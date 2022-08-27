“John Cena vs Jon Moxley CONFIRMED” Twitter erupts after Jon Moxley uses WWE Legends’ line in his promo

Read full article on original website
WWE Tag Team Breaking Up Soon?
It would appear that a WWE tag team will be breaking up in the near future. During Friday’s SmackDown, Sonya Deville and Natalya took part in an interview during a backstage segment. At the same time, you could see Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. arguing in the background of the segment.
Former WWE Star Hornswoggle Undergoes Major Surgery
We would like to extend our warmest wishes to Dylan Postl, who was formerly known as the WWE star Hornswoggle and currently competes on the independent scene under the ring name Swoggle. Swoggle recently had back surgery, and he shared some photos of himself in the hospital on his social...
WWE Releases Talent While Still Recovering From Injury
Earlier this month, WWE made the decision to release a number of names from NXT UK, including Flash Morgan Webster. According to Fightful Select, Webster had not fully recovered from his injuries at the time that he was released by WWE. After signing a contract with WWE in 2018 to...
Smackdown Superstar Suffers Injury During This Week’s Show
That’s never a good thing. During this past week’s episode of Smackdown, a member of the roster appeared to suffer an injury during their match. During her match, Nikki A.S.H. took a nasty bump. She was teaming with DouDrop against Sonya Deville and Natalya, Dana Brooke and Tamina & Xia Li and Shotzi in a in a four-way second chance WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament match. Brooke superplexed A.S.H from the middle rope onto a pile of wrestlers at ringside, and Nikki’s foot hit the barricade during the spot, in an awkward landing.
The Boss’ Daughter: Two Time WWE Champion Ordered To Avoid Stephanie McMahon
The legend continues. Wrestling has a strange history as people can remember what took place in front of the camera, but then there is an entirely different world backstage. The line between reality and fantasy can be difficult to discern at times, leading to all kinds of stories taking on lives of their own. That was the case with two prominent names, and now someone else has something to say about it.
Braun Strowman And Former NXT Champion Reportedly Pitched For WWE Returns
Since the new regime of co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque as head of creative and EVP of Talent Relations, took over WWE, numerous former stars have returned, including Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and Dakota Kai. But if you believed you'd seen the end of the big-name re-signings, you may have thought wrong. According to a new report from Fightful, former WWE Universal Champion Bran Strowman has been among the names pitched and discussed for a WWE return. It's unclear at this time how far negotiations have gone involving The Monster Among Men or what the specific pitches for his return might be — WWE would neither confirm nor deny whether there was truth to the story of Strowman's return to the company.
Billy Gunn Comments On Chyna's Life And Legacy
Billy Gunn and Chyna were part of WWE's iconic D-Generation X faction during the Attitude Era. While Gunn stuck mostly to tag team wrestling alongside Road Dogg, Chyna acted as a singles star, winning the WWE Women's Championship and the Intercontinental Championship, becoming the only woman to accomplish the feat. Chyna, unfortunately, passed away on April 17th, 2016, due to an accidental drug overdose. However, Billy Gunn has fond memories of working with her.
Dakota Kai Wants To Talk With Her Boss Following Controversial End To WWE Raw
Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship last night on "WWE Raw," winning the namesake tournament that has been contested over the last few weeks for the vacant titles. Meanwhile, on the losing team, Dakota Kai, who returned to WWE at SummerSlam in July, has called out management following the controversial ending to the match.
Watch: Matt Riddle Nailed Seth Rollins With an RKO After WWE Raw Went Off The Air
Matt Riddle (who finally got his first name back) and Seth Rollins had an explosive Monday night. Hours before Raw even started, fans spotted the two brawling in the parking lot of Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena. Then in a split-screen interview midway through the show Rollins brought up Riddle's recent divorce, causing Riddle to cuss him out and demand to know where he was hiding in the arena. Then after the cameras stopped rolling for the night the two wound up fighting in the middle of the ring. Rollins attempted a Curb Stomp after hitting a low blow, only for Riddle to dodge it and hit an RKO.
Carmella Gives Update On Her Recovery From Injury
Carmella has spent most of August on the shelf after appearing to suffer a head injury while she was working a tag match at a live event in Charleston, SC earlier this month. During the match, she rolled out of the ring in a move that many thought was meant to garner heel heat. Everyone in the bout seemingly bought into the notion it was a normal part of the match, including Bianca Belair and Asuka. The two started doing a chicken dance to imply that Carmella was scared to re-enter the match and got the live crowd chanting "chicken." Suddenly, an "X" was thrown up by the official, and Carmella was helped to the back. It was also noted that her eyes were being covered to protect her from the bright lights, indicating a head injury.
Mick Foley Addresses Whether He Thinks Nancy Benoit Will Go Into WWE Hall Of Fame
Mick Foley has advocated for several names to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and one that has always been at the top of his list is Nancy Benoit. She and her son Daniel were murdered by her husband, WWE wrestler Chris Benoit in late June 2007 before Chris took his own life. The tragedy sent shockwaves through the world of wrestling. Before marrying Chris Benoit, Nancy had established her own name in pro wrestling as a valet, most notably as Woman in WCW. On the latest episode of "Foley Is Pod," Foley remarked on the legacy that she left as a performer in the business.
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Discusses Roman Reigns Losing His Titles
No more? We are coming up on the two year mark of Roman Reigns being WWE Universal Champion, which is the longest World Title reign since Hulk Hogan in the 1980s. That is the kind of reign that has almost never been approached in WWE history and the question has become just how much longer it can go. However, it seems like things might be coming to an end.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Springfield, MA 8/27/22
IYO Sky (Without Bayley & Dakota Kai) defeated Asuka via a quick roll-up and put feet on the ropes for leverage. Riddle defeated Seth Rollins after driving him through a table then hitting the RKO. Kevin Owens defeated Chad Gable (w/ Otis) after an Otis distraction backfires allowing Owens to...
WWE Attempted to Re-sign Two Former Stars When Vince McMahon Was in Charge
The possibility of a former tag team from WWE making a comeback to the company earlier this year was reportedly discussed, but those discussions reportedly came to an end. According to PWInsider.com, WWE reportedly made some inquiries about bringing back the Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson. During the time that Vince McMahon was still with the company, overtures were made to them.
Rampage Jackson Says “Dirty Fighter” Jon Jones Is the Best He’s Ever Faced, Looks To Get Back To Fighting In Either MMA or Boxing
Rampage Jackson thinks there is some uncertainty with Jon Jones at heavyweight. Longtime UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is making a move to heavyweight. The announcement of this intention came two years ago and during that time Jones has been making the necessary preparations for his transition. There has been some criticism lately about how Jones will fare at a higher weight class. One man who has some opinions is a man who once faced Jones at 205 pounds, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.
Former Universal Champion Being Considered For WWE Return
Over the last few years WWE has released some surprising names, and fans were shocked last summer when the company announced that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been let go. Fightful Select is now reporting that Braun Strowman is one of the names being discussed for a possible WWE...
Former WWE Manager Believes WWE is Going to Turn Roman Reigns Babyface
At this Saturday’s Clash of the Castle event, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line as Roman Reigns defends his title against Drew McIntyre. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes that the company is getting ready to turn Reigns into a babyface, and he explained the reasoning behind this belief while speaking with Sportskeeda for an interview.
Jake Roberts Reveals He Didn’t Get Paid for Doing Vince McMahon’s Stand Back Music Video
WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts discussed many topics on the latest DDP Snake Pit podcast. He recalled shooting “Stand Back” for WWE in 1986. “I wanted to slash my wrist. Number one, I can’t dance. I don’t claim to be a dancer. I like to watch dancers, but I wouldn’t be a dancer. Musical instruments, I can’t carry a tune in a bucket, much less play a trumpet. That whole shenanigan was probably the worst time I’ve had in the WWE or any other organization because we were asked to come to Atlantic City for three days with our wives or husbands, stay in that hotel, come to all this stuff to rehearse and do all this, then do the show and all that, and have to listen through Vince say, ‘Stand back’, which we all know was a shoot from the word get go, and we got paid nothing for doing it. Nothing.
Major spoiler on WWE's plans for Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle
This Friday Night on SmackDown, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will celebrate 2 years as champion but his days as champion may be coming to an end. WrestleVotes is reporting that there have been discussions about Reigns dropping one or both titles. The wording by WrestleVotes was "title(s)" so that implies that it's possible that he could somehow only lose one title.
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/29/22)
Tonight, the WWE Clash at The Castle go-home episode of RAW will air live from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In addition to a special appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, the main event of tonight’s RAW will feature a match for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles between Dakota Kai and IYO SKY and Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah.
