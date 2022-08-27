ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Driving Laws — Knowing When to Stop for School Buses

With school starting for most students in Montgomery County today, MDOT, Zero Deaths Maryland offers the following reminders for when it is and isn’t ok to pass a school bus: We’ve all been there. We see the school bus slowing down, yellow lights flashing, and we panic. Do I stop? Do I keep going? Am I even supposed to stop from this direction?
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Atlas Obscura

Gilpin's Falls Covered Bridge

Built in 1860 by Joseph Johnson, Gilpin’s Falls Covered Bridge is one of only six covered bridges extant in the state of Maryland, and one of two that remain in Cecil County. Gilpin’s Falls is a 119-foot single-span burr truss bridge, with a clear span length of 100 feet....
CECIL COUNTY, MD
Press Release: MDOT State Highway Administration Announce Record of Decision for I-495 and I-270 Lane Study

USDOT Independent Review Finds No ‘Scientific Fraud’ in Toll Lane Traffic Model​. Per MDOT: The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced last week the approval of the Record of Decision (ROD) for the I-495 & I-270 Managed Lanes Study (MLS). Approval of the ROD marks the final milestone in a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process that spanned more than four years and included 16 public workshops and seven public hearings with an extended public comment period totaling more than six months. Additionally, more than 200 stakeholder, community, elected official and business meetings were held to present study information and hear concerns and feedback.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Some Maryland jurisdictions see spike in carjackings

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Recent incidents in the Baltimore region have some asking police if carjacking cases are on the rise. Baltimore City police just released their numbers showing a sharp increase in carjackings year to year. As of Aug. 13, 2022, there have been 412 carjackings in the city,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland light rail trains impacted by power-loss problem amid football game, fair

BALTIMORE -- The light rail trains that travel north and south through Baltimore experienced delays for more than an hour on Saturday, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.The delays began after there was a power loss at the Westport Station in South Baltimore, the transit authority said.Transportation officials began using a shuttle bus service to work around the electricity issues.The shuttle buses have been running between Camden Yards and Patapsco stations, transportation officials said.The transit authority said the light rail trains were still operating northbound from Camden and southbound from Patapsco.The light rail trains run between Hunt Valley and Glen Burnie. The power-loss problem persisted as people were leaving the Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium and departing the Maryland State Fairgrounds.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Identity theft cases up nearly 200% in Maryland and Virginia

Identity theft is on the rise, with Maryland and Virginia residents being heavily targeted by scammers, according to the CEO of an identity validation company. “I would say if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” said Bryan Lewis, CEO of Intellicheck, a company providing identity validation and fraud detection services.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

'Wildest place in Maryland' under threat from biking trails

FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A proposal to expand a network of biking and hiking trails through western Maryland has triggered intense opposition among hikers, whitewater rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts who might otherwise cheer the idea.And that's because the project — pushed by two conservative Republican state lawmakers from Garrett County and a group called Garrett Trails — would route the permanent two-way paths through the heart of the scenic Youghiogheny River.Supporters — including Garrett Trails, a nonprofit organization led by resort, lodging, local government and other recreational business interests — say the Youghiogheny canyon trail would bring greater public...
MARYLAND STATE
abc27.com

Driver dies after Pa. Turnpike crash in Cumberland County

UPPER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer driver died after a single-vehicle accident occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Newville, this crash occurred on Friday, Aug 26 around 9 a.m. The incident occurred as the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 76.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
delawarepublic.org

Delaware is planning for high-capacity buyback program

The Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security is planning a high-capacity magazine buyback program for residents. After the Delaware Large-Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022 was signed into law it made the possession of high-capacity magazines illegal in Delaware. The law also allows the Department of Safety and Homeland...
DELAWARE STATE
Nottingham MD

U.S. News names Maryland as number 1 state for gender equality

ANNAPOLIS, MD—U.S. News and World Report has named Maryland as the number one state for gender equality. The first-ever analysis of its kind cites K-12 education as a leading factor in achieving the nation’s top ranking. “Every child in Maryland deserves access to a world-class education, regardless of...
MARYLAND STATE

