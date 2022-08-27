ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs

Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. open to unlikely reunion?

Odell Beckham Jr. sure knows how to build drama. The free agent wide receiver sparked a bit of mayhem this week with some comments that he made about his old team, the New York Giants. Beckham responded to a fan who commented underneath one of his recent Instagram posts for Beckham to “Come back to New York.”
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach

Troy Aikman is mourning on Monday afternoon. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback lost one of his former assistant coaches on Monday. Ernie Zampese, a longtime NFL assistant coach known for his innovative offensive strategy, died at the age of 86 on Monday morning. Aikman paid tribute to his former coach...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Spun

Cowboys Quarterback Reportedly Cut On Sunday Night

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly cut one of their quarterbacks on Sunday night. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys are releasing Ben DiNucci. "The Cowboys will release QB Ben DiNucci, a 7th-round pick in 2020, according to sources. He started one game and appeared in three as a rookie. He spent last season on the practice squad. Backup QB job between Cooper Rush, Will Grier," Archer reported on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Watch: NFL Kicker Made 70-Yard Field Goal On Saturday

Cleveland Browns rookie kicker Cade York showed off his elite kicking prowess during pregame warmups on Saturday. Ahead of the Browns' preseason finale against the Chicago Bears, the fourth-round pick knocked a 70-yard field goal through the uprights with room to spare. He then turned around and hit a 60-yard bomb in the other direction, per multiple reports.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announcement

Congratulations are in order for Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and his longtime girlfriend, a music personality, announced that they've welcomed their first child into the world. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Lions cut former 1st-round pick

Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News#American Football
The Spun

Chiefs Released Quarterback On Saturday Afternoon

The Kansas City Chiefs have until Tuesday to make their final cuts to a 53-man roster. To that end, they're releasing one of their quarterbacks ahead of the deadline. On Saturday, the Chiefs announced that they were waiving and releasing five players. Among those waived was rookie quarterback Dustin Crum.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Pete Carroll didn’t mince words explaining why Drew Lock didn’t win starting job

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed why Drew Lock did not win the starting quarterback job over Geno Smith. With the preseason officially over for the Seattle Seahawks, the fanbase finally received the answer as to who will be the starting quarterback for the team heading into the season. Geno Smith and Drew Lock competed throughout the preseason to win the QB1 job after Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Broadcaster Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is gearing up for another NFL season, though this one will be a little different. The former Dallas Cowboys star turned Fox Sports broadcaster has officially joined ESPN. He'll be calling Monday Night Football games with Joe Buck, who also departed Fox Sports for the Worldwide Leader. Aikman,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith

The not-so-sexy Seattle Seahawks quarterback battle has finally been won by Geno Smith, who narrowly edged out team newcomer Drew Lock for the QB1 gig. Lock recently spoke to the media and offered his thoughts about losing the opportunity to be the Seahawks’ starter in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, via The […] The post Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Northwestern coach takes shot at Scott Frost after win

The 2022 season did not get off to a good start for Nebraska on Saturday, and one opposing coach did not feel any sympathy for Scott Frost. Nebraska had an 11-point lead over Northwestern in the third quarter but managed to lose 31-28. After the game, Northwestern offensive line coach Kurt Anderson took a swipe at Frost on Twitter.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Cowboys Released Notable Rookie On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with a notable rookie on Sunday afternoon. According to reports out of Dallas, the franchise released rookie defensive lineman Markaviest Bryant. Bryant, a rookie out of UCF, recorded a sack in the team's second preseason game. "Cowboys have waived former UCF DE Markaviest "Big Kat"...
DALLAS, TX
The Detroit Free Press

Watch out for Detroit Lions references: Matthew Stafford named Little Caesars' spokesman

Matthew Stafford may be a California-living Super Bowl champion now, but decade-long Detroit ties don't die easily. Stafford, the longtime Detroit Lions quarterback, will be the NFL's spokesman for a Motown staple: Little Caesars. The Detroit-based pizza chain entered a sponsorship agreement with the league earlier this summer, according to a Monday news release by Little Caesars.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy