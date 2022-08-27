ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Tesla's Muted Post-Split Show, Ford Bumps Up Mustang Mach-E Prices, Nio Vindicates Itself: Week's Biggest EV Stories

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'

Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
CALIFORNIA STATE
makeuseof.com

What Is the Cheapest Tesla Model in 2022 and How Much Does It Cost?

Buying a new car is one of the biggest financial decisions most of us make. And when it's an electric car (EV), it can be anything but cheap. Fortunately, Tesla's innovative use of technology has proven that EVs can be both exciting and affordable. Tesla offers desirable electric vehicles at prices most customers can afford.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
SlashGear

Here's How Long A Tesla Model Y Battery Will Actually Last

Tesla has made quite a mark on the electric vehicle industry since the sale of its first all-electric vehicle in 2008. The automaker has come a long way since the introduction of its Roadster that year, and as of the second quarter of 2022, Tesla accounted for more than 66% of EV registrations in the U.S., according to data compiled by Experian. This is quite a feat, considering the competition stemming from manufacturers that have a long standing in the automotive world like BMW, Volvo, and Audi, all of which have notable electric models in production. Adding to this accomplishment is the idea that many U.S. consumers aren't ready to leap to an all-electric vehicle, preferring to stay with more moderately-priced hybrids instead.
CARS
Motley Fool

My Top Electric Car Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

Tesla's margins are superior to nearly any other automaker. Ford is hot on Tesla's tail for a leadership position with the F-150 Lightning entering production. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mustang Mach E#Gas Prices#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Ford Bumps#Fed Chair#Tsla#Ev#Starlink#Tmus#European#Ford Motor Company F#Mustang Mach E
IGN

Elon Musk Has Sold $6.9 Billion of Tesla Shares Saying There Could Still be a Forced Twitter Deal

Elon Musk and Twitter is a love story gone sour. Earlier this year, the richest man on Earth was all set to purchase the highly popular social media platform for a whopping price of $44 Billion. Soon after, Elon tried to pull out of the deal as he felt he was misled about the amount of bots that were prevalent on the platform. Twitter does not agree with this claim and has sued Elon, now his choices are to either go ahead with the deal of pay a hefty fine.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Carscoops

Tesla’s Value Drops After Carmaker’s Three-For-One Stock Split

Tesla shares have lost value since the automaker’s three-for-one stock split on Thursday. Shares in the electric automaker had opened at $302 immediately after the split but by the end of Thursday, they had fallen to $296.07 and $288.09 at close on Friday. Stock splits like Tesla’s don’t have...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy