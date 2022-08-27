ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

rochesterfirst.com

Shots fired into occupied building near Thurston St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two apartments were struck by gunfire in broad daylight Wednesday morning on Thurston Road. Authorities say that at around 9:20 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Thurston Road for both citizen calls and a ShotSpotter activation. There, they found evidence of shots fired,...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Home Depot employee punched by alleged shoplifter in Penfield

Penfield, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery at Home Depot on Panorama Trail. Deputies responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, after a man allegedly tried to leave the store without paying for merchandise, punched an asset protection employee in the face and shoved the employee to the ground.
PENFIELD, NY
13 WHAM

RPD investigating stabbing on Garson Ave.

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a stabbing on Garson Avenue. Police responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night to the 400 block of Garson Ave. Officers say the persons injuries are minor. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Clinton, NY
Batavia, NY
Batavia, NY
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: RPD said two apartment units on Thurston Road were struck by gunfire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department said two occupied apartment units were struck by gunfire on Wednesday morning. No one was hit. Police started investigating after responding to calls for shots fired at around 9:20 a.m. on Thurston Road, between Anthony Street and Flander Street. Our crew saw multiple RPD cars on Thurston Road.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Parolee Gets 20 Years to Life in June 2020 Homicide

A Rochester man will serve 20 years to life in prison for a June 2020 homicide. Treyquan Davis was found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in June for the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Jorge Luis Bonilla on Lake Avenue. Davis was on parole for a 1st-degree manslaughter conviction at the time.
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Depew woman arrested for DWI

On August 27, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Lynn M. Jelonek., 55, of Depew, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers conducting a sobriety road check in the village of Alden arrested Jelonek. During the interview Jelonek was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Jelonek had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. She was transported to SP Clarence for processing. A chemical breath test revealed a 0.10% BAC. Jelonek was released with appearance tickets for the village of Alden court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
DEPEW, NY
13 WHAM

RPD investigating 15 year old shot

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting on Ringle Street Tuesday night. Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the upper body. He was transported to a hospital and is in critical but stable condition. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Walmart shop lifter arrested in Clarence

On August 27, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Joanne Kalson., 61, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Kalson took merchandise valued at $98.60 and passed all points of purchase without paying. Kalson was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Kalson was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
CLARENCE, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrests couple for felony shoplifting

On August 28, 2022, State Police arrested Shyla S. Stafford, 27, of Dresden, NY, on a warrant for two counts of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a class “E” felony, and two counts of Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree, a class “A” misdemeanor. On August...
HORNELL, NY
WHEC TV-10

Armed carjacking on Riverferry Way Sunday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police Officers responded to Riverferry Way for the report of an armed carjacking Sunday night. Police said the victims had just arrived to their destination when their vehicle was stolen at gunpoint. The victims were not injured. A short time later, the stolen vehicle was found unoccupied in the City of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Police searching for Key Bank robbery suspect in Sweden

SWEDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that occurred in the Town of Sweden Tuesday afternoon. At around 12:50 p.m., deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Key Bank located at 4707 Lake Road for the report of a robbery.
SWEDEN, NY

