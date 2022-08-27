Read full article on original website
Which Wyoming Street Name Do You Think Is The Most Popular?
More than likely you've heard the song 'Where The Streets Have No Names', right? Good news for us, Wyoming is not that place. All over the country you can visit different cities and see some of the same street names as you would here in Wyoming. According to a Washington Post study a few years ago, there are over 1 million individual roads in the U.S., and some of the most popular streets in America are numbered, trees or named after Presidents.
Wyoming Most Expensive State to Own a Car According to Report
According to a report by Doxo, people in Wyoming pay the most when it comes to average auto loans and auto insurance. In 2022, people in Wyoming have paid on average $307 a month for auto insurance and an average of $511 a month in auto loans, with 93% of households paying for the former and 85% of households paying for the latter.
ksl.com
Underground carbon storage gaining traction in Wyoming, but years away in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — In what the Bureau of Land Management is calling a "significant milestone" in fighting climate change, the first carbon sequestration project on public land was approved Friday in Wyoming. The project will take liquid carbon dioxide from the ExxonMobil Shute Creek natural gas plant about...
cowboystatedaily.com
With Fall/Winter Approaching In Wyoming, “307 Radio” Gives Search And Rescue Big Help
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was in near-whiteout conditions that a Carbon County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team ventured into the Snowy Range Mountains east of Saratoga one night last December, seeking three missing snowmobilers. “In conditions like that, you have to pretty...
Wyoming Motorcyclist Killed After Hitting Large Rock, Crashing
A 62-year-old Wyoming man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Sweetwater County Friday morning. The crash happened around 10:33 a.m. near milepost 4.5 on County Road 9 (Little Firehole Road) south of Rock Springs. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says James Ledger was riding down the road when he struck...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming: September Starts and Summer Ends Hot, Dry, and Dangerous
Summer isn’t over yet – there will be intense heat, persistent dryness, and possible record-setting high temperatures throughout Wyoming during the first two weeks of September. The National Weather Service Office in Riverton has analyzed current weather patterns and found a hot trend. All of Wyoming will feel...
cowboystatedaily.com
State Now Torn Between Tax-Exempting Internet Sales For Natives Or Giving Taxes Back
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming lawmakers now are torn on whether they should exempt sales taxes for American Indians shopping online or tax those purchases but share the revenues with tribal governments. The Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Tribal Relations met Monday in Riverton to...
Have You Hiked In Wyoming’s Historic And Beautiful Outlaw Canyon?
When I was a kid my grandpa's introduced me to westerns. John Wayne, Audie Murphy, Gary Cooper, Robert Mitchum, Paul Newman and Robert Redford all starred in the movies we'd watch. The stories they'd tell were almost like they knew some of the outlaws these movies highlighted. They've both passed...
ExxonMobil to store CO2 on BLM lands in Wyoming
ExxonMobil has received a federal permit to inject CO2 for permanent underground storage below public Bureau of Land Management property in southwest Wyoming. The company will inject up to 60 million cubic feet of CO2 per day from its Shute Creek natural gas processing facility near La Barge, according to the BLM. The greenhouse gas will be stored in a briny portion of the Madison Aquifer some 18,000 feet below the surface in an area that straddles the border between Lincoln and Sweetwater counties.
The Navajo Skinwalkers of Colorado’s Four Corners Region
Over the years, many subjects have made their presence known in American folklore. We've all heard of things like Bigfoot, the Chupacabra, and partially thanks to modern cinema, La Llorona. However, there is another mythical creature with origins in parts of Colorado that is just as terrifying, if not more so, and that is the legend of the Navajo Skinwalkers.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Eagle County Says Utah Oil Train Plan ‘Both Lighting the Match and Fanning the Flames’
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Two of Colorado’s most cherished natural resources have been in the news a lot lately: the endangered Colorado River and key national forest areas lawmakers want to protect for future generations. Both are threatened by a Utah oil-train project Colorado officials and conservations groups...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Deadman’s Curve’ Takes Another Victim In Fiery Crash; WYDOT Launches Safety Campaign
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s a section of mountain highway just west of Buffalo in the Bighorns known locally as “Deadman’s Curve” that is aptly named, especially for out-of-state “flatland” drivers unaware or unbelieving of the dangers. Even with multiple safety measures in place, it continues to claim lives as authorities seek better accident prevention on the steep grade.
svinews.com
Car seat legislation could be returning to Wyoming Legislature
SHERIDAN — A piece of legislation designed to increase child safety on Wyoming roads is being considered by the Wyoming Legislature’s Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs committee this interim session. Proposed legislation 23-LSO-0025 requires all children younger than the age of 2 to be placed in a rear-facing...
Wyoming seniors hit the gym
Can you imagine 90-year-olds doing deadlifts and squats in a weight-lifting gym? That’s exactly what’s happening in Cody.
Montanans Vote On Poll For Spanking In School, And The Winner Is?
Last week I wrote an article regarding the school district in Missouri that decided to bring back "the paddle." As you can imagine, the idea of a school physically punishing kids for misbehaving received a lot of attention. So, I thought I would ask Montanans how they felt about the idea.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Scientists Worried About Declining Bee Population
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A species that is central to the very existence of life on earth is in peril, according to several organizations that monitor bee populations worldwide. The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) reported in 2019 that bees are...
county17.com
Candidate filing deadline is today for Wyoming’s General Election
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The deadline is today for independent candidates seeking election in Wyoming to file to appear on General Election ballots this fall. Independent candidates have until the Secretary of State Office closes to file, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. Independent candidates wanting to run for federal, statewide, state legislative or county office must submit petitions signed by registered voters. Details about the number of required signatures and other independent candidate filing requirement are available from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
WYDOT housing recommended for approval
The Teton County Planning Commission has moved forward 23 units of employee housing for the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The planners recommended approval of the deed-restricted employee units south of town that will be used to house WYDOT employees. Neighbors expressed concern about the traffic and water quality because of...
oilcity.news
Wyoming lawmakers seek to restrict secretary of state’s authority
A legislative committee is considering several election reforms, including open primaries, ranked-choice voting and creating an office to oversee Wyoming’s elections. Wyoming lawmakers are considering removing election-related duties from the office of secretary of state. The Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions committee passed a motion during a Thursday...
