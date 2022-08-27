ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

Related
thefootballbrainiacs.com

100 Days to Football Time in Oklahoma: #5 Micah Bowens

Micah Bowens was a 3* dual-threat quarterback out of Las Vegas in the 2020 class. With offers from multiple programs, including Oregon, BYU, and Arizona, Bowens ended up signing with Penn State. However, that only lasted one season. With a quarterback room that included Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams, the Oklahoma quarterback room appeared elite, but was awfully low on depth following the departures of both Tanner Mordecai and Chandler Morris. Bowens entered the portal in January and quickly joined OU as a walk-on.
NORMAN, OK
thefootballbrainiacs.com

100 Days to Football Time in Oklahoma: #6 Trey Morrison

Trey Morrison was a three-star prospect out of Georgia in the 2018 recruiting class. He held offers from Iowa State, Memphis, West Virginia, and a large mix of others. North Carolina ended up as his landing spot out of high school. He went on to play in 49 games, starting in 44, over the next four seasons. Following the 2021 season, Morrison decided to try his talents at another program for his final collegiate season and caught the attention of the new OU staff.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Hays, KS
College Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Hays, KS
Sports
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
City
Kansas, OK
Hays, KS
Football
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
City
Hays, KS
State
Oklahoma State
thefootballbrainiacs.com

100 Days to Football Time in Oklahoma: #6 LV Bunkley-Shelton

LV Bunkley-Shelton was a highly-ranked receiver in the 2020 class. He played high school football in California and had offers from plenty of Pac-12 schools, along with Ohio State, Florida, and none other than OU. There wasn’t much traction at the time, and Bunkley-Shelton signed with Arizona State. There, he played in all games but one over the next two seasons. After the 2021 season, the receiver entered the transfer portal and was one of many transfers to join the new staff at Oklahoma.
NORMAN, OK
rvbusiness.com

RV Retailer Acquires Harper Camperland Stores in Kansas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – RV Retailer LLC today (Aug. 29) announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
GREAT BEND, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
blackchronicle.com

World’s best guitarists count on Oklahoma engineer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – What do the greatest guitar players on Earth like Peter Frampton, Eric Clapton, Brad Paisley, John Mayer, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Nancy Wilson of Heart and so many others have in common?. They all count on this Oklahoma City business for their sound. This...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signing Day#American Football#College Football##Ks The Path#Clemson#Sooners
KOCO

Video of apparent assault on Del City High School teacher has some parents concerned

DEL CITY, Okla. — A video of a Del City High School teacher and student altercation is circling on social media and grabbing a lot of attention. The situation is being investigated by local law enforcement. And the video, which an anonymous parent sent to KOCO 5, is startling. The parent who sent the video said the altercation happened in her daughter’s classroom.

Comments / 0

Community Policy