Read full article on original website
Related
MotorAuthority
Pebble Beach Best of Show, Bugatti Mistral, Koenigsegg CC850: Today's Car News
A 1932 Duesenberg won Best of Show at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The award hasn't been given to an American car since 2013, and it went to a Mercedes-Benz in 2021. The Duesenberg is owned by Lee and Penny Anderson of Naples, Florida. Concours Chairman Sandra Button described the car as a combination of "American might and European style."
Top Speed
Making A Case for an Electric Bugatti EB110 Revival
Bugatti has been around since 1909. This has given the French brand time to give us some amazing automobiles and steel the title of the fastest car in the world four times. Under Rimac ownership, Bugatti is preparing to embrace electrification, and it will do that through hybridization at first. Everyone is talking about [the Bugatti Chiron successor, but here are a few reasons why the next Bugatti hypercar might, instead, be influenced by the EB110.
Porsche once built a bizarre convertible Cayenne SUV with two rear ends
Porsche built a convertible version of the Cayenne SUV once, and you have to see it to believe it. The automaker has revealed the concept vehicle for the first time as part of the SUV's 20th anniversary celebration. The two-door design study was one of several alternate takes on the...
MotorAuthority
Aston Martin Valhalla minimalist interior shown quietly during Pebble Beach
The Aston Martin Valhalla supercar's interior got a low key reveal during the recent Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, showing a minimalist design. Aston last Friday tweeted a video showing interior details of a Valhalla prototype that was displayed at Pebble. The cockpit sports a square steering wheel backed by large shift paddles, copious carbon fiber, and little else.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fordauthority.com
Prototype Ford 7.3L V8 Godzilla Intake Manifold Appears To Deliver: Video
Back in 2020, the naturally-aspirated Ford 7.3L V8 Godzilla powerplant was added to the Ford Performance catalog in crate engine form, and just last month, the automaker began selling a complete powertrain package including that particular engine along with the Ford Super Duty 10R140 transmission. Thus far, the Godzilla V8 has proven to be quite the powerhouse, even with modest modifications, though the production powerplant isn’t a great fit in some applications. However, as we learned just last week, Ford has been working on a new intake manifold that aims to rectify that issue, and early testing by YouTuber REVan Evan proves that it’s more than up to the task.
yankodesign.com
This Porsche inspired speedboat is an amphibious 911 for automotive collectors
The Porsche 911 has stamped its authority on the roads all these years with the unique design and power to keep fans interested. So, what more could that Porsche 911 cabriolet be? A speedboat riding the waters in that sublime Porsche style, perhaps!. This Amphibious 911 is a Craig Craft...
Absurd 2,500-HP GMC Sierra Sleeper Truck Hides a 10.3L V8 and Twin Turbos
Nelson Racing EnginesCome for the unsuspecting race truck, stay for the crazy dyno clip with glowing pipes.
This 1914 Ford Model T Is the World’s Oldest RV, and It’s for Sale
BonhamsEver seen an RV that predates World War I?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Hits 203 MPH Top Speed On Autobahn With Ease
The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton's Panama Sandal Puts Luxury Footwear in Sport Mode
Following the release of its playful $2,280 USD James Ping Pong Set earlier this week,. has returned with a sporty new footwear delivery: the Panama Sandal. Constructed with a breathable, open-toe design, the head-turning sandal fronts a bicolor upper composed of technical materials and rubber, as well as a matching outsole made with flexible micro. Adjustable velcro straps tie the piece together and decorate the top of the lightweight offering with Monogram-Flower motifs in stand-out tones. Meanwhile, the back strap proudly hosts the statement-making Louis Vuitton signature.
Ferrari F12 Makes 209 MPH On The Autobahn Look Easy
It's safe to say that the Ferrari F12, or officially the F12berlinetta, broke the industry when it was introduced in 2012. With a naturally aspirated V12 engine under its hood, the nameplate won Top Gear's "The Supercar of the Year 2012" award. The 6.3-liter F140 FC 12-banger won awards as well, namely the 2013 International Engine of the Year Award in the Best Performance category and Best Engine above 4.0 liters.
The Z Evolution: How Nissan Reinvented the Smart, Soulful Sports Car
For over 50 years, the Z has been Nissan’s charming, if slightly under-the-radar, answer to American muscle: a two-seat, V6-powered, rear-wheel-drive sports car with a sticker price targeting the Everyman. It’s a niche, for sure. When the Z is mentioned in a car-shopping scenario it’s often with an “oh yeah,” as in, “Oh yeah, I […]
Mercedes G-Class Returns For 2023, But At A Price
Across the world's most affluent areas, there's one common thread - the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. From Beverly Hills to The Hamptons, the boxy Benz is the preferred choice of propulsion for the world's elite. Sadly, supply chain issues forced Mercedes Benz to retire the V8-powered Mercedes (and several of its siblings) for the entirety of 2022 before reopening orders for certain models like the GLS 580 later on.
Top Speed
Every Reason Why the Honda Rebel 1100 Is A Great Cruiser
The Japanese have a strange relationship with the cruiser motorcycle. Many attempts have slavishly followed the American template of a large displacement V-twin engine in a long, low, and heavy chassis, with questionable dynamics and equally questionable aesthetics. With the Rebel 1100, Honda has dared to take a completely different route and the results are impressive.
2024 Ford Mustang Sings A V8 Song In Latest Instagram Teaser
The latest teaser for the 2024 Ford Mustang gives us our best taste of the sound of the new pony car's V8 engine. We don't have to wait too long to see the whole thing because the unveiling is on September 14. Judging by this teaser, the new Mustang makes...
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y Daily Driver: New Owner Covers The Pros And Cons
Tesla Model 3 owner Glenn just splurged for a Model Y after the electric crossover finally made its way to New Zealand. Clearly, he liked the Model 3 or he wouldn't be investing in its larger and pricier sibling. Glenn talks about what sets the Model 3 and Model Y apart and highlights the many pros and cons of having a Model Y as a daily driver.
insideevs.com
Beat-Up Tesla Cybertruck Found Wearing Special Equipment
As you may have seen on social media, an updated Tesla Cybertruck prototype was spotted on a semi-truck trailer, and sadly, not a Tesla Semi. The massive electric truck appears to have just come from having a bit of fun, and it may be heading out for another does. However, aside from its beat-up condition, people quickly took interest in the equipment that's been placed on the truck.
Some Cool Cars Sold For Less Than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week
The 2022 Monterey Car Week came through with some unexpected heroes. The post Some Cool Cars Sold For Less Than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
An automobile tuner just designed the most drag coefficient car ever
Mercedes’ flagship electric vehicle, EQS 450+, tuned by Brabus, became the most drag coefficient vehicle with a CD value of 0.18. The vehicle received an aerodynamic body kit — perfected in the wind tunnel — to make the zero-emissions sedan even sleeker. With a Cd of 0.20,...
Watch DJ Khaled Show Off His Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Rainbow in a New Video
Future, DJ Khaled and Lil Baby busted out some very big timepieces for their new single “Big Time.” During the four-minute video, the rap trio proudly showcases three different versions of Audemars Piguet’s iconic Royal Oak. It’s not exactly surprising considering the song’s chorus pays a heavy-handed homage to the relatively new rainbow reference with the line, “Rainbow Audemar, bitch, I’m big time.” Released in July 2021, this particular RO sports an intricate openworked dial set with 32 baguette-cut tsavorites, emeralds, topazes, tanzanites, amethysts and colored sapphires. It can be clearly spotted on the wrist of DJ Khaled as he unabashedly points...
Comments / 1