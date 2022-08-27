Read full article on original website
Daniel Ricciardo: Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says he 'doesn't recognise' former driver amid McLaren exit
Christian Horner says he "doesn't recognise" Daniel Ricciardo as the same driver he was during his time with Red Bull, following the Australian's "very sad" exit from McLaren. McLaren and Ricciardo last week confirmed a 'mutual termination' of his contract at the end of the 2022 season - a year short of completing the deal he signed when joining the team in 2021, which leaves him without a drive for the 2023 campaign.
F1 LIVE: Toto Wolff says Mercedes are in a ‘dungeon’ after another frustrating weekend in Belgium
Max Verstappen continued his emphatic march towards his second world championship in as many years as the Dutchman produced a stunning drive from 14th on the grid to win the Belgian Grand Prix and extend his lead at the top of the championship standings.Verstappen is now closing in on a second triumph after he claimed his ninth win from 14 races. The Red Bull driver is 98 points clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with just 216 remaining. Verstappen qualified almost seven tenths faster than anyone else, but started in the lower echelons of the grid after taking on his...
Son of Aussie motorsport legend Mick Doohan is a contender to get a Formula One drive with Alpine as he stuns with huge win in Belgium
Jack Doohan, the son of Aussie motorbike legend Mick, has moved a step closer to a Formula One seat following a stunning win in Formula 2 at the weekend. The 19-year-old took the chequered flag in the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday, finishing ahead of championship leader Felipe Drugovich and New Zealand's Liam Lawson.
Max Verstappen wins Belgian Grand Prix as Hamilton crashes out
What better way to throw down the gauntlet than with an emphatic statement of intent? And while doubtless Max Verstappen has had little time for Shelley in his short, hectic career, his win at the Belgian Grand Prix assuredly boomed: “Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!”. Echoing...
F1 champ Max Verstappen surges from 14th to win Belgian GP
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen quickly carved his way through the field from 14th to win the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday and widen his lead in the title race. Verstappen, who in the final race before F1′s summer break drove from 10th to...
Mick Schumacher Wants Out From Ferrari F1: Report
GettyThe second-gen racer was once touted as a future Ferrari works driver. Now he's simply trying to remain in F1.
Lewis Hamilton labelled ‘idiot’ by Fernando Alonso as Max Verstappen wins at Spa
Lewis Hamilton was called an “idiot” and told “he only knows how to drive and start in first” by a furious Fernando Alonso following their opening-lap crash at the Belgian Grand Prix.As Max Verstappen continued his emphatic march towards his second world championship in as many years by winning from 14th on the grid, Hamilton’s race was over inside four corners.Hamilton started one position behind Alonso in fourth on Formula One’s return to action following its traditional summer break in Spa-Francorchamps.But after he followed his one-time rival through the fearsome uphill Eau Rouge corner, and then at 200mph on the...
Perpetual Underdog Alfa Romeo to leave Formula One At The End Of 2023 Season
Formula One has always been a tricky world to navigate in terms of doing business. Dozens of teams have come and gone all with the hopes of making it big and winning a championship or two. Even that is not always enough, just look at Brawn GP, they existed for one season, won the constructors and drivers championships, and then vanished into thin air. It takes an incredible amount of money to simply have an F1 team, let alone one that can compete.
Verstappen Puts on F1 Masterclass With ‘Rocket Ship’ at Belgian GP
Sunday marked the Dutchman’s second straight race starting 10th or lower and powering back to win, something that hasn’t happened since the late 1950s.
Ferrari Boss Says Mick Schumacher Is Not a Lock for F1 Grid in 2023
Ferrari F1 team principal Mattia Binotto isn't sure if Mick Schumacher will still be on the Formula 1 grid next year. The 23-year-old German made his debut for Haas last year and impressed alongside Nikita Mazepin, but his performances have been more mixed when paired with the experienced Kevin Magnussen in 2022.
Formula One Driver Max Verstappen Speaks On Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Formula One star and last seasons World Champion Max Verstappen has had his say on fellow Dutchman and Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag.
The M6GT Is the First McLaren Road Car that Never Happened
In mid-1968, the word got around that Bruce McLaren was thinking about homologating the coupé version of his championship-winning M6A Can Am car to give the Lola T70s a run for their money in Group 4. The production M6B seemed like a great idea, but the new body didn't bring success in the 1969 season, not to mention that the FIA's new rules said McLaren had to build 50 identical cars complete with their engines to play against Porsche, Ferrari and Alfa Romeo. McLaren had no chance of meeting that demand, so the M6 GT program had to be cancelled.
