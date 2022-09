Laguna Beach and a retired Orange County Fire Authority battalion chief who oversaw the construction of wildfire breaks have quietly parted ways after five and a half years. Mike Rohde played a central role in managing the permitting, environmental analysis, and labor-intensive endeavor to create defensible space between wild brush and Laguna Beach homes. City leaders have earmarked $8.5 million, including about $4 million in state funding, to complete the work which found new urgency in May after the Coastal Fire destroyed multimillion homes in Laguna Niguel.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO