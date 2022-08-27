Read full article on original website
100 Days to Football Time in Oklahoma: #5 Micah Bowens
Micah Bowens was a 3* dual-threat quarterback out of Las Vegas in the 2020 class. With offers from multiple programs, including Oregon, BYU, and Arizona, Bowens ended up signing with Penn State. However, that only lasted one season. With a quarterback room that included Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams, the Oklahoma quarterback room appeared elite, but was awfully low on depth following the departures of both Tanner Mordecai and Chandler Morris. Bowens entered the portal in January and quickly joined OU as a walk-on.
Oklahoma Names Team Captains For Season Opener
The Sooners will have five veterans serve as captains for Saturday's season opener against UTEP.
100 Days to Football Time in Oklahoma: #6 Trey Morrison
Trey Morrison was a three-star prospect out of Georgia in the 2018 recruiting class. He held offers from Iowa State, Memphis, West Virginia, and a large mix of others. North Carolina ended up as his landing spot out of high school. He went on to play in 49 games, starting in 44, over the next four seasons. Following the 2021 season, Morrison decided to try his talents at another program for his final collegiate season and caught the attention of the new OU staff.
100 Days to Football Time in Oklahoma: #6 LV Bunkley-Shelton
LV Bunkley-Shelton was a highly-ranked receiver in the 2020 class. He played high school football in California and had offers from plenty of Pac-12 schools, along with Ohio State, Florida, and none other than OU. There wasn’t much traction at the time, and Bunkley-Shelton signed with Arizona State. There, he played in all games but one over the next two seasons. After the 2021 season, the receiver entered the transfer portal and was one of many transfers to join the new staff at Oklahoma.
Jenks football player appealing his suspension, says he was the victim of unsportsmanlike conduct
JENKS, Okla. — FOX23 has video that’s circulating on social media of a Jenks High School football player getting his head pushed into the ground multiple times after a play was over. The incident happened during Friday night’s game between Jenks and Edmond Santa Fe. The Jenks...
‘Find Another Job’: Oklahoma Officials Respond to Teacher Quitting over CRT Ban
Oklahoma officials are calling for teachers pushing Critical Race Theory (CRT) to leave the classroom after an Oklahoma teacher spoke out against the states’ education law following her resignation. Summer Boismier quit her high school teaching position at Norman Public Schools in Norman, Oklahoma, after she shared a QR...
RV Retailer Acquires Harper Camperland Stores in Kansas
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – RV Retailer LLC today (Aug. 29) announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
World’s best guitarists count on Oklahoma engineer
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – What do the greatest guitar players on Earth like Peter Frampton, Eric Clapton, Brad Paisley, John Mayer, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Nancy Wilson of Heart and so many others have in common?. They all count on this Oklahoma City business for their sound. This...
Edmond North Student Involved In Motorcycle Crash Dies From Injuries
An Edmond North student involved in a motorcycle crash Thursday morning has died from their injuries. The 17-year-old was driving on Kelly Ave when they hit another vehicle. Edmond Public Schools issued the following statement:. "Edmond Public Schools is heartbroken to learn of the untimely death of an Edmond North...
Oklahoma company hit with record-setting hazardous waste penalty for hand sanitizer
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality issued a $6.6 million penalty against a Chickasha company that allegedly stored large quantities of hand sanitizer on pallets, some of which were dumped onto the ground or caught fire. The penalty leveled against Brannan Bordwine and Bordwine Development is the largest cash penalty...
Ellis Co. neighbors frustrated; counties unable to address nuisances
Your neighbor has trash piled up around his yard, grass up to your knees. In most incorporated cities, local governments have nuisance abatement ordinances on the books that require property owners to keep their properties cleaned up and vegetation under control. If property owners don't comply with requests to clean...
Video of apparent assault on Del City High School teacher has some parents concerned
DEL CITY, Okla. — A video of a Del City High School teacher and student altercation is circling on social media and grabbing a lot of attention. The situation is being investigated by local law enforcement. And the video, which an anonymous parent sent to KOCO 5, is startling. The parent who sent the video said the altercation happened in her daughter’s classroom.
