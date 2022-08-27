ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albion, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rochesterfirst.com

Police searching for Key Bank robbery suspect in Sweden

SWEDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that occurred in the Town of Sweden Tuesday afternoon. At around 12:50 p.m., deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Key Bank located at 4707 Lake Road for the report of a robbery.
SWEDEN, NY
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: RPD said two apartment units on Thurston Road were struck by gunfire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department said two occupied apartment units were struck by gunfire on Wednesday morning. No one was hit. Police started investigating after responding to calls for shots fired at around 9:20 a.m. on Thurston Road, between Anthony Street and Flander Street. Our crew saw multiple RPD cars on Thurston Road.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albion, NY
Albion, NY
Crime & Safety
nyspnews.com

Depew woman arrested for DWI

On August 27, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Lynn M. Jelonek., 55, of Depew, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers conducting a sobriety road check in the village of Alden arrested Jelonek. During the interview Jelonek was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Jelonek had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. She was transported to SP Clarence for processing. A chemical breath test revealed a 0.10% BAC. Jelonek was released with appearance tickets for the village of Alden court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
DEPEW, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Disturbance#Violent Crime#State Police
nyspnews.com

Man from Cheektowaga was arrested for DWI

On August 25, 2022, Troopers out of SP Elma arrested Terrance J Cole, 53 of Cheektowaga, NY for driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI, moved from lane unsafely and speeding. On August 25, 2022, Troopers stopped Cole on SR 400 in the town of Elma for moving from lane unsafely and...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Batavian

Accident reported on Route 5 at Batavia Stafford Townline Road

Two cars are in a ditch, unknown injuries, following an accident reported on Main Road and Batavia Stafford Townline Road, Batavia. Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS responding. UPDATE 4:50 p.m.: A red SUV was stopped at the stop sign at Batavia Stafford Townline Road, according to Trooper Mark...
BATAVIA, NY
iheart.com

Victim Identified in Beechwood Homicide

Rochester police have identified the victim of a homicide over the weekend in the Beechwood neighborhood. 24-year-old Christopher Sherman was gunned down early Saturday morning at Cedarwood Terrace and Quincy Street. No one has been arrested. Sherman is the city's 52nd homicide victim this year.
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Man from Lancaster arrested for DWI

On August 27, 2022, Troopers out of SP Elma arrested Mark E. Lapenta, 59 of Lancaster, NY for driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a breath test and failure to keep right. On August 27, 2022, Troopers stopped Lapenta on transit rd. in the town of Lancaster for driving...
LANCASTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Man from Alexander arrested for DWI

On August 27, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Stanley F. Piasecki, 61 of Alexander, NY for driving while intoxicated. On August 27, 2022, Troopers were conducting a stationary DWI checkpoint on Broadway in the village of Alden. Piasecki came through the checkpoint. Piasecki was placed under arrest after failing SFST’s and transported to SP Clarence for processing. Piasecki recorded a .11% BAC.
ALEXANDER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy