“Blackballed just like Colin Kaepernick” – Former Commanders edge rusher Junior Galette sues the NFL and NFLPA, seeks $300 million in damages

QB Deshaun Watson leaves Browns as NFL suspension begins
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland starting quarterback Deshaun Watson began serving his NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct Tuesday, a punishment that will keep him away from the Browns until Oct. 10. Watson, who was placed on the reserve/suspended by commissioner list before practice, was spotted leaving the team’s...
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Bengals Releasing Standout Wide Receiver Following Stellar Preseason
Cincinnati has to trim their roster down to 53 by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
Report: Texans Release Veteran Quarterback Ahead of Season
Houston hopes to keep him on the practice squad.
Look: NFL Cheerleader's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
The 2022 NFL regular season is less than two weeks away. At this time two weeks from Sunday, the NFL's first weekend of games will have fully kicked off. The NFL's cheerleaders are excited, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue featured some NFL cheerleaders several years ago. The 2022 NFL...
Minnesota Vikings plan to waive quarterback Kellen Mond
In a not surprising move, the Minnesota Vikings waived 2021 third-round pick Kellen Mond. The writing was on the wall for Mond after the Vikings traded for Nick Mullens. He had an unfortunate tenure with the Minnesota Vikings. The first week of training camp in 2021 saw Mond get COVID-19...
Ex-NFL All-Pro pitches his services to Bills
The Buffalo Bills expected to have one of the best punters in the NFL this season when they drafted Matt Araiza, but they have moved on from the former San Diego State star amid sexual assault allegations. One former fan favorite now wants consideration for the vacant job. Former Oakland...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Risky Quarterback Decision
The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly going outside the box when setting their 53-man roster. Per ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys are cutting backup quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Will Grier. Having released Ben DiNucci on Sunday night, Dak Prescott is their only active signal-caller. It's an unconventional decision, but it's almost...
Giants Quarterback Tyrod Taylor Carted Off vs. Jets, Ruled Out
The injury occurred in the first quarter of the final preseason game.
Lakers Video: LeBron James High School Football Footage Surfaces
The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James will be tied together for the foreseeable future after the superstar inked a two-year extension. The new deal keeps James in Los Angeles until at least the end of the 2023-24 season, where he’ll then have an option to opt out and get back into free agency. There were some rumblings that because of how poorly the Lakers have finished the past two seasons that James might consider leaving for greener pastures, but his recommitment to the franchise says he is happy where he’s at.
Former Cowboys offensive coordinator, Ernie Zampese, dies at 86
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) - Ernie Zampese, one of the architects of the Dan Fouts-led "Air Coryell" offense with the San Diego Chargers and Troy Aikman's play-caller for the last of the Dallas Cowboys' three Super Bowl titles in the 1990s, has died. He was 86.The Washington Commanders announced the death Monday without providing further details. Zampese's son, Ken Zampese, is Washington's quarterbacks coach.Zampese joined Don Coryell's San Diego staff in 1979, starting an eight-year run during which Fouts and the Chargers led the NFL in yards passing six times. The Chargers made the playoffs the first four years, reaching the AFC championship game...
NFL team reportedly releasing this former Tiger
A former Clemson wide receiver is reportedly being released by an NFL team. The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing Deon Cain, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Fowler noted that Cain performed well in the preseason (...)
Cowboys LB Micah Parsons' Spot in NFL Top 100 Revealed
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons already knew his place in the final 20 of the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2022 was secured headed into Sunday. And now, he knows exactly how he's recognized amongst his NFL peers based on the player-led poll. “Look at God!! ,” tweeted a pleased...
