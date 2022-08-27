Awkward scene awaits at BMW PGA Championship with 19 LIV golfers listed in field at DP World Tour's flagship event

Read full article on original website
GolfWRX
Cam Smith reveals his primary reasons behind decision to join LIV Golf
LIV Golf made their monumental signing of Cameron Smith official this morning, which still feels enormous despite how long the rumors have been circulating. The number two ranked player in the world initially sent shockwaves throughout the golf world when he refused to shoot down rumors of his joining LIV Golf after his victory at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy apologises to Scottie Scheffler's family at Tour Championship
Rory McIlroy once again proved he is one of the classiest individuals on the PGA Tour as he immediately walked over to Scottie Scheffler's family to apologise for beating him to the FedEx Cup. Scheffler won four times during the PGA Tour season (the most of any player), highlighted by...
Look: Meet The Wife Of Golf Star Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy is putting on a show on Sunday afternoon. The PGA Tour star - who's made it very clear that he's committed to the PGA Tour while LIV Golf continues to pluck players - has taken the lead on Sunday. McIlroy is on fire with his putter. We could...
ESPN
Open champion Cameron Smith, five others leave PGA Tour for LIV Golf
ATLANTA -- As Billy Horschel approached the 18th green in Sunday's final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, he couldn't help but wonder whether it was the last time he'd play with his good friend, Cameron Smith, on the PGA Tour. Horschel and Smith both live...
GolfWRX
LIV Golf’s Lee Westwood told to ‘take his cake and enjoy it in the corner’ by fellow pro in latest Twitter spat
Eddie Pepperell has never shied away from social media. From tweets about his play, his pets, wine, and his play again, the 31-year-old loves to “play games” with his fellow professionals, and the LIV/PGA/DP World Tour situation has provided an awful lot of opportunity. Pepperell hasn’t been happy...
GolfWRX
Report: Joaquin Niemann secures monster payday after agreeing to join LIV Golf
The 23-year-old Chilean is the latest of LIV acquisitions and is an enormous get for the Greg Norman led breakaway league. Niemann is reportedly signing for a whopping $100 million – a fee in the same region that Cam Smith has reportedly agreed. The signing for LIV is undoubtedly...
The PGA Tour Has Responded to LIV Golf, But Until It Lands a TV Deal, LIV Will Remain More Nuisance Than Serious Threat
Last week PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan gave his players what they wanted while copying much of the LIV Golf model. But John Hawkins writes that LIV needs to build an audience before it should be taken so seriously.
Golf.com
Could LIV golfers qualify for Team Europe in the Ryder Cup? We found out more today
The first indications of what the 2023 Ryder Cup will look like have started to take shape as Europe announced important changes to its qualification process Tuesday. For the 2023 Cup, captain Luke Donald will make SIX captain’s picks, double what previous captain Padraig Harrington was allotted in 2021. The European team will feature six automatic qualifiers in addition to those six picks via its long-used European Points and World Points lists.
GolfWRX
Jordan Spieth WITB 2022 (August)
Jordan Spieth what’s in the bag accurate as of the Tour Championship. More photos from the event here. 3-wood: Titleist TSR3 (15 degrees @ 14.25) Hybrid: Titleist TSi2 (21 degrees), Titleist 818 H2 (21 degrees) Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 95 Hybrid X, Graphite Design Tour AD DI...
Golf Digest
The clubs Rory McIlroy used to win the 2022 Tour Championship
*All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.*. It seemed almost impossible. Six shots behind World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler heading into the final round of the Tour Championship, Rory McIlroy...
Cameron Tringale confirms he’s heading to LIV Golf
Cameron Tringale announced Sunday that he will not renew his PGA Tour membership for next season and will join LIV
golfmagic.com
NEW European Ryder Cup Qualification process CONFIRMED!
Ryder Cup Europe today announced the qualification process for the 2023 European Ryder Cup Team to compete against the United States at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy, from September 25 – October 1, 2023. Qualification for Team Europe will begin at the 2022 BMW PGA...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy: What's in the Bag of the FedEx Cup champion
Rory McIlroy has won the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup for a record third time, and he did so with a full bag of TaylorMade golf clubs and ball. McIlroy relied on his Stealth Plus driver and TP5x golf ball to seal the come-from-behind victory to win the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Rory McIlroy Says It Will Be Hard to Stomach Seeing LIV Golfers at BMW PGA Championship
Rory McIlroy not looking forward to seeing LIV golfers at BMW PGA Championship.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy HATES that LIV Golf players will turn up for BMW PGA at Wentworth
Rory McIlroy pocketed a cool $18 million for winning the FedEx Cup for a record third time, and then immediately turned his attention to his next tournament on the schedule where he will face a number of LIV Golf players at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Fresh off launching...
Golf Digest
Jordan Spieth swears he will improve on one key part of his game next season
ATLANTA — If you’re a Jordan Spieth fan—and there are a lot of you—the following will be music to your ears. “Going into next year, I should putt a lot better,” Spieth told Golf Digest on Saturday after finishing his third-round 69 at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. “I found some key stuff to work on in the offseason, and then continue to get better in the full swing as well.”
Golf.com
5 unwritten golf-etiquette rules that need to be retired immediately
Golf is rich in history and tradition. It’s also rife with silly customs. As a guardian of on-course niceties, the Etiquetteist is proud to defend time-honored codes of conduct — but only within reason. At some point, even he must draw a line in the meticulously raked bunker...
Golf.com
Cameron Smith and others to join LIV, according to reports; LIV doesn’t comment
Cameron Smith, this year’s Open Championship winner, and up to six other players will leave the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf, according to sources from multiple outlets. Joining Smith, the world’s No. 2-ranked player, with the controversial, Saudi-backed series will be Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Mito Pereira, Marc Leishman and Cameron Tringale, according to Golf Channel, Sports Illustrated and ESPN, while the latter two are also reporting that Anirban Lahiri will also sign with LIV. All of the golfers, except Pereira, will play in LIV’s next event, next weekend just outside of Boston; Pereira is expected to join at a later date in hopes of playing next month’s Presidents Cup.
