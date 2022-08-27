ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, MS

Live updates: Gov. Reeves declares emergency as Pearl River to crest at 36 feet on Monday.

By Staff Reports
 3 days ago

Update 3 p.m.: Ridgeland Mayor Gene F. McGee declares state of emergency

Ridgeland Mayor Gene F. McGee has declared a state of emergency on Thursday ahead of any anticipated flooding in low-lying areas of city, the city announced in a Tweet Saturday.

“Today, due to rising waters and the safety of our citizens, Entergy will cut power around 2 p.m. For that reason, I am declaring a mandatory evacuation for the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community,” McGee wrote in a letter dated Aug. 27, 2022. “Ridgeland’s Fire and Police Departments will be assisting in such evacuation immediately.”

11:30 a.m.: Gov. Tate Reeves declares state of emergency

Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency for Jackson and areas affected by recent flash flooding and thunderstorms as well as areas expected to be flooded by the Pearl River that is now projected to crest at 36 feet on Monday, some 24 hours earlier that originally estimated.

Reeves made the announcements in a Saturday morning press conference ahead of the expected flooding in the Jackson area as well as areas south of Jackson.

The new flood crest of 36 feet as early as Sunday night or Monday morning was updated Saturday morning after Jackson and central Mississippi have experienced heavy rainfall throughout the month of August and the reservoir is at capacity and is releasing more water into the lower Pearl River.

“I do want to highlight that this new prediction as of this morning is anticipated to crest in the Jackson area about 24 hours earlier than was anticipated,” Reeves said.

Click here for Interactive Searchable Flood map

Reeves said dozens of streets in downtown Jackson and businesses around the Town Creek area of Jackson will flood.

“There will be streets and homes in northeast Jackson subdivisions near the river that may also flood,” Reeves said, adding the projected flooding will be similar to flooding that occurred in Jackson in 2020. The state’s response efforts are already underway, Reeves said in a press statement release after the press conference. “MEMA has deployed 126,000 sandbags in preparation for this flooding. Mississippians can get more information on how to get sandbags by contacting their county or city.“Additionally, search and rescue teams are on standby and are prepared to respond at the request of local emergency managers.”

Stay up-to-date with the latest weather developments with breaking news alerts. Download the Clarion Ledger app for iOS and Android devices.

10:30 a.m.: Pearl River expected to crest Monday

In a statement released this morning, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District announced the Pearl River at Jackson will reach 36 feet on the Jackson gauge Monday morning.

The discharge rate at the Ross Barnett Spillway is currently at 60,000 cubic feet per second and will bring the river to 35.5 feet. As of 9 a.m. today, the level was 34.59 feet. According to PRVWSD, water could begin to impact homes and businesses in low-lying areas.

According to PRVWSD, discharge rates at the spillway will likely be increased in the next 24 hours.

Residents in low-lying areas are urged to take action now.

Jackson and Central Mississippi can expect numerous scattered afternoon rain showers and storms with 1/10 to 1/4 inch of rain possible, according to the National Weather Service in Jackson.

How high has the Pearl River crested before?

  • (1) 43.28 ft on 04/17/1979
  • (2) 39.58 ft on 05/25/1983
  • (3) 36.67 ft on 02/17/2020
  • (4) 36.30 ft on 03/31/1902
  • (5) 36.30 ft on 12/05/1880
  • (6) 36.07 ft on 12/07/1982
  • (7) 36.04 ft on 12/21/1961
  • (8) 36.00 ft on 04/25/1874
  • (9) 35.74 ft on 04/03/1976
  • (10) 35.70 ft on 01/27/1979

Data courtesy of National Weather Service's Jackson, MS office

Officials urge preparedness, concerns over Ross Barnett Reservoir

Officials have said some roadways in low-lying areas are already flooded and have encouraged residents of affected areas to prepare their homes and evacuate immediately.

National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service

A main concern is rain in areas above the Ross Barnett Reservoir causing more water to flow into the reservoir from the Pearl River. Officials have said the reservoir is nearing maximum capacity and they are releasing water necessary to keep the reservoir level from breeching the levy.

During a Friday afternoon press conference, John Sigman, reservoir general manager, said his agency at Pearl River Water will do what it can but that nothing is certain.

"A whole lot of water has come into the reservoir and it has to go through," Sigman said. "What comes in has to go out. We can retain very little water. But we are and will continue to hold as much as possible, and we will use all of the capacity in the lake that we have."

See the National Weather Service Forecast for the Jackson area through Monday night:

Today

Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Heat index values as high as 100. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

NWS Radar

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Heat index values as high as 100. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Live updates: Gov. Reeves declares emergency as Pearl River to crest at 36 feet on Monday.

