Death notices for Aug. 18-23

– Karl Richard Hansen, 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on July 11, 2022, after a prolonged struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. Karl was born January 1949 in Glendale, Calif., to Rudolph C. and Helen E. Hansen, the second of four siblings. He grew up in College Greens Sacramento, where his parents channeled his precocious interest in electricity into classes with the local 4H club. After serving in Cam Ranh Bay Vietnam, Karl attended and graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering and metallurgy with a concentration in welding. Except for a brief time in Van Nuys, Calif., after college, he lived in San Luis Obispo County for the rest of his life.

