ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 2

Related
The Associated Press

Governor declares water emergency for Mississippi capital

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday night that he is declaring a state of emergency after excessive rainfall exacerbated problems in one of Jackson’s water-treatment plants and caused low water pressure through much of the capital city. The low pressure raised concerns about firefighting and about people’s ability to take showers or flush toilets. Reeves said that on Tuesday, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency will start distributing both drinking water and non-potable water in the city of 150,000 residents, and the National Guard will be called in to help. The governor said he understands people in Jackson don’t want to have water system problems. “I get it. I live in the city. It’s not news that I want to hear,” Reeves said. “But we are going to be there for you.”
JACKSON, MS
impact601.com

Op-Ed: Mississippi Fat Cats are getting fatter

Mississippi might be one of the poorest states in America, but we manage to produce plenty of overpaid officials – and these "Fat Cats" are getting fatter. The Mississippi Fat Cat report is a list of the 50 highest paid public officials, which we publish every year. Our report reveals some shocking truths about public sector pay.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
theadvocate.com

Lafayette frac sand supplier bought by Mississippi company

A Mississippi sand company has scooped up a Lafayette-based supplier of frac sand, a material used in the hydraulic fracturing process. Gulf Coast Sand, based in Picayune, Mississippi, bought Shale Support LLC in a deal announced Friday. Shale Support LLC, which is headquartered in Lafayette and locations in shale plays in Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania, is the producer of Delta Pearl, a noted frac sand product.
LAFAYETTE, LA
impact601.com

Mississippi governor issues state of emergency in Jackson

(The Center Square) – A crisis at the water plant in the state capitol has triggered a state of emergency in Hinds County, Mississippi. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has issued the state of emergency and activated the National Guard in response to flooding that has caused failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant in Jackson. Soldiers will be providing assistance in the city and the surrounding area, and the state’s Department of Health has also issued a state of emergency.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau
msn.com

Man, 60, celebrates birthday sailing down Mississippi in a pumpkin

Man, 60, celebrates birthday sailing down Mississippi in a pumpkin. A man in Nebraska celebrated turning 60 over the weekend in style with a 38-mile trip down the Missouri River in a carved, 846lb pumpkin called 'Berta' that he had been growing for 10 years as he made history squashing a Guinness World Record. Duane Hansen, now 60, set sail to paddle the Missouri River at around 7.30a.m. on Saturday from Bellevue to Nebraska City, six years after former record holder Rick Swenson created a pumpkin boat to complete a 25.5-mile trip down the Red River from Grand Forks, North Dakota to Breckenridge, Minnesota in 2016.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
impact601.com

MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Monday:. (zero, five, eight; FB: five) (three, three, one; FB: zero) (nine, two, two, zero; FB: five) (eight, six, six, one; FB: zero) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 153,000,000. Powerball. 13-36-43-61-69, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 3. (thirteen, thirty-six, forty-three, sixty-one, sixty-nine; Powerball:...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ourmshome.com

Longleaf Leather Company, Handcrafted and Mississippi Made

At Longleaf Leather Company, every piece is handcrafted, one at a time. Their products are made to last a lifetime, with Mississippi at the heart of all they do. Every detail is essential to the owner, Dustin Coats, who began working with leather while on active duty with the Navy. “I would make wallets and belts for people I worked with, and it evolved from there.”
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

RSV cases rising in Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s of Mississippi saw a record number of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases this August. Now, health officials are encouraging parents and adults to take precautions to avoid catching the illness. Hospital leaders said three-month-old Wyatt, of Pearl, was admitted to the hospital on August 11 with a case of RSV. […]
JACKSON, MS
styleblueprint.com

9 Mississippi Dive Bars Loved By Locals

What officially defines a “dive bar?” The term was first used to describe the sort of basement drinking establishment where patrons would literally dive down into the subterranean retreat. These days, it’s used to describe a category of drinking holes that are traditionally less flashy, maybe even a little shabby, and frequented by local clientele.
LONG BEACH, MS
Government Technology

Torrential Rain Threatening Mississippi Residents

(TNS) - Thunderstorms and a rising river could flood downtown Jackson, Miss., as early as Sunday night, according to local officials. Days of torrential downpours have rapidly caused the Pearl River to rise in the past week and could peak Sunday night into Monday morning at 36 feet. At that height, water is expected to gush through Jackson, the state’s capital, flooding streets and subdivisions and possibly even pouring into homes, according to WLBT.
JACKSON, MS
WLOX

WATCH: Gov. Reeves, Sen. Wicker mark the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s deadly arrival in Mississippi

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, August 29, marks the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s devastating landfall in South Mississippi. Senator Roger Wicker, Governor Tate Reeves, and Ocean Springs Mayor Kenny Holloway shared their memories of that day at a special event called “Remembering Katrina at the Fort.” It took place at Fort Maurepas, a spot on Front Beach in Ocean Springs that was underwater 17 years ago.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy