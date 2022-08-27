The Las Vegas Raiders traded former second-round pick Trayvon Mullen on Tuesday to the cornerback-needy Arizona Cardinals for a conditional draft pick. The trade gives Mullen a fresh start after he fell behind other cornerbacks on the Las Vegas roster with a new regime in charge. The Raiders will receive a 2023 seventh-round pick that could be upgraded to a sixth-rounder based on Mullen’s playing time this season. Las Vegas also cut ties with last year’s first-round pick, waiving Alex Leatherwood one year after drafting him 17th overall. It marked the first time the Raiders got rid of a first-round pick before his second season since 1988, when they traded 1987 first-round tackle John Clay to the Chargers for Jim Lachey.

