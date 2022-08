Buy Now In this May 2021 photo, Skagit County planning notices mark the entrance to the property on Grip Road where Concrete Nor’West proposes a gravel mine. Skagit Valley Herald file

Skagit County started a hearing Friday on a contentious gravel mining proposal northwest of Sedro-Woolley, the results of which will determine whether the project can proceed.

Concrete Nor’west is seeking a special-use permit for a 25-year operation on a 51-acre site. It expects the mining operation would require an average of 46 truck trips per day on area roads.