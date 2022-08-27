Read full article on original website
BBC
This week's live football commentaries
A double Premier League gameweek means a busy live commentary schedule across BBC Radio 5 Live. All 10 midweek games are being covered, plus another four at the weekend. Southampton v Chelsea (19:45, Sports Extra) Crystal Palace v Brentford (19:30, online only) Fulham v Brighton (19:30, online only) Wednesday, 31...
SB Nation
BREAKING: Man City Closing in on Deal for Dortmund Defender
According to The Athletic UK, Manchester City are close to signing Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland Central Defender Manuel Akanji. Akanji, who is 27, has been at Dortmund since 2018 and has made more than 100 Bundesliga appearances for the club. Akanji would be expected to add depth and injury coverage...
'He's Never Shy' - Thomas Tuchel On Raheem Sterling's Start
Raheem Sterling scored his opening Chelsea goals versus Leicester City last weekend and Thomas Tuchel believes it's just the beginning.
BBC
The Hundred: Who can still reach the knockout stages of men's and women's competitions
With one round of matches to go it's all to play for in The Hundred. In the men's competition five teams are battling for the three places in the knockout stage, while in the women's tournament there is a three-way tussle for one remaining spot. All will be decided in...
BBC
'United delighted and keeper will wrap up business'
Manchester United have not had it easy trying to sign Antony this summer - but they are delighted to have finally got the deal over the line. Ajax rejected a number of offers earlier this summer for a player manager Erik ten Hag rates so highly. United regard his strengths...
SB Nation
Match Recap: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Leeds United - Back Down to Earth with a Bump
Since the first whistle blew, things didn’t look good for Leeds United. The Defence couldn’t lock down Brighton while the offence did not do much in the first half, and when the offence came together with possession, Leeds were unlucky. Brighton dominated possession throughout the 1st half but...
Champions League Teams Guide | Group A | Atletico Madrid, Porto, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge
Groups have been drawn and LFCTR are here to give you a summary of each group and side. First part is Group B, which has Atletico Madrid, Porto, Bayer Leverkusen, and Club Brugge.
UEFA・
BBC
Micah Richards column: Ex-Aston Villa defender says Steven Gerrard will turn it around
I'm a firm believer that fans have every right to voice frustration if their team dip below the levels expected, but I thought the reaction at the end of Aston Villa's home defeat by West Ham on Sunday was a little bit over the top. The Premier League season is...
BBC
'Ronaldo to Napoli could happen, but there are obstacles to overcome'
Cristiano Ronaldo's rumoured move to Napoli could happen, but there are a lot of issues for the Italian side to overcome before deadline day, according to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. He told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It is fascinating, but it is also slightly tedious now. Every week it’s...
SB Nation
Two Up, Two Down: Sunderland show fighting spirit in Norwich defeat
Our performance was sublime and given what has happen every during the last twenty four hours, it was more than we could have hoped for. After suggestions of player revolt and the real possibility of heads dropping, everyone gave their all in a battling performance that ended with Sunderland, unfairly, on the wrong end of the result.
Yankees, LeBron James to invest in AC Milan soccer team
NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball’s elite are getting involved with one of Europe’s most celebrated soccer clubs. The New York Yankees are becoming a minority investor in Italian champion AC Milan, the second soccer team the baseball power will partially own after MLS’s New York City.
MLS・
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Have “Verbal Agreement” With Bellingham
It’s extensively believed that Jude Bellingham is Liverpool’s top midfield target. If the rumours are true, they are so committed to trying to sign the English starlet that they were prepared to forego any midfield reinforcements this summer in favor of waiting to snag Bellingham next summer. While...
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: Kane brace enough at City Ground
Harry Kane’s brace amid a mountain of big moments was enough for Tottenham Hotspur to beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at a lively City Ground on Sunday. Kane took Dejan Kulusevski’s incisive pass and bounded a ball past Dean Henderson in the fifth minute, but later missed a penalty as Forest pushed the visitors all the way to his late stooping header.
Stoke confirm Alex Neil arrival to leave Sunderland ‘extremely disappointed’
Stoke have announced the appointment of Alex Neil as their manager. The 41-year-old quit Sunderland to take over on a three-year contract and watched Stoke’s Championship win over Blackburn from the stands on Saturday. Neil took over at Sunderland only in February and led them back into the Championship...
Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest: Most Recent Fixture
It has been over 13 years since Manchester City and Nottingham Forest have played each other, and that game was in the FA Cup.
Report: Chelsea Close To Loan Agreement With Ajax For Hakim Ziyech
As transfer deadline day approaches, Chelsea are close to sending Hakim Ziyech back to Ajax on loan.
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Van Dijk, Fernandes, Odegaard, Sterling, Haaland
After every Premier League weekend, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
Robert Lewandowski bags two goals as Barcelona eases past Real Valladolid 4-0
Robert Lewandowski continued his fast start to the season as he scored twice in Barcelona's impressive 4-0 win against Real Valladolid at Camp Nou.
BBC
Liverpool Edge Hill: Historic railway site gains heritage protection
What is said to be the cradle of railway travel has been earmarked as a nationally important archaeological site after a long campaign. The government recognition for Edge Hill Engine Station in Liverpool crowns 40 years of work by volunteers. Opening in 1830 as the first locomotive terminus, it was...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: PC scooped up girl and ran, inquest told
A police officer "scooped" up Olivia Pratt-Korbel and ran with her to try and save her life after she was shot at her home, an inquest has heard. Olivia was fatally shot as her mother tried to stop a gunman entering her Liverpool home on 22 August. Liverpool senior coroner...
