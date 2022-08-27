ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, KY

Hamilton man accused of trying to snatch 6-year-old appears in court

HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton man accused of trying to kidnap a 6-year-old girl as she was throwing out trash in a garbage can appeared in a Butler County courtroom Wednesday. Deric McPherson, 33, was indicted on five counts which include two counts of abduction, two counts of unlawful restraint and one count of gross sexual imposition.
NKY neighborhood hit by wave of break-ins as thieves hit 18 cars

ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) - A Northern Kentucky community is angry and taking inventory after a string of car break-ins. Thieves hit 18 victims and counting, as more people are just realizing they were targeted. And these thieves may not realize how important some of these items were to people. Certainly,...
1 of 3 men arrested in connection with 1989 NKY murder found not guilty

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (FOX19) - One of three men arrested in connection with a 1989 cold case murder has been found not guilty. Shawn Satchwell was found not guilty of murder in connection with the killing of Bernard “Cowboy” Hopkins, according to the Gallatin County clerk of court. Hopkins...
Couple sentenced after authorities remove 43 ‘malnourished, injured’ animals from Germantown farm

GERMANTOWN — A couple, who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty after agents removed 43 animals from their property, avoided jail time as they were sentenced. A Miamisburg municipal court judge put 37 year old Joshua Gaul and 35 year old Amy Driscoll on probation and ordered them to pay the humane society for the animals that were removed and are being adopted.
Couple plead guilty to charges in baby boy’s traumatic death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother and her boyfriend pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges in connection with the death of a 5-month-old boy found badly injured in the home the couple shared in 2021. *WARNING: Story contains graphic details*. Shakayla Sams, the boy’s mother, and her boyfriend, Donta Farrier, pleaded guilty...
Police close Glenway Avenue following crash in Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Glenway Avenue is closed due to a vehicle fire in Price Hill, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police responded to reports of a vehicle crash into a pole at 12:35 p.m. Police have closed Glenway Avenue...
Afroman speaks out after Adams County deputies raid rapper's home

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — A warrant led to the search of singer and rapper Afroman's property in Adams County. Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, moved to Adams County around 2007 after he met a woman. The "Crazy Rap (Colt 45)" rapper stated that he was in Chicago at the time of the raid on Aug. 21.
Lynchburg man indicted on domestic charge

WILMINGTON — A former Lynchburg man who is a domestic violence repeat offender has been indicted on a charge of domestic violence (DV). Grand jurors indicted Charles E. McCrobie, 40, of Martinsville, and formerly of Lynchburg, alleging he committed domestic violence on May 4, 2022. McCrobie has two prior...
17-year-old charged with raping child

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A teenager was taken into custody after he was accused of raping a child. Authorities say 17-year-old Michael Jackson, III raped a girl under the age of 13. The crime allegedly happened some time between the beginning of February and the end of March. Jackson is being...
Coroner: Toddler dies following Carthage crash that killed woman

CINCINNATI — A toddler has diedfollowing a crash last week that also killed a 27-year-old woman in Carthage, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office says. The Coroner says 1-year-old Luka Drummond has died as part of a crash that happened last Thursday that killed 27-year-old Nancy Johnson. The crash happened...
