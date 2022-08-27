Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica Classic Car Show On The Santa Monica Pier
Pico Youth & Family Center (PYFC) proudly presents the 2nd Annual Santa Monica Classic Car Show on the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday, September 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lowride for a Cause! All proceeds will benefit youth services and after-school programming for underserved youth in Santa Monica and Los Angeles County.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Expanded hours coming to libraries including reopening of Fairview Branch
With opening hours expanding 38% over current schedules and the addition of seven full-time-equivalent employees, the City of Santa Monica is spending a half-million dollars to enhance its library services for at least the next 12 months, which will include the long-awaited reopening of the Fairview Branch Library. During a...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica Student Studied Chinese (Mandarin) on U.S. Department of State NSLI-Y Scholarship
Alexander Levin of Santa Monica, California, studied Chinese (Mandarin) for six weeks through a National Security Language Initiative for Youth (NSLI‑Y) Virtual Summer Intensive scholarship. NSLI‑Y is a program of the. U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) that promotes the study of Arabic,...
Fire Wings Continues SoCal Expansion with Four New LA Sites
The company will expand to Downey, Long Beach, Monterey Park, and West Covina
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msn.com
Guerrero: L.A. beaches aren't just for white people
Before armed police officers approached her on July 29, Luz Maria Flores felt safe. She was wearing a breeze-tousled bun and soaking in the sun with her younger sister on the Redondo Beach Pier. The UCLA graduate has post-traumatic stress disorder, which causes anxiety, but she had brought her Xoloitzcuintle,...
Three Restaurants With Breathtaking Views Of Los Angeles + Sunset
If you are looking for a nice view while eating out, these 3 restaurants will definitely not disappoint you. The 3 best restaurants in los angeles with a viewCredit: Adobe. (Los Angles, CA) - Most of us have eaten at a restaurant with an amazing view, but when was the last time you went out of your way to eat at one?
Santa Monica Daily Press
Poetry Workshops for Adults with Malibu Poet Laureate Ann Buxie
Join the City of Malibu’s Poet Laureate Ann Buxie for the City’s series of free Poetry Workshops for Adults: Caffeinated Verse and The Write Time. The workshops offer community members engaging, educational opportunities to find expression through poetry with a renowned local poet. Caffeinated Verse Workshops include a...
welikela.com
Things To Do in L.A. This Week [8-29-2022 to 9-2-2022]
Ready for a week of comedy, jazz, drag, theater, and film? Let’s do this. From August 29 to September 2 in Los Angeles, catch Support Group at The Groundlings, the Rainbow Fish Variety Show in HP, a staged reading at Greystone Mansion, Drunk Theater, Cinecon, the Broad Humor Fest, first Fridays in Chinatown, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Monica Daily Press
City of Malibu Continues Opposition to County Action to Move Juvenile Prisoners to Santa Monica Mountains Near Malibu
The City of Malibu continued its strong opposition to the action by the County of Los Angeles to move high-risk juvenile prisoners, many of whom were convicted of serious and violent crimes, including murder, to the Santa Monica Mountains just north of Malibu, filing an official letter of protest with the County on July 13.
foxla.com
4-year-old left in car in Echo Park as SoCal braces for triple-digit temps
LOS ANGELES - A four-year-old child was left in a car in Echo Park Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, as Southern California braces for one of the biggest heat waves of the season. Radio calls came in just after 2 p.m. Monday for a child left in...
5 Iconic LA Foods You Didn't Know Were Invented Here
Los Angeles is home to some of the most famous and popular foods in the nation. Here are a few of the most iconic eats. (Los Angeles, CA) - Los Angeles is known fo many things: Hollywood, the beach, and traffic. But it is also known for its food. And some of the most iconic dishes have been around longer than you might think.
Daily Trojan
Leimert Park Jazz Festival unites community
Leimert Park came out in full attendance to their Jazz Festival, with hours of jazz artists performing from start to finish. The festival took place at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza on the upper deck of the parking lot. It saw tents galore, full of art, vendors, merchants and activities for members of the neighborhood and beyond.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
citywatchla.com
'No Kill' Has Failed. ‘Best Friends’ Leaves LA City Animal Services Shelter, Annenberg Steps In
Best Friends was described by KABC merely as a “no-kill organization that works with animal rescue groups and city shelters to provide cats and dogs with a safe space until they are adopted.”. But “no kill” has been a cruel experiment in keeping animals that are unadoptable, including known-dangerous...
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
foxla.com
West LA coffee shop repeatedly targeted by local vandals
LOS ANGELES - A West Los Angeles coffee shop says it's been repeatedly vandalized by a homeless man in recent nights, and the owners are calling for action. Federal Coffee is on Pico Boulevard in West LA. The owners say that a homeless man in the area has destroyed windows at their storefront at least three times over the last few days, and has been targeted by vandals seven times since it opened its doors. The owners say they've filed several police reports but the vandalism continues.
Southbound 101 freeway closed in downtown Los Angeles amid police investigation
The southbound 101 freeway was closed near downtown Los Angeles just before the evening rush hour Monday as police investigated an incident.
citywatchla.com
Is The LA City Council Against A Black Woman As A Council Member?
So, let's look at what the problems may be. On Friday, August 26, 2022, there was a motion filed by council president Nuri Martinez, for Heather Hutt to be appointed until there is a resolution for the possible conviction of MRT. Meanwhile, the vote met resistance from Marqueece Harris-Dawson who is a supporter of MRT, Mike Bonin who by the way was facing recall earlier this year and Monica Rodriguez who leaves a question of why she would block the appointment of a highly qualified woman serving.
Redondo Beach man admits to grooming young girls, encouraging to harm themselves and kill parents
A former resident of Redondo Beach pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of targeting young girls online, encouraging them to engage in self-harm and even trying to convince one girl to kill her parents. Matthew Christian Locher, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child “for the purpose of producing […]
Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA
A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
boatlyfe.com
10 Best Marina del Rey Restaurants on the Water to Get to by Boat
Marina del Rey is a small seaside harbor in Los Angeles County, California. This major boating and water recreation destination attracts boaters worldwide. Marina del Rey also offers many great dock-and-dine opportunities for local boat owners and renters. Here are the top 10 most popular Marina del Rey restaurants on...
Comments / 0