Days of Our Lives: Executive Producer Reveals Big Changes as Series Moves to Peacock
It's been a turbulent month for fans of Days of Our Lives. Everyone was shocked when it was announced last month that the beloved daytime sudser is leaving NBC behind after 57 years. The series will air exclusively on Peacock from Monday, September 12. At the time of the announcement,...
Watch In The Dark Season 4 Episode 12 Online
Watch In The Dark Season 4 Episode 12 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the In The Dark S4E12 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On In The Dark Season 4 Episode 12, Max and Murphy make plans, and everything...
The Goldbergs Shocker: Season 10 Will Kill Off Murray After Jeff Garlin Exit
Jeff Garlin's exit from The Goldbergs was announced late last year, and when the ABC comedy returns for its 10th season, there will be some big changes. Garlin's character, Murray Goldberg, will be killed off when the series' tenth season gets underway on September 21 on ABC. “This is going...
House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 2
Six months have passed and all eyes are on Viserys and his actions (or lack thereof). Corlys wants him to send an army to fight back against the pirates, but he's scared to delcare war. His thinking? You don't have to declare war unless you have to. Corlys believes that...
Manifest Season 4: Premiere Date, Plot Details Revealed
Manifest fans, we have some good news. Netflix has finally announced when the fourth -- and final -- season will get underway. The news broke on 828 Day in true Manifest fashion, with TUDUM sharing it all first. Cool, right?. The first ten episodes of Manifest Season 4 will receive...
Paramount+ Sets Australian Crime Thriller ‘North Shore’ From ‘Cold Feet’ Creator
Paramount+ is launching its latest crime thriller down under. The streaming service has set a series from Mike Bullen, creator of hit British comedy drama Cold Feet, as its latest Australian original. North Shore is a six-part series set on and around Sydney Harbour. It follows the clash of cultures when British and Australian detectives team up to solve a complex murder mystery, and uncover a conspiracy with international political consequences. The series is produced by Beach Road Pictures, the production company set up by former Playmaker bosses David Maher and David Taylor. It is directed by Gregor Jordan (Two Hands) with writing...
Animal Kingdom Post Mortem: Showrunner Unpacks Vengeful Series Finale, Hitting "Emotional Landings" & Death!
J takes the haul while Pope burns the Cody kingdom to ash. If you're still reeling from the events of Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 13, from J's vengeance, those heartbreaking flashbacks, and the devastating deaths, then you are not alone. After six seasons, Animal Kingdom ended with a high-octane,...
The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 8
The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 8 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Queen Sugar: We Need Answers Before the Series Ends!
Queen Sugar returns on Tuesday, September 6, for its seventh and final season on OWN. Fans have waited almost nine months to see what the future holds for the Bordelon family. And although the Queen Sugar Season 6 finale generally ended on a high note--Darla had the baby, Ralph Angel avoided going back to prison, and the farm was declared a historical landmark-- there are still plenty of questions in need of answers.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 3
Unique robs the bodega and kidnaps Juliana. Howard approaches Kanan and tells him he's his father and wants to be in his life. It's a claim that Kanan disbelieves. Raq looks to invest in an apartment building in New Jersey, and she hopes to expand the business. Jukebox gets in...
The Cleaning Lady: Naveen Andrews Lands Series Regular Role as Nadia's Ex
When The Cleaning Lady returns to FOX, the relationships at the center of the show will be more complicated than ever. Deadline reports that Naveen Andrews has landed a series regular role on the sophomore season of the hit drama. The former Lost star will portray Robert Kamdar, Nadia’s (Eva...
Dancing With the Stars Leaps to Disney+ in First Season 31 Teaser
Dancing With the Stars is embracing its new home on Disney+. The one-time ABC reality series will jump to streaming next month when Season 31 gets underway. To celebrate the move, Disney+ has dropped a teaser that features hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro, as well as an assist from Tinker Bell.
Animal Kingdom's Jasper Polish & Kevin Csolak on the Cody Twins' Bond & "Heartwrenching" Series Finale
As we've tuned into Animal Kingdom Season 6, it's undeniably clear that Julia Cody is at the center of this story. And the relationship between the Cody twins has shaped so much of everything. With Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 13 teasing that Andrew commits the Original Sin, it's safe...
Jennifer Connelly Joins Dark Matter Adaptation at Apple TV+
Snowpiercer may be ending, but Jennifer Connelly has already lined up her next role. The actress, who appeared in the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick earlier this year, has joined the cast of the Apple TV+ series Dark Matter. Connelly week star opposite Joel Edgerton (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Boy Erased, Loving) on...
Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 12
Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 12 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
