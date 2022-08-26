Read full article on original website
Mountain Valley Restaurant Opens in Winooski
Chef-owner Dhanbahadur Chhetri has opened Mountain Valley Restaurant at 212 Main Street in Winooski. It's the latest in a series of Indian/Nepali/Indo-Chinese restaurants that the small yellow-clapboard building has hosted — most recently, Friend's Nepali Restaurant, which closed in early 2022, Chhetri said. Chhetri, 43, bought the business in...
TripAdvisor Blog
4 best places to view the fall foliage in Vermont
There are so many ways to see fall foliage once the summer temps cool down—boat tours, train rides, road trips, and bike trails, among them. But the big question remains: Where to go? It can be a challenging seasonal phenomenon to nail down, given unpredictable cold fronts. But when it comes to Vermont, you can’t go wrong with a visit in late September or early October when the foliage is at its peak.
pallspera.com
40 Bridge Street Waitsfield, VT
This commercial listing is new to the market. It was listed on August 29th 2022 with a list price $229,000. A great opportunity to own what is recognized widely as one of the Mad River Valley’s finest restaurants! The Peasant Restaurant, located in the heart of historic Waitsfield Village, overlooking the Mad River and one of the oldest covered wooden bridge’s in VT, was opened by the husband and wife team in 2012 with a menu goal to serve “hearty, satisfying European rustic food” served as though you were “guests in a friend’s home”. They have achieved this to continuing rave reviews! Now for sale including business, phone #, website, good will, furniture, fixtures and inventory and the assistance of the current owners over the transition period. Table seating for about 40 with 7 seats at the bar. The owner of building agreeable to continuing 2-5 y lease at current terms with option to renew. Huge opportunity to expand business into additional evening hours (currently open Thurs- Sun. 530 pm) as well as lunches, catering and potential expansion of terrace dining in good weather! This is a leasehold sale.
WCAX
Construction crews hit gas pipe, 200 in Burlington without service
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - About 200 Vermont Gas customers are without service in Burlington’s South End. Crews working on the Champlain Parkway construction hit a pipe Tuesday morning, causing a gas leak. It’s now been repaired. Parts of Flynn Avenue, Lake Forest Drive, Southwind Drive and Oak Beach...
mynbc5.com
Fire destroys garage of a home in Chazy
CHAZY, N.Y. — More than half a dozen fire crews battled strong winds to put out a garage/barn fire on Monday night. The Chazy Fire Department tells NBC5 that they received the call about the incident just before 8 p.m. The fire had started in the garage, but the winds blew the flames towards the home on Dunn Road.
Boule Bakery in St. Johnsbury Sells Out, in a Good Way
It's been months since Darrell and Katey McLaughlin have brought home a loaf of bread. That might not be particularly strange except that the couple owns St. Johnsbury's Boule Bakery, which specializes in sourdough loaves and pastries and serves sandwiches, gooey cupcakes with perfectly piped frosting and decadent tiered cakes for special occasions.
pallspera.com
213 Kneeland Hill Waterbury, VT
This 4 Bedroom 3 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on August 27th 2022 with a list price $1,150,000. Looking for that special home surrounded by mountain views? Look no more. Tucked into the hills between the Waterbury Reservoir and the Worcester Mountain Range is the quiet neighborhood of Kneeland Hill. Oriented easterly this lovely home enjoys up close mountain views and is flooded with early morning light. Outside, relax in the custom built gazebo or in front of the firepit while the kids play on the large lawn. Take a sauna, just off the multi-layered deck. Here, entertaining a crowd is a pleasure. The front entry, with its custom bookcase and powder room takes you into a spacious living/family room. Hardwood floors are found throughout the home. The kitchen/dining area brings the outdoors in with floor to ceiling windows. In the kitchen you’ll find the perfect cooking setup with a wrap-around granite counter ensuring plenty of space for cooking up your favorite meals. Eat in at the counter or at the table enjoying the view beyond. On those beautiful summer nights, enjoy a meal with company on the inviting deck. A master bedroom en-suite, with whirlpool bath and walk-in closet, can be found on the first floor as well. Upstairs are three more bedrooms along with a large, double sink, full bath and an extra room for whatever your needs. Above the attached garage is a bonus room with a separate entrance for your home office, or whatever you choose! Located 5 miles from I89 and 10 miles from Stowe, this is the true meaning of location, location, location!
Fat Toad Farm Sold to Butterfly Bakery of Vermont
Fat Toad Farm, a Brookfield company that makes a popular goat milk caramel, has been sold to Butterfly Bakery of Vermont, a hot sauce company that will manufacture the caramel at its facility in Barre. Fat Toad founders Judith Irving, Steve Reid and Irving's daughter Calley Hastings started their caramel...
WCAX
Final year for popular hypnotist show at the Champlain Valley Fair
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The man behind a popular show at the Champlain Valley Fair is calling it a career. Hypnotist Steve Bayner has been a staple at the fair for about 35 years, mixing comedy into his act and getting people to do things on stage that they normally wouldn’t or simply falling asleep!
WCAX
Vermont to see millions in water, sewer system upgrades
SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Communities across Vermont will get major upgrades to water and sewer systems over the next 10 years, thanks in part to federal funding. Gov. Phil Scott toured a plant in South Royalton on Tuesday, which has begun a $3.8 million renovation project. The majority of that is being covered by state and federal dollars, including American Rescue Plan funds.
WCAX
Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina, eight months ago was recently found in Vermont. No one is sure how it ended up in the Green Mountain State, but its owner is just happy it’s heading home. The bike’s owner, Preston Spratt,...
montpelierbridge.org
Dog Days at the Montpelier Pool
Every year the City of Montpelier Department of Recreation signals the end of summer by collaborating with the Central Vermont Humane Society to open the city pool to local pups to enjoy before draining the water. This year 189 people and 118 dogs helped raise almost $2,000 for the humane society, according to the Society’s Laurie Garrison, Co-Executive Director of finance and development.
WCAX
What to do: Sunday, August 28
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the events happening in our region for Sunday, August 28, 2022. The Howard Center is hosting the 12th annual Zoe’s Race, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. At Burlington’s Oakledge park, there will be a...
WMUR.com
Rock climber rescued after fall in Franconia
FRANCONIA, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said a man from Plymouth suffered serious injuries when he fell from the Echo Crags in Franconia Monday night. Officials said they received a 911 call at about 7:50 p.m. about a climber who had fallen. They said Jared Cullen, 22, was climbing with three friends when he fell. Rescuers had to hike up to the base of Echo Crags to get to Cullen. He was carried down in a litter to a waiting ambulance. Cullen was taken to Littleton Regional Hospital for treatment, officials said.
WCAX
Burlington VFW to transform into housing
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The VFW in Burlington is getting a makeover. The Champlain Housing Trust will be transforming the current site into a five-story apartment building. Their CEO Michael Monte says they’ve been in talks with the organization for about a year. The top floors will host 38...
WCAX
Grandparent scam resurfaces in Vermont
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington police say the grandparent scam is back. Police say they’ve received two recent reports of the scam in the city. The scammer calls and says a family member has been in an accident or has been arrested. They say you need to...
suncommunitynews.com
Storm damage shuts down Essex County roads
Numerous roads closed in Moriah, Westport, Essex and Crown Point. WESTPORT | A National Weather Service warned storm cell blew through Westport Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 30, part of a huge system that stretched from the Canadian border to Louisiana. Fierce wind twisted tree tops, sheared the tops off some large...
WCAX
Waffle Wagon introduced in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - A food truck in Cambridge is serving up all kinds of breakfast waffles. The Waffle Wagon business started in 2020 by a couple of friends who were tired of working in the food business during COVID. The idea was to introduce diversity in foods to more Vermonters, so the owners introduced a new way to eat waffles to the community.
WCAX
Monster trucks put on a show in Essex Junction
mynbc5.com
Several districts across Vermont welcome another school year
ELMORE, Vt. — Several districts across Vermont welcomed another school year Monday. As a new school year begins, sisters Violet and Evalyn Shoeberlein are beginning their first day of second and third grade at the Elmore School, the last one room schoolhouse in Vermont. "It's great that' were starting...
