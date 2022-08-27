JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday night that he is declaring a state of emergency after excessive rainfall exacerbated problems in one of Jackson’s water-treatment plants and caused low water pressure through much of the capital city. The low pressure raised concerns about firefighting and about people’s ability to take showers or flush toilets. Reeves said that on Tuesday, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency will start distributing both drinking water and non-potable water in the city of 150,000 residents, and the National Guard will be called in to help. The governor said he understands people in Jackson don’t want to have water system problems. “I get it. I live in the city. It’s not news that I want to hear,” Reeves said. “But we are going to be there for you.”

JACKSON, MS ・ 23 HOURS AGO