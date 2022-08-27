Read full article on original website
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Brighton Ax Murder - 40 Year Old Murder Case Goes to rialA.W. NavesBrighton, NY
From Hong Kong to Honeoye Falls, independent bookstore Bleak House Books to reopen in rural Western New YorkD.J. EatonHoneoye Falls, NY
Hungry for Breakfast? These 4 Spots Have You Covered—Hidden Gems to Check OutAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Fall in Rochester Is Approaching—Take Part in These Fun Activities to Make the Most of It!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
rochesterfirst.com
Shots fired into occupied building near Thurston St. in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two apartments were struck by gunfire in broad daylight Wednesday morning on Thurston Road. Authorities say that at around 9:20 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Thurston Road for both citizen calls and a ShotSpotter activation. There, they found evidence of shots fired,...
13 WHAM
Home Depot employee punched by alleged shoplifter in Penfield
Penfield, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery at Home Depot on Panorama Trail. Deputies responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, after a man allegedly tried to leave the store without paying for merchandise, punched an asset protection employee in the face and shoved the employee to the ground.
Rochester parolee sentenced to 20 years to life for murder
Officers say they identified the victim as Bonilla, and, following a lengthy investigation by RPD and the New York State Division of Parole, arrested Davis for his participation in the homicide.
13 WHAM
RPD investigating stabbing on Garson Ave.
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a stabbing on Garson Avenue. Police responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night to the 400 block of Garson Ave. Officers say the persons injuries are minor. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: RPD said two apartment units on Thurston Road were struck by gunfire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department said two occupied apartment units were struck by gunfire on Wednesday morning. No one was hit. Police started investigating after responding to calls for shots fired at around 9:20 a.m. on Thurston Road, between Anthony Street and Flander Street. Our crew saw multiple RPD cars on Thurston Road.
iheart.com
Rochester Parolee Gets 20 Years to Life in June 2020 Homicide
A Rochester man will serve 20 years to life in prison for a June 2020 homicide. Treyquan Davis was found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in June for the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Jorge Luis Bonilla on Lake Avenue. Davis was on parole for a 1st-degree manslaughter conviction at the time.
Gates man crashes into Rochester building before being arrested for DWI
Authorities say officers were led to the 800 block of Emerson Street just before 1 a.m. for the report of a car into a building.
13 WHAM
'Going outside is terrifying': Teens talk about impact of Rochester's violence
Rochester, N.Y. — Violence is a scary reality for some Rochester teens - and they talked about that Wednesday. At a summit on violence, city leaders heard powerful testimony from young people about how violence affects them every day. It was hosted by Monroe County Legislator Ricky Frazier and...
Rochester man hospitalized following shooting near Ketchum St.
He was transported to a nearby hospital with what officials believe are non-life-threatening injuries.
Reward for information in connection to homicide in August 2020
According to Crime Stoppers, Joseph McCrayer was killed on August 3, 2020 on Alice Avenue in Buffalo.
nyspnews.com
Depew woman arrested for DWI
On August 27, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Lynn M. Jelonek., 55, of Depew, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers conducting a sobriety road check in the village of Alden arrested Jelonek. During the interview Jelonek was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Jelonek had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. She was transported to SP Clarence for processing. A chemical breath test revealed a 0.10% BAC. Jelonek was released with appearance tickets for the village of Alden court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
Confusion over re-opening of House of Mercy homeless shelter
According to sources with the House of Mercy, the shelter is not opening this week, after all.
13 WHAM
RPD investigating 15 year old shot
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting on Ringle Street Tuesday night. Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the upper body. He was transported to a hospital and is in critical but stable condition. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Smash and grab incident causes concern for North Winton neighborhood
McCarthy has worked and lived in the area for over 20 years and said crime in the area has only gotten worse over time.
WHEC TV-10
Community searches for answers after local musician killed in Olean St. shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Family and friends of James Hallenbeck are still coming to terms with his untimely death. Hallenbeck was shot and killed on Aug. 21 while walking near his home on Olean Street. As police search for the gunman, those who knew him well are also searching...
nyspnews.com
Walmart shop lifter arrested in Clarence
On August 27, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Joanne Kalson., 61, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Kalson took merchandise valued at $98.60 and passed all points of purchase without paying. Kalson was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Kalson was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrests couple for felony shoplifting
On August 28, 2022, State Police arrested Shyla S. Stafford, 27, of Dresden, NY, on a warrant for two counts of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a class “E” felony, and two counts of Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree, a class “A” misdemeanor. On August...
WHEC TV-10
Armed carjacking on Riverferry Way Sunday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police Officers responded to Riverferry Way for the report of an armed carjacking Sunday night. Police said the victims had just arrived to their destination when their vehicle was stolen at gunpoint. The victims were not injured. A short time later, the stolen vehicle was found unoccupied in the City of Rochester.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Landmark Society of WNY cuts ties with Rochester woman accused of hosting controversial party
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Landmark Society of Western New York is permanently cutting ties with Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia. She and her husband Nicholas are accused of hosting a controversial party on East Avenue in Rochester last month. Rochester firefighter Jerrod Jones alleged in a notice of claim against the city...
rochesterfirst.com
Police searching for Key Bank robbery suspect in Sweden
SWEDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that occurred in the Town of Sweden Tuesday afternoon. At around 12:50 p.m., deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Key Bank located at 4707 Lake Road for the report of a robbery.
