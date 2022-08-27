ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narcity

Vancouver Airport Was A Mess This Weekend & Lineups Lasted Hours Into The Night

Flying from the Vancouver airport turned out to be absolute chaos for travellers this weekend, with much longer waiting lines than anticipated. In a Twitter post on August 28, YVR attributed the delay to a 'staffing shortage' at the end of the airport's contracted security screening provider, CASTA (Canadian Air Transport Security Authority). "Passengers are seeing longer than normal lines at screening points," it added.
