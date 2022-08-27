ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

Watch In The Dark Season 4 Episode 12 Online

Watch In The Dark Season 4 Episode 12 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the In The Dark S4E12 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On In The Dark Season 4 Episode 12, Max and Murphy make plans, and everything...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 2

Six months have passed and all eyes are on Viserys and his actions (or lack thereof). Corlys wants him to send an army to fight back against the pirates, but he's scared to delcare war. His thinking? You don't have to declare war unless you have to. Corlys believes that...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
TV Fanatic

Manifest Season 4: Premiere Date, Plot Details Revealed

Manifest fans, we have some good news. Netflix has finally announced when the fourth -- and final -- season will get underway. The news broke on 828 Day in true Manifest fashion, with TUDUM sharing it all first. Cool, right?. The first ten episodes of Manifest Season 4 will receive...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Paramount+ Sets Australian Crime Thriller ‘North Shore’ From ‘Cold Feet’ Creator

Paramount+ is launching its latest crime thriller down under. The streaming service has set a series from Mike Bullen, creator of hit British comedy drama Cold Feet, as its latest Australian original. North Shore is a six-part series set on and around Sydney Harbour. It follows the clash of cultures when British and Australian detectives team up to solve a complex murder mystery, and uncover a conspiracy with international political consequences. The series is produced by Beach Road Pictures, the production company set up by former Playmaker bosses David Maher and David Taylor. It is directed by Gregor Jordan (Two Hands) with writing...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roman
TV Fanatic

Queen Sugar: We Need Answers Before the Series Ends!

Queen Sugar returns on Tuesday, September 6, for its seventh and final season on OWN. Fans have waited almost nine months to see what the future holds for the Bordelon family. And although the Queen Sugar Season 6 finale generally ended on a high note--Darla had the baby, Ralph Angel avoided going back to prison, and the farm was declared a historical landmark-- there are still plenty of questions in need of answers.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 3

Unique robs the bodega and kidnaps Juliana. Howard approaches Kanan and tells him he's his father and wants to be in his life. It's a claim that Kanan disbelieves. Raq looks to invest in an apartment building in New Jersey, and she hopes to expand the business. Jukebox gets in...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Cleaning Lady: Naveen Andrews Lands Series Regular Role as Nadia's Ex

When The Cleaning Lady returns to FOX, the relationships at the center of the show will be more complicated than ever. Deadline reports that Naveen Andrews has landed a series regular role on the sophomore season of the hit drama. The former Lost star will portray Robert Kamdar, Nadia’s (Eva...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Dancing With the Stars Leaps to Disney+ in First Season 31 Teaser

Dancing With the Stars is embracing its new home on Disney+. The one-time ABC reality series will jump to streaming next month when Season 31 gets underway. To celebrate the move, Disney+ has dropped a teaser that features hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro, as well as an assist from Tinker Bell.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Amazon
TV Fanatic

Jennifer Connelly Joins Dark Matter Adaptation at Apple TV+

Snowpiercer may be ending, but Jennifer Connelly has already lined up her next role. The actress, who appeared in the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick earlier this year, has joined the cast of the Apple TV+ series Dark Matter. Connelly week star opposite Joel Edgerton (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Boy Erased, Loving) on...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy