involves impersonating a member of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. Most people myself included might initially be a little concerned since it is apparently someone from a law enforcement agency, but that is obviously what makes people fall for it.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
KIMT

'No longer that safe haven': Two more security scares outside Minneapolis hospitals

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital. Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, but officials say "their personal items were stolen."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Woodbury man charged with armed robbery at Mall of America

Prosecutors on Monday charged a 28-year-old Woodbury man accused of committing an armed robbery inside Mall of America with an AR-15-style rifle on Friday. Cartier Troy Alexander faces three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in Hennepin County District Court in connection with two incidents at the mall and another at a Minneapolis pawn shop the same day.
WOODBURY, MN
fox9.com

Police: Altercation in quiet Minneapolis neighborhood ends in deadly shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police say an altercation between a man and a woman in a "quiet" Minneapolis neighborhood ended with a deadly shooting. Officers were called out for reports of the shooting at an apartment complex near the 2400 block of Cole Avenue SE in the Como neighborhood on Monday just after noon. At the scene, officers say they found a man in his 30s who had suffered serious gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

40,000+ Minnesota veterans eligible for bonus

(St. Paul, MN--More than 40,000 Minnesota veterans are eligible for a post 9/11 service bonus through the state. Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke says the legislature approved grants this year for those who have served in the military over the last 20 years. He confirms the bonus itself is between $600 and $2,000, depending on level of participation. To apply for it you have to have served during that time, started your service in Minnesota and just prove that you are currently a Minnesota resident. Around 16,000 veterans have already applied for a post 9/11 service bonus through their county veterans service officer or online at mnveteran.org.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Man Severely Burned in House Explosion

Crystal, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in a Minneapolis suburb are working to determine what caused a house explosion yesterday afternoon. The Crystal Police Department says the explosion was reported shortly after 12 noon in a residential neighborhood located just east of the Crystal Airport. The responding police officers and firefighters found a man suffering from severe burns inside the home.
CRYSTAL, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis man charged for stealing car with 5 kids inside

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man has been charged, accused of stealing a car that had five children inside. According to the recently filed charges, a man and a woman were parked near 12th Avenue and East Lake Street on May 29. The man went into a nearby store to buy a few items, when the woman, who was waiting in the car with the children, realized she needed to purchase a few additional things and also went into the store.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

