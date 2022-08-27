LV Bunkley-Shelton was a highly-ranked receiver in the 2020 class. He played high school football in California and had offers from plenty of Pac-12 schools, along with Ohio State, Florida, and none other than OU. There wasn’t much traction at the time, and Bunkley-Shelton signed with Arizona State. There, he played in all games but one over the next two seasons. After the 2021 season, the receiver entered the transfer portal and was one of many transfers to join the new staff at Oklahoma.

