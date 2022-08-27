Read full article on original website
Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt
Pickle Creek runs two miles through Ste. Genevieve County’s sandstone valleys. It carries some of Missouri’s cleanest water, but residents worry that could change if NexGen Silica gets full approval to mine sandstone on a 249-acre plot of land along nearby Highway 32. They don’t have to look very far to see the outcome they […] The post Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations
Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
Man Killed in Missouri When His SUV Was Struck By a Train
There is at least one person who has died after his SUV was struck by a train in northern St. Charles County, Missouri. Fox 2 St. Louis is reporting that a man is dead after his SUV was struck by a train near Dwiggins Road and Missouri Highway 94. The train was reportedly traveling east when it collided with the vehicle.
Little change for Missouri abortion providers after Roe. vs. Wade decision
On June 24, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt issued opinion 2022-22 in response to the United States Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Schmitt’s opinion made Missouri the first state in the country to outlaw abortion after the decision. While there was much fanfare on both the...
Missouri gets $2.5 million federal grant to overhaul student assessments
(The Center Square) – Missouri is one of 10 states receiving a total of $29 million from the U.S. Department of Education to develop assessments for students while they learn during the school year and at the end. Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will receive $2.5 million...
Missouri school district made headlines for bringing back spanking. But the practice is still legal in over a dozen states.
A Missouri school district has gained national attention and prompted protests among its high school students after announcing it was bringing back "corporal punishment," including spanking and paddling. The move to expand paddling in a U.S. school district is unusual, but data shows the practice is still legal in over...
New COVID-19 cases rise 10 percent in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 7,951 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending August 19. That’s 10 percent more than the previous week’s new cases. There were 17 new COVID-19 cases last week in Ste. Genevieve County, down two...
Missouri poised to execute man convicted of crime he committed at 19 years old
This summer marked the 10th anniversary of the Miller v. Alabama, a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision banning mandatory sentences of life without parole for children. The decision recognized that youth are both less culpable for theirs crimes and more capable of rehabilitation than adults, because of significant differences in their brains and behavior. The […] The post Missouri poised to execute man convicted of crime he committed at 19 years old appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri voters now required to show government ID
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri voters are now required to show a current government photo identification. The Missouri secretary of state said that about 270,000 voters may not meet this requirement. The new law affects about 6% of registered voters. These are the people whose identification has expired or...
Missouri's new voter restrictions take effect, requiring photo ID and limiting registration efforts
The political infighting over redistricting cost the Missouri General Assembly weeks of productivity. Only 60 bills have made it to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk in 2022 — 16 of them make up the budget for fiscal 2023. But among the others were major priorities for the Republican-dominated legislature.
New law, less sunlight: Missouri takes down contract website
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson’s administration shut down access Monday to a website that allows Missourians to track who is winning potentially lucrative state contracts. In an announcement posted on an Office of Administration’s procurement website, officials say a new law is forcing them to remove contract...
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Campaign Office Opening – Kansas City, Missouri – August 28, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Around 100 individuals attend her campaign office opening in midtown Kansas City this afternoon. After greeting people as she entered the campaign office Valentine was introduced by former Kansas City Mayor Sly James.
Two teenagers from Arkansas are reported missing and law enforcement officials there think they may have headed for Pulaski County
Two teenagers from Arkansas are reported missing from Baxter County, Arkansas, and law enforcement officials there think they may have headed for Pulaski County, Missouri. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Joni Raingrace Templer of Henderson was last seen at her home late Sunday morning. She said she was going on a picnic with her boyfriend, Brandon Wheat. The two were last seen in a red 2004 Chrysler Pacifica, which was discovered to be abandoned around 5:30 Sunday evening. Law enforcement officials say Templer and Wheat may be traveling to Pulaski County, Missouri, with a tan-colored Great Pyrenees dog. Templer reportedly has family members in Columbia. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Templer or Wheat should contact Baxter County Sheriff’s Investigator Brian Williams at 870-425-7000, or [email protected]
Missouri Schools Banning Books Need 'More Backbone,’ Democrat Rep Says
Schools need to stop trying to "appease people who can't be appeased," says Rep. Ian Mackey
Wanted Missouri Fugitive captured in Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – A Missouri Fugitive from Justice is arrested after a police pursuit in Kansas. Saturday Cherokee County Deputies were searching an area for wanted fugitive, Larry Flowers, 39. Just after noon, a deputy spotted Flowers driving a white Ford truck north of Riverton. Flowers fled when...
First Missouri Bank is Now Verimore Bank
First Missouri Bank a community bank with locations throughout Northern Missouri – announces it will change its name to Verimore Bank as of today, August 29, 2022. The Brookfield, Missouri-based bank will maintain its current staff and local ownership comprised of individuals who are committed to serving the communities they call home.
5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
Tie to California law could kill Virginia gas vehicle sales by 2035
(The Center Square) – Tied to California law by a 2021 decision, Virginia sales of gas-powered vehicles could be done by 2035 unless Republicans get help from Democrats. The California Air Resources Board voted to gradually tighten regulations on gas-powered vehicles until their sales are ultimately banned in 2035, with an exception for used vehicle sales. Even though no Virginia board and no Virginia lawmakers ever voted on a ban, a 2021 law that binds the commonwealth to some of California’s energy decisions will subject Virginia to a similar policy, unless the General Assembly acts to reverse the law.
Missouri lawmakers react to lawsuit against voter ID requirement
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Missouri's voter ID law requiring voters to show a government-issued ID in order to vote faces another obstacle. On Tuesday, the voting rights groups, League of Women Resolution and the Missouri National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), filed a lawsuit saying that the requirement is unconstitutional.
Kansas City, Missouri, man dies Saturday in boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City, Missouri, man died Saturday afternoon in a boating crash at the Lake of the Ozarks.
