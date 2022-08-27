ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

107.9 Jack FM

Which Wyoming Street Name Do You Think Is The Most Popular?

More than likely you've heard the song 'Where The Streets Have No Names', right? Good news for us, Wyoming is not that place. All over the country you can visit different cities and see some of the same street names as you would here in Wyoming. According to a Washington Post study a few years ago, there are over 1 million individual roads in the U.S., and some of the most popular streets in America are numbered, trees or named after Presidents.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Most Expensive State to Own a Car According to Report

According to a report by Doxo, people in Wyoming pay the most when it comes to average auto loans and auto insurance. In 2022, people in Wyoming have paid on average $307 a month for auto insurance and an average of $511 a month in auto loans, with 93% of households paying for the former and 85% of households paying for the latter.
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming: September Starts and Summer Ends Hot, Dry, and Dangerous

Summer isn’t over yet – there will be intense heat, persistent dryness, and possible record-setting high temperatures throughout Wyoming during the first two weeks of September. The National Weather Service Office in Riverton has analyzed current weather patterns and found a hot trend. All of Wyoming will feel...
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

ExxonMobil to store CO2 on BLM lands in Wyoming

ExxonMobil has received a federal permit to inject CO2 for permanent underground storage below public Bureau of Land Management property in southwest Wyoming. The company will inject up to 60 million cubic feet of CO2 per day from its Shute Creek natural gas processing facility near La Barge, according to the BLM. The greenhouse gas will be stored in a briny portion of the Madison Aquifer some 18,000 feet below the surface in an area that straddles the border between Lincoln and Sweetwater counties.
WYOMING STATE
95 Rock KKNN

The Navajo Skinwalkers of Colorado’s Four Corners Region

Over the years, many subjects have made their presence known in American folklore. We've all heard of things like Bigfoot, the Chupacabra, and partially thanks to modern cinema, La Llorona. However, there is another mythical creature with origins in parts of Colorado that is just as terrifying, if not more so, and that is the legend of the Navajo Skinwalkers.
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

‘Deadman’s Curve’ Takes Another Victim In Fiery Crash; WYDOT Launches Safety Campaign

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s a section of mountain highway just west of Buffalo in the Bighorns known locally as “Deadman’s Curve” that is aptly named, especially for out-of-state “flatland” drivers unaware or unbelieving of the dangers. Even with multiple safety measures in place, it continues to claim lives as authorities seek better accident prevention on the steep grade.
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

Car seat legislation could be returning to Wyoming Legislature

SHERIDAN — A piece of legislation designed to increase child safety on Wyoming roads is being considered by the Wyoming Legislature’s Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs committee this interim session. Proposed legislation 23-LSO-0025 requires all children younger than the age of 2 to be placed in a rear-facing...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Scientists Worried About Declining Bee Population

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A species that is central to the very existence of life on earth is in peril, according to several organizations that monitor bee populations worldwide. The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) reported in 2019 that bees are...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Candidate filing deadline is today for Wyoming’s General Election

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The deadline is today for independent candidates seeking election in Wyoming to file to appear on General Election ballots this fall. Independent candidates have until the Secretary of State Office closes to file, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. Independent candidates wanting to run for federal, statewide, state legislative or county office must submit petitions signed by registered voters. Details about the number of required signatures and other independent candidate filing requirement are available from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

WYDOT housing recommended for approval

The Teton County Planning Commission has moved forward 23 units of employee housing for the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The planners recommended approval of the deed-restricted employee units south of town that will be used to house WYDOT employees. Neighbors expressed concern about the traffic and water quality because of...
TETON COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming lawmakers seek to restrict secretary of state’s authority

A legislative committee is considering several election reforms, including open primaries, ranked-choice voting and creating an office to oversee Wyoming’s elections. Wyoming lawmakers are considering removing election-related duties from the office of secretary of state. The Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions committee passed a motion during a Thursday...
WYOMING STATE

