Kim Kardashian Now Has a Millennial Side Part
Alert: Kim Kardashian is wearing her hair in a side part, proving that (for some) the millennial-loved style could be on its way to becoming cool again. And also that stars really are just like us: They, too, drastically change their hair after breakups. (RIP #Kete). Kim Kardashian debuted her...
Scott Disick dating Rod Stewart’s daughter Kimberly again is ‘not surprising’
It appears Scott Disick is retapping an old keg. The “Kardashians” star is dating Rod Stewart’s daughter Kimberly Stewart again, and a source tells Page Six exclusively that it’s not a shocking turn of events. “It’s not really surprising that she’d take him back,” our insider shares. “He had to go back to his roots because he doesn’t have the stability [he used to with the Kardashians], so this was an easy way in.” Disick, 39, met Kimberly, 43, years ago through his good friend — and her brother — Sean Stewart. It was Kimberly who actually introduced the Talentless founder to her...
Khloé Kardashian Isn't Afraid to Serve Hard Truths to Kim amid Backlash: 'No One Sympathizes with You'
Khloé Kardashian is getting real with her sister Kim. In a new trailer for the second season of The Kardashians, the Good American founder, 38, offers Kim some tough love when they discuss the fallout of her comment to Variety that women should "get your f---ing ass up and work."
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Took The Viral TikTok Relationship Quiz And It’s Adorbs
Though some may have slightly horrified the world when they admitted they don’t bathe their kids daily, this video might just win back everyone’s hearts. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher dropped a rare gem on Instagram yesterday, as the pair don’t typically join in on “what the kids are doing these days,” and mostly share posts regarding nonprofit efforts they are involved in.
Kendall & Kylie Are Strangely At Odds In New Look At ‘Kardashians’ Season 2: Watch
Kendall and Kylie Jenner are at odds in the official trailer for Hulu’s The Kardashians season 2. The footage released on August 29 shows Kylie venting in a confessional that she’s “mad” at one of her sisters, before Kendall complains that Kylie “canceled last-minute” on something. “She always seems to get out of things and I always have to take over,” the Tequila 818 founder further says about Kylie in a confessional.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
thezoereport.com
Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message
All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
Selena Is ‘Dating’ But ‘Keeping Her Options Open’ After She Was Seen at Dinner With an Italian Producer
Just friends…or more? After they were seen together on multiple occasions, fans are asking: What’s the deal between Selena Gomez and Andrea Iervolino? Sources close to the Only Murders in The Building star reveal that she’s dating around. A source told Us Weekly on August 17, 2022, that Selena and the Italian producer aren’t really dating despite being seen together. “Selena and Andrea are just friends. She’s dating and is keeping her options open with a few guys.” However, the two are very close and were seen on Selena’s birthday. “Selena and Andrea go way back and have celebrated her birthday together...
Antonio Banderas, 62, Cozies Up To His GF Nicole Kempel, 40, On Romantic Gala Date Night
Date night! Antonio Banderas smiled alongside his girlfriend Nicole Kempel as the couple arrived on the red carpet for a gala event in Marbella, Spain on Sunday, August 14. Nicole, 40, leaned in close to Antonio, 62, as they both smiled for the photo at the Starlite Gala, which benefits the Marbella-based organization.
Shia LaBeouf reveals name of his and Mia Goth’s 5-month-old daughter
Five months after becoming a father, Shia LaBeouf has finally revealed his daughter’s name. “I have a little girl, Isabel,” the actor, 36, wrote in an email published by Variety Friday. “She is five months old and just beginning to develop the last half of her laugh; it’s AMAZING,” LaBeouf went on to write. The “Even Stevens” alum also praised his on-again, off-again partner, Mia Goth, in his email to Olivia Wilde. “My wife & I have found each other again & are journeying toward a healthy family with love and mutual respect,” he gushed. Goth, 28, gave birth to their baby girl in March,...
Ben Affleck caught staring at Jennifer Lopez wedding pics on Italian honeymoon
see also All the details on Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses The stylish superstar married Ben Affleck (again) in an epic... Ben Affleck just can’t get enough of new wife Jennifer Lopez. After celebrating their second wedding on the actor’s sprawling Georgia estate, Affleck and Lopez jetted off to Italy for their second honeymoon. And while the two were photographed enjoying a leisurely lunch at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como, the Oscar winner was caught staring at pictures of his blushing bride on his phone, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Affleck appeared to be appreciating one photo in particular...
Scott Disick Enjoys 'Tea Time' with Daughter Penelope and Niece North West — See the Cute Photo!
Scott Disick is spending some quality time with daughter Penelope Disick and niece North West. On Thursday, Disick, 39, shared a candid shot on Instagram of Penelope, 10, and North, 9, sipping tea together out of clear double wall mugs. While Penelope smiles for the camera, North is focused on trying to cool down her hot beverage.
PopSugar
Selena Gomez Wore a High-Cut Swimsuit She Designed Herself on Vacation
Selena Gomez is taking fans along on her tropical vacation by way of TikTok. Just a day after sharing a playful video wearing a simple black one-piece suit, the "Only Murders in the Building" star shared another glimpse of her swimwear collection on Aug 3. Rocking a celestial-print swimsuit from her own La'Mariette collaboration, she mouthed the words to a viral TikTok sound about "sucking in" your stomach. "I'm not sucking sh*t in . . . Real stomachs [are] coming the f*ck back," she said.
Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Mocks Kendall Jenner’s Inability to Cut Cucumbers
Cutting edge humor. Kylie Jenner’s friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou made fun of Kendall Jenner’s viral cucumber cutting skills in a playful new video. In the TikTok posted on Sunday, August 14, the influencer, 25, gathered with some friends to make “cucumber lime martinis.” Different angles in the video documented the various steps needed to make the drinks, including chopping slices of cucumber. Karanikolaou made sure to get a close-up for that step, which gave a nod to how Kendall awkwardly chopped the vegetable in a May episode of The Kardashians.
Ben Affleck Spoon Feeds Jennifer Lopez Before Sharing A Passionate Kiss In Italy: Photos
Ben Affleck was spotted spoon-feeding new wife Jennifer Lopez on their romantic honeymoon! The Oscar winner, 50, and “Jenny From The Block” singer, 53, were spotted dining al fresco in Lake Como, Italy on Saturday, Aug. 27 during their on-going honeymoon. It’s unclear what Ben was noshing on, however, he clearly wanted Jen to take a bite of his meal (she could be seen, however, enjoying a plate of pasta with red sauce). The two also shared a sweet kiss while at the table, just after Ben whipped out his phone to show her something.
Taylor Swift Arrives At The VMAs Draped In Diamonds In Surprise Appearance: Photos
Taylor Swift, 32, has quite a history with the MTV Video Music Awards, but that hasn’t kept her away all these years! The “cardigan” songstress looked like a million bucks as she made a surprise appearance at the 2022 VMAs at New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28 — and she walked away a big winner!
Justin Bieber Struggles To Pull His Oversized Jeans At Kendall Jenner’s 818 Party
Taking things in stride. Justin Bieber traded his usual shorts and sweats for something more fashion-forward during a night out in Malibu on Thursday, Aug. 18. The “Peaches” singer sported giant bleached jeans, which were so baggy he almost tripped over them outside the chic celeb spot Soho House, where JB and other A-listers were celebrating Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila company.
Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow Spend Quality Time Together in the Hamptons
It was a girls' day out for Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson. The two stayed cool during a recent outing in The Hamptons, New York, as Hudson, 43, wore a casual blue Aviator Nation T-shirt with a lightning bolt on it and denim shorts. She accessorized with brown gladiator sandals and blue aviator sunglasses.
