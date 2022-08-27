Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Maryland Driving Laws — Knowing When to Stop for School Buses
With school starting for most students in Montgomery County today, MDOT, Zero Deaths Maryland offers the following reminders for when it is and isn’t ok to pass a school bus: We’ve all been there. We see the school bus slowing down, yellow lights flashing, and we panic. Do I stop? Do I keep going? Am I even supposed to stop from this direction?
wfmd.com
Maryland SHA Reminds Residents And Pedestrians To Be Careful Going To And From School
Everyone needs to stay alert and look out for one another. Frederick, Md. (NS) – School has resumed in Frederick County and Shanteé Felix with the Maryland State Highway Administration said drivers need to be extra careful. “It’s imporant for us to just remind motorists that the roadways...
For one Maryland school district, it was back to school with a mask mandate. But not for long.
Prince George’s, the state’s second-largest school system, is the only one of 16 systems which have opened that requires masks inside school buildings and on school buses. The post For one Maryland school district, it was back to school with a mask mandate. But not for long. appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Atlas Obscura
Gilpin's Falls Covered Bridge
Built in 1860 by Joseph Johnson, Gilpin’s Falls Covered Bridge is one of only six covered bridges extant in the state of Maryland, and one of two that remain in Cecil County. Gilpin’s Falls is a 119-foot single-span burr truss bridge, with a clear span length of 100 feet....
WTOP
Police chief shares do’s and don’ts as DC, Maryland see increase in carjackings
The carjacking attempt that resulted in the shooting of a Commanders player Sunday has received the lion’s share of attention, but the District and parts of Prince George’s County, Maryland, have seen an increase in the crime all through this year, and a local police chief has recommendations to protect yourself.
CBS News
Back To School: COVID-19 guidelines for each Maryland school district
Class is back in session, but there might be some confusion as to what exactly the COVID- 19 guidelines are in your district as we head back to school. Listed below are the latest COVID-19 guidelines for some of our closest school districts.
Bay Net
Traffic Anticipated During Labor Day Weekend; See Best Times To Travel In Maryland
NEWBURG, Md. – At the Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge between Charles County in Maryland and King George County in Virginia, more than 90,000 vehicles are expected to cross between Friday, September 2, and Monday, September 5. The best times to travel during the Labor Day holiday period include:
mocoshow.com
Press Release: MDOT State Highway Administration Announce Record of Decision for I-495 and I-270 Lane Study
USDOT Independent Review Finds No ‘Scientific Fraud’ in Toll Lane Traffic Model. Per MDOT: The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced last week the approval of the Record of Decision (ROD) for the I-495 & I-270 Managed Lanes Study (MLS). Approval of the ROD marks the final milestone in a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process that spanned more than four years and included 16 public workshops and seven public hearings with an extended public comment period totaling more than six months. Additionally, more than 200 stakeholder, community, elected official and business meetings were held to present study information and hear concerns and feedback.
Wbaltv.com
Some Maryland jurisdictions see spike in carjackings
MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Recent incidents in the Baltimore region have some asking police if carjacking cases are on the rise. Baltimore City police just released their numbers showing a sharp increase in carjackings year to year. As of Aug. 13, 2022, there have been 412 carjackings in the city,...
First responders urge community to wear seatbelts after two fatal Virginia crashes
Local first responders across the Richmond area are urging members of the public to use their seatbelts whenever they're on the road. This push comes after Virginia State Police investigate two fatal car crashes this week which both people who passed away from the accidents were not wearing their seatbelts.
Former Maryland mayor who died in January accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system
Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit. The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C....
Maryland light rail trains impacted by power-loss problem amid football game, fair
BALTIMORE -- The light rail trains that travel north and south through Baltimore experienced delays for more than an hour on Saturday, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.The delays began after there was a power loss at the Westport Station in South Baltimore, the transit authority said.Transportation officials began using a shuttle bus service to work around the electricity issues.The shuttle buses have been running between Camden Yards and Patapsco stations, transportation officials said.The transit authority said the light rail trains were still operating northbound from Camden and southbound from Patapsco.The light rail trains run between Hunt Valley and Glen Burnie. The power-loss problem persisted as people were leaving the Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium and departing the Maryland State Fairgrounds.
WTOP
Identity theft cases up nearly 200% in Maryland and Virginia
Identity theft is on the rise, with Maryland and Virginia residents being heavily targeted by scammers, according to the CEO of an identity validation company. “I would say if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” said Bryan Lewis, CEO of Intellicheck, a company providing identity validation and fraud detection services.
'Wildest place in Maryland' under threat from biking trails
FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A proposal to expand a network of biking and hiking trails through western Maryland has triggered intense opposition among hikers, whitewater rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts who might otherwise cheer the idea.And that's because the project — pushed by two conservative Republican state lawmakers from Garrett County and a group called Garrett Trails — would route the permanent two-way paths through the heart of the scenic Youghiogheny River.Supporters — including Garrett Trails, a nonprofit organization led by resort, lodging, local government and other recreational business interests — say the Youghiogheny canyon trail would bring greater public...
abc27.com
Driver dies after Pa. Turnpike crash in Cumberland County
UPPER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer driver died after a single-vehicle accident occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Newville, this crash occurred on Friday, Aug 26 around 9 a.m. The incident occurred as the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 76.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware is planning for high-capacity buyback program
The Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security is planning a high-capacity magazine buyback program for residents. After the Delaware Large-Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022 was signed into law it made the possession of high-capacity magazines illegal in Delaware. The law also allows the Department of Safety and Homeland...
Nottingham MD
U.S. News names Maryland as number 1 state for gender equality
ANNAPOLIS, MD—U.S. News and World Report has named Maryland as the number one state for gender equality. The first-ever analysis of its kind cites K-12 education as a leading factor in achieving the nation’s top ranking. “Every child in Maryland deserves access to a world-class education, regardless of...
New safeguards in Maryland and other states may help those who are drowning in medical debt
As Americans face almost $200 billion in medical debt, nearly a dozen states have enacted laws in the past two years to provide protections for consumers. The post New safeguards in Maryland and other states may help those who are drowning in medical debt appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Josh Kurtz: Has Maryland Become Fritters, Alabama?
Maryland may have been one of the few places where Biden would be guaranteed a hospitable welcome. The post Josh Kurtz: Has Maryland Become Fritters, Alabama? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
