This 4 Bedroom 3 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on August 27th 2022 with a list price $1,150,000. Looking for that special home surrounded by mountain views? Look no more. Tucked into the hills between the Waterbury Reservoir and the Worcester Mountain Range is the quiet neighborhood of Kneeland Hill. Oriented easterly this lovely home enjoys up close mountain views and is flooded with early morning light. Outside, relax in the custom built gazebo or in front of the firepit while the kids play on the large lawn. Take a sauna, just off the multi-layered deck. Here, entertaining a crowd is a pleasure. The front entry, with its custom bookcase and powder room takes you into a spacious living/family room. Hardwood floors are found throughout the home. The kitchen/dining area brings the outdoors in with floor to ceiling windows. In the kitchen you’ll find the perfect cooking setup with a wrap-around granite counter ensuring plenty of space for cooking up your favorite meals. Eat in at the counter or at the table enjoying the view beyond. On those beautiful summer nights, enjoy a meal with company on the inviting deck. A master bedroom en-suite, with whirlpool bath and walk-in closet, can be found on the first floor as well. Upstairs are three more bedrooms along with a large, double sink, full bath and an extra room for whatever your needs. Above the attached garage is a bonus room with a separate entrance for your home office, or whatever you choose! Located 5 miles from I89 and 10 miles from Stowe, this is the true meaning of location, location, location!

WATERBURY, VT ・ 4 DAYS AGO