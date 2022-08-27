Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSLS
Beamer 2.0 is on the rise at South Carolina
Columbia, SC. – It’s football season in the south. The humidity pushes down on you like a hot steamy blanket. But in Columbia, the weather bows down to the breath of fresh air — that is second-year head football coach Shane Beamer. “There’s always excitement when a...
Everything Shane Beamer said before Georgia State
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and his team are eager to open up the 2022 season on Saturday as it welcomes Georgia State to Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks will look to take another step forward this season after going 7-6 in Beamer's first season at the helm. In his...
Everything Rattler said before South Carolina debut
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks will take the field for the first time in the 2022 season as they welcome Georgia State to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday. Heading into his first regular season game as a Gamecock, Rattler said he is excited to finally have the chance...
247Sports
South Carolina football recruiting: Gamecocks in 'best spot' for 5-star Nyckoles Harbor
South Carolina has previously been mentioned as the "hot school to watch" for 2023 five-star Nyckoles Harbor, and now the Gamecocks may be leading for the nation's top-ranked athlete. South Carolina's recruiting momentum continued following Monday's commitment from four-star edge Desmond Umeozulu, leading 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn to mention the Gamecocks' pursuit of Harbor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Carolina football culture in a great place
Apparently obvious to many, one coach in the Southeastern Conference withstanding, it seems pretty clear that the culture within the South Carolina football program is so bright, it needs shades. A strong culture doesn’t promise wins, but wins are a helluva lot more likely when there’s complete buy-in from top to bottom.
Where South Carolina would rank with a commitment from Umeozulu
South Carolina is among the schools in the mix for four-star defensive end Desmond Umeozulu, who’s set to announce a commitment on Monday morning at 11 a.m. Umeozulu (Upper Marlboro, Md.) lists three other finalists: Ohio State, North Carolina and Pittsburgh. He’s the No. 21-ranked edge in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.
University of South Carolina changing mascot’s name over rooster dispute
The live rooster, affectionately known as Sir Big Spur, is being forced to change its name due to a dispute between the bird's former and current owners.
Gamecocks, ESM join in groundbreaking NIL project
The South Carolina Board of Trustees approved a deal on Monday that will have the athletics department at the forefront of Name, Image and Likeness opportunities for college student-athletes. The University has entered into a partnership with Everett Sports Marketing, “a global sports management firm that provides branding and marketing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBF
University of South Carolina announces new name for live mascot
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - University of South Carolina Athletics announced the new name for their live gamecock mascot. According to officials, the live mascot will now be known as “The General” in honor of the Revolutionary War General Thomas Sumter, whose nickname “Fighting Gamecock” created the original moniker for South Carolina athletics.
WLTX.com
Gamecock guards spend Saturday hosting a fall basketball camp
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On the wall in the Cardinal Newman gymansium hangs numerous banners honoring former Cardinal athletes who played at a high level. Chico Carter, Jr. has a banner recognizing his accomplishments which includes his position as the program's all-time leading scorer. Carter was back at his alma...
counton2.com
The 10 most competitive high schools in SC
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — South Carolina’s most competitive public high schools, where students earned better grades in classes and scores on standardized tests, are statistically more likely to prepare kids for success in college. However, the best indicator we have to predict the success of a child in...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New Publix store coming to Columbia, South Carolina
Publix Food Markets on Tuesday revealed in an email to WGB it has executed a lease on a new store in Columbia, South Carolina, adding to its already 65 stores in the state. While details are limited, the 45,000-square-foot store will be located at the Market at Spears Creek at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road in Columbia, Publix said. Currently, there are 15 Publix stores in Columbia listed on the grocery retailer's website.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is The Best Late-Night Restaurant In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best restaurants around the country open late, including this spot in South Carolina.
Best company to work for in South Carolina is based in New Jersey: Forbes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Forbes has released its annual list of top employers across the country - and in each state - which reveals some interesting data about South Carolina. One of the bigger surprises for South Carolina, to some, might be that the top spot on the list didn't go to a company based in South Carolina. And of the top 10, half are actually companies based elsewhere in the country.
7 deer illegally shot in South Carolina, game warden says
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County. According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter. Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in the hunter’s […]
Convoy of near 200 trucks rumbles into Columbia for important cause
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly 200 truckers gathered Saturday morning at the South Carolina Farmers Market for a good cause. While helping to raise money for the Special Olympics, they also brought attention to the national concerns affecting the Midlands. Families and Friends of those in the Special Olympics gathered,...
FOX Carolina
Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, Alot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens County....
FOX Carolina
‘I freaked out,’ Atlanta man wins lottery while visiting friends in Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone recently won $300,000 while visiting friends in the Upstate. The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg to buy a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket. According to the...
WLTX.com
South Carolina Hurricane Season and what to expect going forward
COLUMBIA, S.C. — At the beginning of the month we introduced you to the Saharan Air Layer. This sand suspended in the atmosphere continues to be an issue when it comes to tropical development in in 2022. Tropical systems thrive in a moist environment and the Saharan dust chokes off any developing systems in the tropics.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina lottery ticket worth big bucks sold in Gaffney, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An unsuspecting but no doubt hopeful Upstate Powerball player will win big bucks if they come forward with their winning ticket. South Carolina Education Lottery officials said a player, who added Double Play to their Powerball ticket they bought in Gaffney, won $50,000 in Saturday night's drawing.
247Sports
47K+
Followers
365K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0