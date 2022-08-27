Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Woman describes assault in Covington, police investigate several incidents
COVINGTON, Ky. — A Covington woman warns people about walking the streets alone after she said a man groped her near Mainstrasse. On Friday, Jade Thrasher was walking to meet her friends for dinner when she recalls a man jumping out from behind a building and aggressively grabbing her.
Fox 19
Suspect arrested 15 years after woman’s violent rape at NKY hotel
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 15-year search for the suspect in a woman’s rape at a Northern Kentucky hotel yielded an arrest Wednesday, according to court documents. Ian Angel, 47, of Union, is behind bars at the Kenton County Jail on charges of rape and robbery, jail records show.
WKRC
SWAT responds to home where Brown Co. man barricades self, harms son
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was arrested on Wednesday morning after a SWAT team was called to a home in Georgetown. Police responded to a call about a suicidal, barricaded person on White Oak Valley. A SWAT team and negotiators were called to the scene. Police say that...
WLWT 5
Hamilton man accused of trying to snatch 6-year-old appears in court
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton man accused of trying to kidnap a 6-year-old girl as she was throwing out trash in a garbage can appeared in a Butler County courtroom Wednesday. Deric McPherson, 33, was indicted on five counts which include two counts of abduction, two counts of unlawful restraint and one count of gross sexual imposition.
WKRC
NKY neighborhood hit by wave of break-ins as thieves hit 18 cars
ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) - A Northern Kentucky community is angry and taking inventory after a string of car break-ins. Thieves hit 18 victims and counting, as more people are just realizing they were targeted. And these thieves may not realize how important some of these items were to people. Certainly,...
Fox 19
1 of 3 men arrested in connection with 1989 NKY murder found not guilty
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (FOX19) - One of three men arrested in connection with a 1989 cold case murder has been found not guilty. Shawn Satchwell was found not guilty of murder in connection with the killing of Bernard “Cowboy” Hopkins, according to the Gallatin County clerk of court. Hopkins...
Couple sentenced after authorities remove 43 ‘malnourished, injured’ animals from Germantown farm
GERMANTOWN — A couple, who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty after agents removed 43 animals from their property, avoided jail time as they were sentenced. A Miamisburg municipal court judge put 37 year old Joshua Gaul and 35 year old Amy Driscoll on probation and ordered them to pay the humane society for the animals that were removed and are being adopted.
Fox 19
Driver sentenced in death of beloved West Side restaurant worker
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The driver who killed a man in East Price Hill in 2020 could spend the next six years behind bars after a Hamilton County Common Pleas judge sentenced him Tuesday. The driver was high on cocaine and Fentanyl at the time of the crash, according to court...
eaglecountryonline.com
Greendale Police Seeking Public's Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspects
Photos via Greendale Police. (Greendale, Ind.) – Greendale Police are seeking the public’s assistance. Surveillance photos were released Tuesday of suspects connected to the theft of scrap metal. Police say the photo quality is not great, but it’s the best they have been provided at this time.
Fox 19
Couple plead guilty to charges in baby boy’s traumatic death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother and her boyfriend pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges in connection with the death of a 5-month-old boy found badly injured in the home the couple shared in 2021. *WARNING: Story contains graphic details*. Shakayla Sams, the boy’s mother, and her boyfriend, Donta Farrier, pleaded guilty...
WLWT 5
Police close Glenway Avenue following crash in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Glenway Avenue is closed due to a vehicle fire in Price Hill, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police responded to reports of a vehicle crash into a pole at 12:35 p.m. Police have closed Glenway Avenue...
WLWT 5
Who killed Brittany Stykes? Parents continue their fight for answers nine years later
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — Nine years after a 22-year-old pregnant mother was found dead in her Jeep alongside a Brown County road, her killer remains free. Brittany Stykes was found shot to death on Aug. 28, 2013. Her 14-month-old daughter, Aubree, had also been shot, but survived her injuries.
WLWT 5
Afroman speaks out after Adams County deputies raid rapper's home
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — A warrant led to the search of singer and rapper Afroman's property in Adams County. Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, moved to Adams County around 2007 after he met a woman. The "Crazy Rap (Colt 45)" rapper stated that he was in Chicago at the time of the raid on Aug. 21.
Times Gazette
Lynchburg man indicted on domestic charge
WILMINGTON — A former Lynchburg man who is a domestic violence repeat offender has been indicted on a charge of domestic violence (DV). Grand jurors indicted Charles E. McCrobie, 40, of Martinsville, and formerly of Lynchburg, alleging he committed domestic violence on May 4, 2022. McCrobie has two prior...
WKRC
Small child walks out of Northern Kentucky school; parents want answers
WARSAW, Ky. (WKRC) - A small child walked away from the Gallatin County Lower Elementary School in Warsaw Friday afternoon, and now parents want answers as to how that could have happened. The first call to emergency dispatchers came in around 12:45 Friday afternoon. In the call, a woman asks...
WLWT 5
3 detained after high school students fight near UC campus, police say
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police responded to reports of a fight outside Starbucks near the University of Cincinnati campus, early Tuesday evening. According to police, hundreds of students were standing outside the shops on UC campus. A viewer shared a video from the scene with WLWT. In the video, you...
WKRC
17-year-old charged with raping child
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A teenager was taken into custody after he was accused of raping a child. Authorities say 17-year-old Michael Jackson, III raped a girl under the age of 13. The crime allegedly happened some time between the beginning of February and the end of March. Jackson is being...
WLWT 5
Coroner: Toddler dies following Carthage crash that killed woman
CINCINNATI — A toddler has diedfollowing a crash last week that also killed a 27-year-old woman in Carthage, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office says. The Coroner says 1-year-old Luka Drummond has died as part of a crash that happened last Thursday that killed 27-year-old Nancy Johnson. The crash happened...
WLWT 5
New details emerge about suspect arrested for hit-and-run that killed Covington mother
NEWPORT, Ky. — A man arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a Covington mother was arraigned in court Friday. Now, new details are emerging about the alleged driver's record on the road. According to court documents, 60-year-old Mark Phipps was arrested less than a month ago for...
1 man dead, another arrested after early morning Florence shooting
Just after midnight Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Becky Court in Florence for reports of a shooting.
Northern Kentucky Tribune
