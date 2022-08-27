ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres owner drops truth bomb on Fernando Tatis Jr contract extension after PED incident

The San Diego Padres were dealt a brutal blow following the Fernando Tatis Jr PED incident. He will miss the remainder of the season and beginning of next year due to a suspension. The star shortstop had already missed the first portion of 2022 due to an injury he suffered after a careless motorcycle accident. The Padres extended Fernando Tatis Jr to the tune of a 14-year, $340 million dollar contract prior to his drama-filled 2022 campaign. And one has to wonder if the Padres regret the contract extension.
Padres owner on Fernando Tatis Jr.: 'I believe in him as much as I ever have'

This time last season, San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was nearing the end of an All-Star season, quickly climbing up the ladder of budding MLB superstars. Having missed the first half of the 2022 season recovering from wrist surgery, the buzz surrounding Tatis' return was palpable, especially after the Padres added All-Star Juan Soto ahead of the trade deadline. Though, as we all know, Tatis won't return to the Padres' lineup this season after being hit with an 80-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy.
MLB Players Association Attempting To Unionize Minor Leaguers

The Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) launched a historic campaign this week to unionize Minor League players after receiving support from their executive board. “Minor Leaguers represent our game’s future and deserve wages and working conditions that befit elite athletes who entertain millions of baseball fans nationwide,” MLBPA executive...
Dodgers Vs. Game Preview: MLB Sunday Leadoff Stream On Peacock

After being quieted by Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara in the second game of their series at loanDepot Park, the Los Angeles Dodgers look to rebound in an early Sunday start that is streaming for a national audience on Peacock. First pitch is set for 9:05 a.m. PT. Jason...
This Day In Dodgers History: Tommy Lasorda Fights With Phillie Phanatic

Tommy Lasorda developed a reputation as having a fiery, if not combative, personality throughout his tenure as Los Angeles Dodgers manager. Though that was often channeled to motivate his team, it led to an altercation with a mascot on this day in Dodgers history. With the Dodgers facing the Philadelphia...
