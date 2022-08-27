Read full article on original website
myburbank.com
Kimberley Clark Formally Announces Run for City Clerk Seat
Kimberley Clark, who currently serves as the Executive Assistant to the Board of Education and Superintendent for the Burbank Unified School District, has announced her candidacy to serve as the Burbank City Clerk. After graduating from John Burroughs High School, Kimberley received a B.A. in Honors English from California State University, Northridge, and an M.A. in Business Writing from Brunel University, London. She is a graduate of the 2014 Leadership Burbank class and a member of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks. An active community volunteer, Kimberley is a member of the Burbank Human Relations Council, serves as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of the Burbank Temporary Aid Center (BTAC), and is a proud supporter of many nonprofit organizations in Burbank. In 2020 she received an Honorary Service Award from the Burbank Council PTA.
citywatchla.com
Paul Koretz: In Tough Race Against Mejia
Currently Mr. Koretz is in the middle of a tough race for City Controller with first-time City-wide office candidate, Kenneth Mejia. Thinking about Paul Koretz from the perspective of residents who live in the now disenfranchised Tenth District, daily we feel the consequences and ramifications of the vote to suspend our duly elected council representative. We see the heart-breaking mass exit of high-quality public servants from our CD 10 office. What benefit did Mr. Koretz gain - if any by voting to suspend his peer? What is his agenda?
citywatchla.com
Is The LA City Council Against A Black Woman As A Council Member?
So, let's look at what the problems may be. On Friday, August 26, 2022, there was a motion filed by council president Nuri Martinez, for Heather Hutt to be appointed until there is a resolution for the possible conviction of MRT. Meanwhile, the vote met resistance from Marqueece Harris-Dawson who is a supporter of MRT, Mike Bonin who by the way was facing recall earlier this year and Monica Rodriguez who leaves a question of why she would block the appointment of a highly qualified woman serving.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Rent Control Board race all but sewn up
With three seats up for grabs in this November’s Santa Monica Rent Control Board election and three candidates qualifying for the ballot, the competition to determine who will administer the 43-year-old rent control program is all but decided. Barring the emergence of a serious write-in candidate, the new (and...
CA Coastal Commission Calls on OC to Take Down Private Fence on Controversial Back Bay Parkland
More than a year after backing down, County of Orange officials still find themselves fending off heat over nearly selling protected public parkland to a wealthy Newport Beach political donor. And the questions keep coming from various directions. First, it was from Newport Beach residents who deemed the sale an...
foxla.com
Nearly 70% of LAUSD teachers consider leaving education profession: study
LOS ANGELES - A new report released Monday revealed 70% of educators within the Los Angeles Unified School District have seriously considered leaving the profession due to the material conditions within the district, according to United Teachers Los Angeles. The report, "Burned Out, Priced Out: Solutions to the Educator Shortage...
pasadenanow.com
Interim City Manager and School Superintendent Issue Joint Statement in Aftermath of San Rafael School Incident
Pasadena Interim City Manager Cynthia Kurtz and Pasadena Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Brian McDonald released a joint communique Friday afternoon. “Much has transpired after the incident at San Rafael Elementary School. There have been many difficult conversations in the City and in the District that have surfaced pain points and areas where we can and must grow. It’s now time to look to the future and to put to work what we have all learned together.
msn.com
LAUSD teachers to boycott first of 4 scheduled 'optional' instructional days
Los Angeles Unified School District teachers have voted overwhelmingly to boycott the first of four "optional'' instruction days that were added to the LAUSD's academic calendar this year without union negotiations. "The union representing the teachers announced the vote results Friday. The district chose to add these 'Accelerated Days' at...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Expanded hours coming to libraries including reopening of Fairview Branch
With opening hours expanding 38% over current schedules and the addition of seven full-time-equivalent employees, the City of Santa Monica is spending a half-million dollars to enhance its library services for at least the next 12 months, which will include the long-awaited reopening of the Fairview Branch Library. During a...
Teachers Will Boycott First ‘Optional’ Day Of LAUSD’s Extended School Year, Union Says
LAUSD has set aside four extra days to combat learning loss. UTLA accused the district of having no plan to use these days effectively.
Rick Caruso’s blockbuster bid to be mayor of LA flops with voters
Ultra-wealthy businessman Rick Caruso dropped $40 million on the primary campaign for mayor. But his investment is showing poor returns.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood, LA County continue to deny release of documents related to outside legal fees
INGLEWOOD – The city of Inglewood and County of Los Angeles share an outside legal firm n common, Miller Barondess. It appears that Skipp Miller, who co-owns the firm, is the “go to” legal mind to represent both entities on high profile matters. It also begs the question if attorney-client privilege is being circumvented and if MB is being paid for activities that falls outside of their purview.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor’s daughter back in court today
LOS ANGELES – The daughter of Inglewood Mayor James Butts is back in court today for charges stemming from an April 2016 attack on her landlord. It was reported in 2019 that Ashley Melissa Butts plead guilty to the charges and faced sentencing and was due to be sentenced in November of that year.
Harris discusses midterm elections at Newport Coast DNC fundraiser
Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to depart from Los Angeles International Airport today aboard Air Force 2, bound for Orlando, Florida, ending a five-day trip to Southern California that included speaking at a DNC fundraiser.
nypressnews.com
15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week as Municipal Water District crews repair pipeline
Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California’s worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a...
LA County of Public Health issues ocean water use warning for LA County beaches, including Topanga Canyon Beach
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:. Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica. Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey. Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro. Topanga...
Santa Monica Daily Press
City of Malibu Continues Opposition to County Action to Move Juvenile Prisoners to Santa Monica Mountains Near Malibu
The City of Malibu continued its strong opposition to the action by the County of Los Angeles to move high-risk juvenile prisoners, many of whom were convicted of serious and violent crimes, including murder, to the Santa Monica Mountains just north of Malibu, filing an official letter of protest with the County on July 13.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica Student Studied Chinese (Mandarin) on U.S. Department of State NSLI-Y Scholarship
Alexander Levin of Santa Monica, California, studied Chinese (Mandarin) for six weeks through a National Security Language Initiative for Youth (NSLI‑Y) Virtual Summer Intensive scholarship. NSLI‑Y is a program of the. U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) that promotes the study of Arabic,...
theavtimes.com
“Energy for Palmdale’s Independent Choice” to launch Oct. 1
PALMDALE – Palmdale residents and businesses will soon have a new default energy provider: Energy for Palmdale’s Independent Choice (EPIC). Residential customers will automatically be enrolled in EPIC starting on October 1, 2022, and commercial customers on March 1, 2023. “EPIC offers our community a locally controlled choice...
The Port of Long Beach should reject Queen Mary control, Assemblyman says
Patrick O’Donnell, who represents Long Beach in the state Assembly and is retiring at the end of his current term, is the highest profile official to criticize the city’s proposed transfer of control over the ship to the Port of Long Beach. The post The Port of Long Beach should reject Queen Mary control, Assemblyman says appeared first on Long Beach Post.
