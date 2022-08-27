Awkward scene awaits at BMW PGA Championship with 19 LIV golfers listed in field at DP World Tour's flagship event

Cameron Smith, this year’s Open Championship winner, and up to six other players will leave the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf, according to sources from multiple outlets. Joining Smith, the world’s No. 2-ranked player, with the controversial, Saudi-backed series will be Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Mito Pereira, Marc Leishman and Cameron Tringale, according to Golf Channel, Sports Illustrated and ESPN, while the latter two are also reporting that Anirban Lahiri will also sign with LIV. All of the golfers, except Pereira, will play in LIV’s next event, next weekend just outside of Boston; Pereira is expected to join at a later date in hopes of playing next month’s Presidents Cup.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO