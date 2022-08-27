Read full article on original website
Governor declares water emergency for Mississippi capital
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday night that he is declaring a state of emergency after excessive rainfall exacerbated problems in one of Jackson’s water-treatment plants and caused low water pressure through much of the capital city. The low pressure raised concerns about firefighting and about people’s ability to take showers or flush toilets. Reeves said that on Tuesday, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency will start distributing both drinking water and non-potable water in the city of 150,000 residents, and the National Guard will be called in to help. The governor said he understands people in Jackson don’t want to have water system problems. “I get it. I live in the city. It’s not news that I want to hear,” Reeves said. “But we are going to be there for you.”
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 10-foot alligator has broken the state record for the longest female alligator captured in Mississippi, and the reptile could be 100 years old. It was killed on August 28 on the Pearl River about 5 miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir by two Mississippi alligator hunters, Jim Denson and Richie Denson, of Madison.
Op-Ed: Mississippi Fat Cats are getting fatter
Mississippi might be one of the poorest states in America, but we manage to produce plenty of overpaid officials – and these "Fat Cats" are getting fatter. The Mississippi Fat Cat report is a list of the 50 highest paid public officials, which we publish every year. Our report reveals some shocking truths about public sector pay.
Gator breaks Mississippi record in first weekend of season
It didn’t take long for the first record to fall during Mississippi’s alligator hunting season. Madison residents Jim Denson and Richie Denson set a state record by bagging an alligator measuring 10 feet, 2 inches long Sunday on the Pearl River. The catch set the Mississippi record for...
Lafayette frac sand supplier bought by Mississippi company
A Mississippi sand company has scooped up a Lafayette-based supplier of frac sand, a material used in the hydraulic fracturing process. Gulf Coast Sand, based in Picayune, Mississippi, bought Shale Support LLC in a deal announced Friday. Shale Support LLC, which is headquartered in Lafayette and locations in shale plays in Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania, is the producer of Delta Pearl, a noted frac sand product.
'Get out now': Mayor urges residents to flee ahead of rising river waters in Mississippi
A day after warning residents of Jackson, Mississippi, to "get out now," the mayor of the state's biggest city is urging them to not take evacuation warnings lightly as record-setting rain threatens to flood streets and creep into homes within the next two days.
Mississippi governor issues state of emergency in Jackson
(The Center Square) – A crisis at the water plant in the state capitol has triggered a state of emergency in Hinds County, Mississippi. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has issued the state of emergency and activated the National Guard in response to flooding that has caused failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant in Jackson. Soldiers will be providing assistance in the city and the surrounding area, and the state’s Department of Health has also issued a state of emergency.
Man charged after missing Mississippi girl found in his home
A man in Limestone County was arrested after police say a missing girl from Mississippi was found in his home.
Man, 60, celebrates birthday sailing down Mississippi in a pumpkin
Man, 60, celebrates birthday sailing down Mississippi in a pumpkin. A man in Nebraska celebrated turning 60 over the weekend in style with a 38-mile trip down the Missouri River in a carved, 846lb pumpkin called 'Berta' that he had been growing for 10 years as he made history squashing a Guinness World Record. Duane Hansen, now 60, set sail to paddle the Missouri River at around 7.30a.m. on Saturday from Bellevue to Nebraska City, six years after former record holder Rick Swenson created a pumpkin boat to complete a 25.5-mile trip down the Red River from Grand Forks, North Dakota to Breckenridge, Minnesota in 2016.
Mississippi’s largest hospital put on fire watch after ongoing water crisis affects fire suppression systems
The ongoing water crisis in Jackson is affecting fire suppression systems at Mississippi’s largest hospital complex. Officials at the University of Mississippi Medical Center have put the main campus in Jackson on a fire watch, effective immediately because of a continuous drop in water pressure in recent days. UMMC...
Millions spent to keep invasive fish out of the Great Lakes, but who is protecting the Mississippi River?
Federal and state agencies spend millions of dollars every year to keep destructive invasive carp out of the Great Lakes. Meanwhile, at least 25 destructive species — like water fleas and bloody red shrimp — are inching closer to the Mississippi River Basin. Invasive silver carp have invaded...
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Monday:. (zero, five, eight; FB: five) (three, three, one; FB: zero) (nine, two, two, zero; FB: five) (eight, six, six, one; FB: zero) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 153,000,000. Powerball. 13-36-43-61-69, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 3. (thirteen, thirty-six, forty-three, sixty-one, sixty-nine; Powerball:...
Longleaf Leather Company, Handcrafted and Mississippi Made
At Longleaf Leather Company, every piece is handcrafted, one at a time. Their products are made to last a lifetime, with Mississippi at the heart of all they do. Every detail is essential to the owner, Dustin Coats, who began working with leather while on active duty with the Navy. “I would make wallets and belts for people I worked with, and it evolved from there.”
RSV cases rising in Central Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s of Mississippi saw a record number of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases this August. Now, health officials are encouraging parents and adults to take precautions to avoid catching the illness. Hospital leaders said three-month-old Wyatt, of Pearl, was admitted to the hospital on August 11 with a case of RSV. […]
Inside the survival story of a Mississippi store fighting high inflation
The 138-year-old Simmons-Wright Company store in Kewanee, Mississippi looks like a relic, almost a museum dedicated to country life. Its two floors are filled with baskets of cotton, cast-iron skillets and farming plows. But hiding underneath it all is a remarkably nimble business, one that's survived that long by knowing how to adapt.
Mississippi police issue warning after stopping vehicles with fake ‘Blackout’ tags
A Mississippi police department has issued a warning after stopping several vehicles with fake versions of the popular Mississippi Blackout vanity tag that have been issued by the state. Officials with the Amory Police Department issued the warning on social media Monday. “The State of MISSISSIPPI now offers black-out vanity...
9 Mississippi Dive Bars Loved By Locals
What officially defines a “dive bar?” The term was first used to describe the sort of basement drinking establishment where patrons would literally dive down into the subterranean retreat. These days, it’s used to describe a category of drinking holes that are traditionally less flashy, maybe even a little shabby, and frequented by local clientele.
Torrential Rain Threatening Mississippi Residents
(TNS) - Thunderstorms and a rising river could flood downtown Jackson, Miss., as early as Sunday night, according to local officials. Days of torrential downpours have rapidly caused the Pearl River to rise in the past week and could peak Sunday night into Monday morning at 36 feet. At that height, water is expected to gush through Jackson, the state’s capital, flooding streets and subdivisions and possibly even pouring into homes, according to WLBT.
WATCH: Gov. Reeves, Sen. Wicker mark the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s deadly arrival in Mississippi
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, August 29, marks the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s devastating landfall in South Mississippi. Senator Roger Wicker, Governor Tate Reeves, and Ocean Springs Mayor Kenny Holloway shared their memories of that day at a special event called “Remembering Katrina at the Fort.” It took place at Fort Maurepas, a spot on Front Beach in Ocean Springs that was underwater 17 years ago.
Alabama landfill proposes massive expansion; residents say it could ruin the county
A small landfill in northwest Alabama is seeking to expand its disposal area by more than 1000%, accept new kinds of waste and quadruple the volume of trash it can take in a single day,. Some nearby residents fear the expansion could turn their quiet rural community south of Muscle...
