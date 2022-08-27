ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death notices for Aug. 18-23

By News Staff
 3 days ago
North County death notices

  • Dennis Leroy Spoolstra, age 77, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 21. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Vickie Stewart, age 63, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Suzanne West, age 65, of Parkfield, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 18. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

