Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs
Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Odell Beckham Jr. open to unlikely reunion?
Odell Beckham Jr. sure knows how to build drama. The free agent wide receiver sparked a bit of mayhem this week with some comments that he made about his old team, the New York Giants. Beckham responded to a fan who commented underneath one of his recent Instagram posts for Beckham to “Come back to New York.”
Troy Aikman Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach
Troy Aikman is mourning on Monday afternoon. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback lost one of his former assistant coaches on Monday. Ernie Zampese, a longtime NFL assistant coach known for his innovative offensive strategy, died at the age of 86 on Monday morning. Aikman paid tribute to his former coach...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cowboys Quarterback Reportedly Cut On Sunday Night
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly cut one of their quarterbacks on Sunday night. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys are releasing Ben DiNucci. "The Cowboys will release QB Ben DiNucci, a 7th-round pick in 2020, according to sources. He started one game and appeared in three as a rookie. He spent last season on the practice squad. Backup QB job between Cooper Rush, Will Grier," Archer reported on Sunday.
Watch: NFL Kicker Made 70-Yard Field Goal On Saturday
Cleveland Browns rookie kicker Cade York showed off his elite kicking prowess during pregame warmups on Saturday. Ahead of the Browns' preseason finale against the Chicago Bears, the fourth-round pick knocked a 70-yard field goal through the uprights with room to spare. He then turned around and hit a 60-yard bomb in the other direction, per multiple reports.
NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announcement
Congratulations are in order for Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and his longtime girlfriend, a music personality, announced that they've welcomed their first child into the world. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I...
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chiefs Released Quarterback On Saturday Afternoon
The Kansas City Chiefs have until Tuesday to make their final cuts to a 53-man roster. To that end, they're releasing one of their quarterbacks ahead of the deadline. On Saturday, the Chiefs announced that they were waiving and releasing five players. Among those waived was rookie quarterback Dustin Crum.
Look: Dick Butkus' Message For Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral
It's safe to say that Dick Butkus isn't a big fan of what the Packers are doing on offense this year. The Packers lost wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders this offseason. Green Bay failed to make a big move at wide receiver to replace Adams. Butkus doesn't appear...
Pete Carroll didn’t mince words explaining why Drew Lock didn’t win starting job
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed why Drew Lock did not win the starting quarterback job over Geno Smith. With the preseason officially over for the Seattle Seahawks, the fanbase finally received the answer as to who will be the starting quarterback for the team heading into the season. Geno Smith and Drew Lock competed throughout the preseason to win the QB1 job after Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos.
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Broadcaster Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman is gearing up for another NFL season, though this one will be a little different. The former Dallas Cowboys star turned Fox Sports broadcaster has officially joined ESPN. He'll be calling Monday Night Football games with Joe Buck, who also departed Fox Sports for the Worldwide Leader. Aikman,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Browns Reportedly Cutting Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cleveland Browns are making a change in their wide receiver room. According to Ari Meirov, the Browns have cut Javon Wims. He had six receptions for 80 yards during the preseason. Wims played for the Chicago Bears from 2018-20 before he wasn't brought back for last season. In those...
Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith
The not-so-sexy Seattle Seahawks quarterback battle has finally been won by Geno Smith, who narrowly edged out team newcomer Drew Lock for the QB1 gig. Lock recently spoke to the media and offered his thoughts about losing the opportunity to be the Seahawks’ starter in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, via The […] The post Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Detroit Lions 2022 roster cuts: Live updates ahead of Tuesday's 53-man deadline
Dan Campbell was explaining how tough some of the Detroit Lions’ roster decisions were this summer when he brought up last year’s team to illustrate his point. “Ultimately we’re going to probably have to let go of some players that were here all last year, that we depended on, did everything we asked...
Northwestern coach takes shot at Scott Frost after win
The 2022 season did not get off to a good start for Nebraska on Saturday, and one opposing coach did not feel any sympathy for Scott Frost. Nebraska had an 11-point lead over Northwestern in the third quarter but managed to lose 31-28. After the game, Northwestern offensive line coach Kurt Anderson took a swipe at Frost on Twitter.
Cowboys Released Notable Rookie On Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with a notable rookie on Sunday afternoon. According to reports out of Dallas, the franchise released rookie defensive lineman Markaviest Bryant. Bryant, a rookie out of UCF, recorded a sack in the team's second preseason game. "Cowboys have waived former UCF DE Markaviest "Big Kat"...
Watch out for Detroit Lions references: Matthew Stafford named Little Caesars' spokesman
Matthew Stafford may be a California-living Super Bowl champion now, but decade-long Detroit ties don't die easily. Stafford, the longtime Detroit Lions quarterback, will be the NFL's spokesman for a Motown staple: Little Caesars. The Detroit-based pizza chain entered a sponsorship agreement with the league earlier this summer, according to a Monday news release by Little Caesars.
Detroit Lions cut tracker Day 2: Demetrius Taylor makes roster as undrafted rookie
Here is the full list of moves the Detroit Lions made to get down to a 53-man roster by Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline: PLACED ON RESERVE/PUP: CB Jerry Jacobs ...
Lions' 53-Man Roster Projection
AllLions provides its final 53-man roster projection for the Detroit Lions.
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0