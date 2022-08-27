Read full article on original website
Vancouver Airport Was A Mess This Weekend & Lineups Lasted Hours Into The Night
Flying from the Vancouver airport turned out to be absolute chaos for travellers this weekend, with much longer waiting lines than anticipated. In a Twitter post on August 28, YVR attributed the delay to a 'staffing shortage' at the end of the airport's contracted security screening provider, CASTA (Canadian Air Transport Security Authority). "Passengers are seeing longer than normal lines at screening points," it added.
Canada Is Getting A Brand New Airline & It's An 'All-Canadian Airline That Is All About Value'
Looking for a cheap flight from Canada? A new airline is coming to Canada's runways and it's promising all-Canadian service at an ultra-low price. On August 26, Canada Jetlines confirmed its first scheduled flight for the Toronto to Calgary route is set to take off in September. It will be...
Lotto 6/49 Winner In Alberta Bagged $17M & Scanned His Ticket 8 Times Before He Believed It
An Edmonton man found himself "confused and in disbelief" when he realized he had won the Lotto 6/49 draw. He actually had to scan his ticket eight times before the news sank in. Pritpal Chahal is Alberta's latest multimillionaire after winning the July 30, Lotto 6/49 draw, with a jackpot...
A New 'Rage Index' Shows What Canadians Are Most Angry About & Some May Surprise You
What's made you mad this month? A new "rage index" considers the general mood of Canadians regarding the government, the economy and more, and the inaugural study has concluded that Canada is a country that is currently "grumpy." The research — created by Pollara Strategic Insights — aims to gauge...
Housing Prices In Canada Could Drop By 25% In Early 2023 According To Experts & Here's Why
Canadian homebuyers could expect some relief coming their way next year, as housing prices in Canada are expected to plunge. A new report by TD Canada has found that Canadian housing prices in 2023 could drop by up to 25% in the first quarter. Places that are expected to see...
A Grandma Just Became An Ontario Lottery Winner & She's Using It To Spoil Her Grandkids
Who doesn't want their grandma to become an Ontario lottery winner? Not only is it wholesome, but a little extra in your birthday card next year couldn't hurt in this economy. According to OLG, Richmond Hill resident Sophie Leung won an impressive $121,811.40 after grabbing the second place prize in the July 9, 2022, Lotto 6/49 draw.
A Vancouver Food Blogger Shares 6 Local Omakase Spots & Some Options Won't Break Your Wallet
For the uninitiated, omakase is "a form of Japanese dining in which guests leave themselves in the hands of a chef and receive a meal which is seasonal, elegant, artistic and uses the finest ingredients available," according to the Michelin Guide website. Vancouver is filled with tons of amazing omakase...
An Automotive Worker Trolled His Friend Right After Becoming An Ontario Lottery Winner
An Ontario lottery winner dished out the comeback of a lifetime after a co-worker teased them at the perfect moment. According to OLG, Schomberg resident Chris Leggatt won an incredible $70,828.60 after scoring the second place prize in the August 2, 2022, Lotto Max draw. The automotive worker, who's been...
Canada's New Winter Forecast Calls For An Early Start To The Season & 'Bouts Of Sneaky Cold'
A new edition of Canada's winter forecast has been released and it calls for an early start to the season with "bouts of sneaky cold" across the country!. The Old Farmer's Almanac put out its annual forecast for the winter season in Canada and said that "many Canadians will be hit by surprise shots of extra-deep cold."
Here's What's Open & Closed This Labour Day 2022 In Ontario
With summer on its last legs and Labour Day 2022 right around the corner, time is of the essence. So don't be the guy bumming beers because you forgot the LCBO was closed. Not the vibe. Luckily for you, we've compiled a need-to-know list of what'll be open and closed...
I Grew Up In Vancouver & Here Are 7 Local Restaurants You Have To Try At Least Once
I grew up near Vancouver. And as a foodie, it goes without saying that I've been a regular at various restaurants around the city. I love taste-testing new dishes and exploring new restaurants; but there are a few that I keep coming back to, time and again. So, if you're...
7 Secret Beaches Around Toronto Where You Can Bask On Velvety Sand Shores
Summer isn't over yet, and there's still time to soak up some sun on the beach. These soft sandy shores are a road trip away from Toronto, and you can enjoy crystal blue waters and more at these spots. Get your friends together and spend the day in a sandy...
Canada’s Largest Wine Fest Is Happening Near Toronto & You Can Sip In A Dreamy Rose Garden
Listen up, wine-lovers! A boozy extravaganza is happening near Toronto, and you can enjoy food, activities, drinks, and more. The Niagara Grape & Wine Festival is returning for its 70th year and will run for an entire month this September. The event, which usually only runs for two weeks, is...
The Government Is Auctioning Off A Bunch Of RCMP-Bred Horses & No, We're Not Joking
For anyone looking to get themselves a well-bred horse for any number of equine activities, this Government of Canada auction has you covered. Starting on October 3 and ending on October 12, the government of Canada is going to be auctioning off 12 Hanoverian horses to the general public. It's...
7 'More Affordable Areas' In BC Recommended To Young People By Locals, Including Hidden Gems
If you are a young person and happen to plan on moving to B.C. anytime soon, you might just want to listen to some of these recommendations from locals. A B.C. Reddit post requested recommendations "of towns to rent in that are on the more affordable end that have a population of young adults (late 20s and 30s)."
The 'Longest Free Ferry In The World' Is In BC & Its Views Are Absolutely Stunning (PHOTOS)
The longest free ferry ride in the world, which carries vehicles, is actually in B.C; and it provides some surreal views. The Kootenay Lake Ferry can be caught from the Kootenay Bay Ferry Terminal in Balfour, B.C. It is a 35-minute ride across the Kootenay Lake and it operates all year long, according to the ferry's website.
The Best New Restaurants In Toronto You Have To Try, According To Top Chefs & Restaurateurs
If you're looking for new restaurants in Toronto to add to your "must-try" bucket list, we've got you covered. Narcity spoke with four well-known chefs and restaurateurs from all across the 6ix who dished their favourite new spots in Toronto you just cannot pass on. From a Chinese restaurant that...
Windsor Is Worth A Road Trip For The Food & Here Are 8 Restaurants I Ate At In The City
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. While I currently call the city of Ottawa home, I was born and raised in Windsor, Ontario, and while you may find it surprising, there are a number of things I miss about the border city.
'ChaseTO' Shares Why He Risks His Life Climbing TTC Trains & Urban Structures (VIDEO)
ChaseTO, a YouTuber and social media figure, is well known in Toronto for riding TTC trains, climbing skyscrapers, and exploring the city at dangerous heights. This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity. What you may not know is that one of the group's members actually considers himself an...
Canada Has Launched Its First-Ever 2SLGBTQI+ 'Action Plan' & Committed $100 Million To It
The Government of Canada has just launched what it's calling a first-of-its-kind action plan to help 2SLGBTQI+ communities within the country. Justin Trudeau announced the initiative during a news conference on Sunday, marking the beginning of Pride week in Ottawa. He's since described the plan as a "whole-of-government approach that'll...
