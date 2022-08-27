ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Santa Monica Classic Car Show On The Santa Monica Pier

Pico Youth & Family Center (PYFC) proudly presents the 2nd Annual Santa Monica Classic Car Show on the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday, September 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lowride for a Cause! All proceeds will benefit youth services and after-school programming for underserved youth in Santa Monica and Los Angeles County.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Expanded hours coming to libraries including reopening of Fairview Branch

With opening hours expanding 38% over current schedules and the addition of seven full-time-equivalent employees, the City of Santa Monica is spending a half-million dollars to enhance its library services for at least the next 12 months, which will include the long-awaited reopening of the Fairview Branch Library. During a...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica Student Studied Chinese (Mandarin) on U.S. Department of State NSLI-Y Scholarship

Alexander Levin of Santa Monica, California, studied Chinese (Mandarin) for six weeks through a National Security Language Initiative for Youth (NSLI‑Y) Virtual Summer Intensive scholarship. NSLI‑Y is a program of the. U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) that promotes the study of Arabic,...
SANTA MONICA, CA
msn.com

Guerrero: L.A. beaches aren't just for white people

Before armed police officers approached her on July 29, Luz Maria Flores felt safe. She was wearing a breeze-tousled bun and soaking in the sun with her younger sister on the Redondo Beach Pier. The UCLA graduate has post-traumatic stress disorder, which causes anxiety, but she had brought her Xoloitzcuintle,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Poetry Workshops for Adults with Malibu Poet Laureate Ann Buxie

Join the City of Malibu’s Poet Laureate Ann Buxie for the City’s series of free Poetry Workshops for Adults: Caffeinated Verse and The Write Time. The workshops offer community members engaging, educational opportunities to find expression through poetry with a renowned local poet. Caffeinated Verse Workshops include a...
MALIBU, CA
welikela.com

Things To Do in L.A. This Week [8-29-2022 to 9-2-2022]

Ready for a week of comedy, jazz, drag, theater, and film? Let’s do this. From August 29 to September 2 in Los Angeles, catch Support Group at The Groundlings, the Rainbow Fish Variety Show in HP, a staged reading at Greystone Mansion, Drunk Theater, Cinecon, the Broad Humor Fest, first Fridays in Chinatown, and more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

City of Malibu Continues Opposition to County Action to Move Juvenile Prisoners to Santa Monica Mountains Near Malibu

The City of Malibu continued its strong opposition to the action by the County of Los Angeles to move high-risk juvenile prisoners, many of whom were convicted of serious and violent crimes, including murder, to the Santa Monica Mountains just north of Malibu, filing an official letter of protest with the County on July 13.
MALIBU, CA
Let's Eat LA

5 Iconic LA Foods You Didn't Know Were Invented Here

Los Angeles is home to some of the most famous and popular foods in the nation. Here are a few of the most iconic eats. (Los Angeles, CA) - Los Angeles is known fo many things: Hollywood, the beach, and traffic. But it is also known for its food. And some of the most iconic dishes have been around longer than you might think.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Leimert Park Jazz Festival unites community

Leimert Park came out in full attendance to their Jazz Festival, with hours of jazz artists performing from start to finish. The festival took place at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza on the upper deck of the parking lot. It saw tents galore, full of art, vendors, merchants and activities for members of the neighborhood and beyond.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

West LA coffee shop repeatedly targeted by local vandals

LOS ANGELES - A West Los Angeles coffee shop says it's been repeatedly vandalized by a homeless man in recent nights, and the owners are calling for action. Federal Coffee is on Pico Boulevard in West LA. The owners say that a homeless man in the area has destroyed windows at their storefront at least three times over the last few days, and has been targeted by vandals seven times since it opened its doors. The owners say they've filed several police reports but the vandalism continues.
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Is The LA City Council Against A Black Woman As A Council Member?

So, let's look at what the problems may be. On Friday, August 26, 2022, there was a motion filed by council president Nuri Martinez, for Heather Hutt to be appointed until there is a resolution for the possible conviction of MRT. Meanwhile, the vote met resistance from Marqueece Harris-Dawson who is a supporter of MRT, Mike Bonin who by the way was facing recall earlier this year and Monica Rodriguez who leaves a question of why she would block the appointment of a highly qualified woman serving.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA

A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
boatlyfe.com

10 Best Marina del Rey Restaurants on the Water to Get to by Boat

Marina del Rey is a small seaside harbor in Los Angeles County, California. This major boating and water recreation destination attracts boaters worldwide. Marina del Rey also offers many great dock-and-dine opportunities for local boat owners and renters. Here are the top 10 most popular Marina del Rey restaurants on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

