WGRZ TV
Crimestoppers Seek Tips On Deadly Stabbing
If you recognize this person. They say he's a suspect in the deadly stabbing of William Graham on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo last Saturday.
Reward for information in connection to homicide in August 2020
According to Crime Stoppers, Joseph McCrayer was killed on August 3, 2020 on Alice Avenue in Buffalo.
rochesterfirst.com
Police searching for Key Bank robbery suspect in Sweden
SWEDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that occurred in the Town of Sweden Tuesday afternoon. At around 12:50 p.m., deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Key Bank located at 4707 Lake Road for the report of a robbery.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: RPD said two apartment units on Thurston Road were struck by gunfire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department said two occupied apartment units were struck by gunfire on Wednesday morning. No one was hit. Police started investigating after responding to calls for shots fired at around 9:20 a.m. on Thurston Road, between Anthony Street and Flander Street. Our crew saw multiple RPD cars on Thurston Road.
Police investigating Monday night shooting in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Hewitt Avenue Monday night. Police responded to a call in the 500 block of Hewitt Avenue just before midnight. Detectives say two men were shot during what appears to be some type of dispute...
Getzville man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Amherst police officers
A Getzville man has pleaded guilty to using social media to threaten to kill Amherst police officers.
nyspnews.com
Depew woman arrested for DWI
On August 27, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Lynn M. Jelonek., 55, of Depew, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers conducting a sobriety road check in the village of Alden arrested Jelonek. During the interview Jelonek was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Jelonek had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. She was transported to SP Clarence for processing. A chemical breath test revealed a 0.10% BAC. Jelonek was released with appearance tickets for the village of Alden court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
Police arrest Farmington man accused of raping underaged girl
The man was arrested shortly after the allegations were brought up to police on August 26.
Smash and grab incident causes concern for North Winton neighborhood
McCarthy has worked and lived in the area for over 20 years and said crime in the area has only gotten worse over time.
WIVB
Town of Tonawanda PD investigating Parker Blvd. ‘targeted double homicide’
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man and woman are dead after what police call a “targeted double homicide” Sunday evening in a Town of Tonawanda apartment. TOT Police say three people were shot and two killed around 9:40 p.m. at 703 Parker Blvd. near Kenmore Avenue. Antoyn...
WHEC TV-10
Mayor Evans pleads for person who killed teenage bicyclist in hit-and-run to come forward
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — At a Monday conference, Mayor Malik Evans spoke about the hit-and-run that killed a 19-year-old bicyclist on Lake Avenue and traffic safety with back-to-school approaching. Evans and the father of Jared Jones, the teenage bicyclist killed on August 3rd, pleaded for the perpetrator to come forward....
nyspnews.com
Man from Cheektowaga was arrested for DWI
On August 25, 2022, Troopers out of SP Elma arrested Terrance J Cole, 53 of Cheektowaga, NY for driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI, moved from lane unsafely and speeding. On August 25, 2022, Troopers stopped Cole on SR 400 in the town of Elma for moving from lane unsafely and...
Rochester parolee sentenced to 20 years to life for murder
Officers say they identified the victim as Bonilla, and, following a lengthy investigation by RPD and the New York State Division of Parole, arrested Davis for his participation in the homicide.
The Batavian
Accident reported on Route 5 at Batavia Stafford Townline Road
Two cars are in a ditch, unknown injuries, following an accident reported on Main Road and Batavia Stafford Townline Road, Batavia. Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS responding. UPDATE 4:50 p.m.: A red SUV was stopped at the stop sign at Batavia Stafford Townline Road, according to Trooper Mark...
Juror: ‘Incredibly shocking’ what parole officer did in criminal case
Court records showed that parole officer Eliezer Rosario admitted that he dropped Davis’s prison identification next to a bullet.
iheart.com
Victim Identified in Beechwood Homicide
Rochester police have identified the victim of a homicide over the weekend in the Beechwood neighborhood. 24-year-old Christopher Sherman was gunned down early Saturday morning at Cedarwood Terrace and Quincy Street. No one has been arrested. Sherman is the city's 52nd homicide victim this year.
nyspnews.com
Man from Lancaster arrested for DWI
On August 27, 2022, Troopers out of SP Elma arrested Mark E. Lapenta, 59 of Lancaster, NY for driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a breath test and failure to keep right. On August 27, 2022, Troopers stopped Lapenta on transit rd. in the town of Lancaster for driving...
nyspnews.com
Man from Alexander arrested for DWI
On August 27, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Stanley F. Piasecki, 61 of Alexander, NY for driving while intoxicated. On August 27, 2022, Troopers were conducting a stationary DWI checkpoint on Broadway in the village of Alden. Piasecki came through the checkpoint. Piasecki was placed under arrest after failing SFST’s and transported to SP Clarence for processing. Piasecki recorded a .11% BAC.
Buffalo man arrested after firing shots at Cheektowaga house party
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A man in Cheektowaga was arrested overnight after a fight at a house party. Police there say around 200 people were gathered on Redwood Drive when neighbors called in a disturbance. As the party started breaking up, police say multiple people started fighting. Cheektowaga Police say...
Double shooting on Hewitt sends men to ECMC
Officials say it happened on the 500 block of Hewitt Avenue.
