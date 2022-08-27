Read full article on original website
Stockholm — An employee of an animal park in southwestern Sweden was gored to death by a large antelope, the attraction's owner said Monday. Richard Berglund told reporters that he witnessed the incident involving an eland as he was helping the victim take the animals into stables after the park had closed. He didn't give details.
