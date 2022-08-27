Read full article on original website
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
Steelers Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Tight End
The Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways with a veteran tight end on Monday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are cutting Jace Sternberger. Sternberger played in all three of the Steelers preseason games and finished with two receptions for 20 yards. Before he originally signed with the...
Kenny Pickett Predicts Score of Pitt-West Virginia Backyard Brawl
Kenny Pickett expects a dominating win for the Pitt Panthers in their season opener.
Report: Steelers receive trade calls about quarterback Mason Rudolph
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Teams around the NFL reportedly have interest in one of the Steelers' quarterbacks. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported Monday that the team has received trade calls about Mason Rudolph. Pelissero did report that the Steelers "to this point" have been reluctant to trade him."Rudolph is on the books for just $3 million this season and Pittsburgh isn't giving him away, even if he's 3rd behind Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett," the NFL insider tweeted.Gerry Dulac from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Monday night that the Steelers "expect" to keep Rudolph.Rudolph has been the team's No. 3 QB for most of the offseason, playing with the second- and third-team offenses during the squad's three preseason games. After starting eight games for Pittsburgh in 2019, Rudolph has two combined starts over the last two seasons.The Steelers drafted Rudolph in the third round of the 2018 draft.
Browns Reportedly Cutting Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cleveland Browns are making a change in their wide receiver room. According to Ari Meirov, the Browns have cut Javon Wims. He had six receptions for 80 yards during the preseason. Wims played for the Chicago Bears from 2018-20 before he wasn't brought back for last season. In those...
Lions' 53-Man Roster Projection
AllLions provides its final 53-man roster projection for the Detroit Lions.
Broncos to trade veteran OLB Malik Reed to Steelers
The top fill-in starter for Von Miller and Bradley Chubb over the past three seasons, Malik Reed has a new home. The Broncos are sending the veteran outside linebacker to the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. Denver will collect a late-round pick for the contract-year linebacker. While Reed has...
FSU vs. Duquesne Highlights: Benson breaks off a long TD
Florida State opened up the season against Duquesne, and didn't waste much time showing off an improved offensive attack aided by a revamped offensive line and new playmakers at skill positions. One of the plays that highlighted the new-look offense was a 51-yard bomb from QB Jordan Travis to transfer...
Tomlin defends playing time for Watt, talks O-line—Steelers notes
He said before the game he would play the starters & has no regrets even after injuries to TJ Watt & Diontae Johnson-plus his thoughts on the O-line, WRs and more
Report: '23 SF Curtis Williams Jr. Locks In Louisville Official Visit, Sets Commitment Date
The Michigan wing is a priority target for the Cardinals.
