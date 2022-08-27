Read full article on original website
Related
Anyone can now sign up for DuckDuckGo’s private email service
DuckDuckGo's closed beta for its email service is now available for everyone. Deposit PhotosTrackers are vital for companies' profit margins. This new email service keeps them out of your inbox.
itechpost.com
DuckDuckGo's Email Protection Service Now Available for Everyone to Use
The free tracking interceptor service is now available for the public so they can get their own @duck.com email address. Up to 320 billion spam emails are sent every day, and up to 94% of malware is delivered through spam emails. In addition, more than half of all global email traffic is spam, which is why email users are often left to rely on their email provider's spam protection technologies or fend for themselves. But now, tech developers like DuckDuckGo are addressing the need for better spam protection.
DuckDuckGo launches email service that rids inbox of secret trackers
Google rival DuckDuckGo has launched a free email service that intercepts trackers targeting people’s accounts.The privacy-focussed compay made a name for itself through its non-invasive search engine and web browser, with the new Email Protection service offering protection for people using popular clients like Gmail.Email Protection works as an extra layer to people’s existing email addresses, serving as a forwarding service to block hidden trackers like location targeting. It also allows users to create unlimited throwaway accounts, which can be used to sign up to websites and other online platgorms.After launching a beta version of Email Protection last year, DuckDuckGo...
Security Experts Say You Need To Disable This Location Setting ASAP On Your iPhone To Protect Your Data
Anyone who has ever said out loud, “I could really use a new vacuum cleaner” only to be confronted moments later with ads upon ads on their phones of — what else? — vacuum cleaners, knows all too well: your devices are listening. What’s more: your devices can track your whereabouts without much effort. The intention may be to make your life more convenient. After all, it could prove very convenient to climb into your car when you’re half asleep in the morning and have your phone remember the directions to that out-of-the-way gym you’ve been frequenting these days. But this convenience comes at a cost. Your privacy could be easily breached if anyone gets their hands on your data, which would basically provide a road map of all of your locations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
Android users: Delete these 35 apps now to protect your financial information
Cybersecurity experts are warning Android users to delete some 35 apps that compromised Google’s security by sneaking into the Pay Store. So far, the malicious apps have been downloaded more than two million times putting that number of devices at risk of data theft and hacking. Delete these apps.
CNET
Have You Cleared Your iPhone Cache This Month?
Your iPhone lets you browse the internet for virtually anything. Looking for a new recipe? Easy. Need a new internet provider? You can do that, too. Trying to figure out which actor appeared in the most 007 movies? Just search online. (The answer: Desmond Llewelyn, who appeared as Q in 17 Bond films from the '60s through the '90s.)
TechCrunch
T-Mobile phones will connect to Starlink for free starting next year
SpaceX’s Elon Musk and T-Mobile’s Mike Sievert announced the “technology alliance” at the space company’s Starbase in Texas. “It’s a lot like putting a cellular tower in the sky, just a lot harder,” said Sievert. “Your phone doesn’t really know it’s connecting for space. It’ll think it’s connected to a cell tower, because that phone is using industry standard technology communication protocols and it has the spectrum already built in, as the vast majority of phones in circulation today do.”
How to delete your Google search history
Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ohmymag.co.uk
Android users: Samsung wants to pay you to make a switch. Here’s how
If you have an Android phone, Samsung is offering you a chance to upgrade to its newest phone models with little or no cost to you. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 phones – both foldable devices – will go on sale on August 25, with prices ranging between £999 and £1,650. But, you can benefit from this sweet deal that the Korean tech giant is offering.
Is Your iPhone Being Tracked? Here’s How To Know, According To Security Experts
Is there anything more anxiety-causing than thinking about your phone being tracked? Unfortunately, that’s the reality of having an iPhone these days. Hackers have become more sophisticated in their abilities to infiltrate devices and you could go weeks or even months before you realize it’s happening. In the meantime, someone can gain access to your data and files. But you can fight back. The more you know about the signs that your phone is being tracked, the better equipped you’ll be to combat the problem, take action, and keep hackers out of your personal business. Tech Expert Calvin Willis here at the software site moosoft.com, tells SHEFinds.com how to tell if your iPhone is being tracked — and what to do if you suspect it is.
The Windows Club
Stop Firefox from asking for permissions from new sites
If you want to stop Firefox from asking for permissions from new sites, this article could be handy for you. You can prevent new sites from asking for Camera, Location, Microphone, Notifications, and Virtual Reality permissions in the Firefox browser with the help of the Local Group Policy Editor and Registry Editor.
TechSpot
10 out of 15 major wireless carriers disclosed their practices for collecting and storing user geolocation data
Bottom line: Last month, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel contacted 15 of the top mobile providers to ask specific questions about how their company handled data retention, privacy, and security. She took the inquiry one step further last Thursday and made the carrier responses available to the general public. The responses indicate that 10 out of 15 carriers employed data-related practices that collected and stored geolocation data, often without the user's knowledge and with no ability to opt-out of it.
How to delete cookies on Android phones
Android phone users wishing to clean up the cookies they may have downloaded when surfing the Internet. May be interested to know that it is very easy to clear and delete cookies on Android phones from browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Samsung’s official Internet browser and more. Deleting...
Valve is updating its aging Steam mobile app with an improved design and new features
What just happened? While many people have Valve's Steam app installed on their mobile devices, it's often used for little more than the Steam Guard account authentication feature. The company knows this, and so is testing an updated version of the app that's a lot more appealing to users. The...
Cult of Mac
Massive Truecaller for iPhone update promises significantly better spam call detection
Truecaller is rolling out a new update for its iPhone app that has been completely reworked from the ground up. The company now promises 10x better identification of spam calls. Truecaller has never worked as reliably on iPhones as it does on Android. The company aims to finally solve this...
How to switch from Samsung default apps to Google apps on Galaxy Watch 5
Thanks to Wear OS 3, you can finally ditch all of Samsung's apps and use Google's various apps as the default on the Galaxy Watch 5. Here's how you can make the switch on your own smartwatch.
CNBC
There are a bunch of hidden menus on your iPhone. Here’s how to use them
If you haven’t used an iPhone before, or are relatively new to it, you may not know some of the gestures that can reveal some hidden menus. You can search your whole iPhone, switch between apps, access widgets or quickly access shortcuts to things like your flashlight or Wi-Fi controls.
Google Search is testing a way to point you toward shorter articles
Google has a knack for keeping its search results helpful and up to date, and while that's exactly why we turn to it as often as we do, how often do you find yourself looking up what should be a simple question, but find yourself sucked down the rabbit hole, clicking link after link as you chase down more info? With as easy as it is to get caught up with longer, more detailed results than we have time for, Google is now testing a new label to help you identify shorter reading material.
FTC sues data broker for selling people's sensitive location data, including abortion center visits
What just happened? The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is suing data broker Kochava over allegations it violated millions of people's privacy by selling their precise locations using data from their phones. The information made it possible to discover unsuspecting phone users' visits to sensitive places such as homeless and domestic violence shelters, addiction recovery facilities, and reproductive health clinics.
LAW・
ohmymag.co.uk
Google warns Gmail users about new cyberattack that can read their emails
Google, parent company of Gmail, is warning users of the popular email service about a security breach that makes it possible for hackers to read their emails. The threat was detected by Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) which disclosed that the threat is targeting a small group of users based in Iran, Forbes News reports.
TechSpot
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
532K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0